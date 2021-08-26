Global Biodefense Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring ANP Technologies, Bavarian Nordic and GlaxoSmithKline Among Others
Aug 26, 2021, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biodefense Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the biodefense market and it is poised to grow by $5.41 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Our report on the biodefense market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and rapid increase in government funding in R&D.
The biodefense market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing threat of bioterrorism as one of the prime reasons driving the biodefense market growth during the next few years.
Companies Mentioned
- Alexeter Technologies LLC
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Altimmune Inc.
- ANP Technologies Inc.
- Bavarian Nordic AS
- Cleveland BioLabs Inc.
- Elusys Therapeutics Inc.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
- General Dynamics Corp.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
The report on biodefense market covers the following areas:
- Biodefense market sizing
- Biodefense market forecast
- Biodefense market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Anthrax - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Smallpox - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Botulism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
6. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
7. Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
8. Vendor Analysis
9. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v9ven
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article