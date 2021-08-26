Global Biodefense Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring ANP Technologies, Bavarian Nordic and GlaxoSmithKline Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biodefense Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the biodefense market and it is poised to grow by $5.41 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Our report on the biodefense market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and rapid increase in government funding in R&D.



The biodefense market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing threat of bioterrorism as one of the prime reasons driving the biodefense market growth during the next few years.

Companies Mentioned

Alexeter Technologies LLC

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Altimmune Inc.

ANP Technologies Inc.

Bavarian Nordic AS

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Elusys Therapeutics Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

General Dynamics Corp.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

The report on biodefense market covers the following areas:

Biodefense market sizing

Biodefense market forecast

Biodefense market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Anthrax - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Smallpox - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Botulism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

7. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

8. Vendor Analysis

9. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

