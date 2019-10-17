Global Biodefense Industry
Oct 17, 2019, 08:40 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biodefense market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.5%. Vaccines, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.5 Billion by the year 2025, Vaccines will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$322.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$325.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Vaccines will reach a market size of US$960.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Achaogen, Inc.; Alexeter Technologies, LLC; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Altimmune, Inc.; ANP Technologies, Inc.; Bavarian Nordic A/S; Cleveland BioLabs, Inc.; Elusys Therapeutics, Inc.; Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.; Ichor Medical Systems, Inc.; New Horizons Diagnostic Corporation; PathSensors, Inc.; Research International, Inc.; SIGA Technologies
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Biodefense Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Biodefense Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Biodefense Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Biodefense Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Vaccines (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Vaccines (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Vaccines (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Biothreat Detection Devices (Product) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Biothreat Detection Devices (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Biothreat Detection Devices (Product) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Biodefense Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 10: United States Biodefense Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Biodefense Market in the United States by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 12: United States Biodefense Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Biodefense Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Canadian Biodefense Historic Market Review by Product
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 15: Biodefense Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Biodefense: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 17: Biodefense Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Biodefense Market Share Analysis by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Biodefense Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Biodefense Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Biodefense Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Biodefense Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 22: European Biodefense Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Biodefense Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 24: European Biodefense Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Biodefense Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 26: Biodefense Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Biodefense Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Biodefense Market in France by Product: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: French Biodefense Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Biodefense Market Share Analysis by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Biodefense Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: German Biodefense Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 33: German Biodefense Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Biodefense Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Biodefense Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Biodefense Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Biodefense: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Biodefense Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Biodefense Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe Biodefense Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 41: Biodefense Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Rest of Europe Biodefense Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Biodefense Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Biodefense Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 45: Asia-Pacific Biodefense Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: Rest of World Biodefense Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Rest of World Biodefense Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Biodefense Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACHAOGEN ,INC.
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS
ALTIMMUNE
ANP TECHNOLOGIES , INC.
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S
CLEVELAND BIOLABS , INC.
ELUSYS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS
ICHOR MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
NEW HORIZONS DIAGNOSTIC CORPORATION
PATHSENSORS, INC.
RESEARCH INTERNATIONAL , INC.
SIGA TECHNOLOGIES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
