Edition: 10; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 3012

Companies: 40 - Players covered include Armando Alvarez Group; BASF SE; BioBag International AS; Dubois Agrinovation; Ira Agrotech & Research Pvt. Ltd.; Iris Polymers Industries Pvt. Ltd.; Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.; Novamont SpA; Organix Solutions; PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A.; Plastiroll Oy Ltd; RKW SE; Robert Marvel Plastic Mulch LLC; The Barbier Group (France). and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Grains & Oilseeds, Flowers & Plants); Type (Starch, Starch Blended With PLA, Starch Blended With PHA, Other Types)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market to Reach $83.6 Million by 2026

A mulch is described as layer of material that is applied onto the soil's surface. Mulch can be organic or inorganic, temporary or permanent, and can be applied not just to the soil but also around existing plants. Mulch acts a layer between soil and atmosphere, and prevents sunlight in reaching soil surface, thus ensuring reduced evaporation. Mulch application also has the ability to prevent water reaching soil by either absorbing or blocking rain water. Generally, mulch layers are 2 inches or more in depth on application. Mulching process is employed in gardening and commercial crop production activities, with the desire being mainly to improve soil productivity. The application of mulch is mainly aimed at conserving soil moisture, regulate soil temperature, reduce weed growth, improve soil health and fertility and enhance visual appearance of area. Application of mulch depends on the season and the purpose. Biodegradable mulch has been growing in prominence in the recent years, due to the rising concerns over the environmental impact of using plastic mulch films. Generally, biodegradable mulch is made of plant starch, sugars or polyester fibers. Starches derived from plants such as corn and wheat are generally used for creating biodegradable mulch. The mulch films are known to be more permeable compared to traditional mulch films, and hence allows more water to seep into the soil. Biodegradable mulch films are hence capable of reducing weed growth, preventing soil erosion, increasing soil temperature and conserving soil moisture. The application of biodegradable mulch films thus has the potential to cut down the need for herbicide usage.

Biopolymers are used for making mulch-films that facilitate enhanced plant growth. They also form key materials for developing covering/wrapping films to protect nursery plants. Biodegradable polymers are also used as fertilizer encapsulations to enable controlled release. In horticulture, the material is employed as a binding agent and in the manufacture of flowerpots. Biodegradable mulch varies from plastic mulch in the fact that the form is not removed from the field once the season comes to an end, as the biodegradable mulch breaks down due to heat. The mulch is broken down into water and carbon dioxide by microorganisms in the soil, without leaving any toxic residues.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biodegradable Mulch Film estimated at US$62.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$83.6 Million by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6 % over the analysis period. Europe is projected to reach US$15.6 Million by 2026. Asia-Pacific is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period. The market is witnessing healthy growth, led mainly by its expanding use in agriculture industry. The numerous benefits offered by biodegradable mulch films including maintenance of soil temperature, accelerating germination and cultivation processes, reducing or eliminating use of pesticides or herbicides, and ensuring long term sustainability of soil are fueling adoption of biodegradable mulch films. Further, biodegradable mulch films also help in reducing water consumption, ensuring that nutrients and fertilizers remain close to crop or plants, and preventing fruits and vegetables to get directly into contact with soil. The process of agricultural cultivation thus stands to benefit immensely from the use of biodegradable mulch films. With farmers and growers looking to maintain soil quality to improve crop yield and efficiency, the demand for biodegradable mulch films is forecast to grow further in the coming years. The growing demand for high quality crops is also expected to bolster demand for the films. Besides the agriculture industry, the use of biodegradable mulch films is also growing in greenhouses.

Rising concerns over adverse environmental damage caused by the use of plastic mulch films and other inorganic materials, and government policies promoting the use of bio-based products are favoring growth in the biodegradable mulch films market. The adoption of strict environmental regulations across the world to control harmful effects of inorganic materials is also driving the shift towards biodegradable alternatives. Polyethylene plastic mulch is currently used extensively for crops mainly due to its easy availability and lower cost. However, concerns over sustainability of crop production activity involving use of polyethylene mulch have arisen due to the fact that plastic mulch film is made from petroleum-based feedstock that is non-renewable in nature. Further, the use of polyethylene mulches also contributes to waste generation in both agricultural land and landfills.

North America and Western Europe countries are major users of biodegradable mulch films, mainly due to the fact that developed countries have widely adopted advanced cultivation techniques as part of efforts to boost cultivation process. Europe is another major market for biodegradable mulch films, with the region witnessing their growing use supported by technical and scientific data and the increasing willingness of European farms to use biodegradable variants. The growing volumes of waste generated by fossil-based, non-biodegradable mulching materials have led to increased emphasis on alternative materials. Specifically waste accumulation on agricultural land has been a major concern for the region, as this waste can adversely impact plant growth and overall crop yield. Due to detrimental impact on environmental, farmers and agriculture companies are moving towards biodegradable mulch films. Tremendous growth potential exists in developing economies of Asia-Pacific, Latin American Middle East & Africa and Eastern Europe. The large population of developing nations such as China and India and the need to increase food production to address their rising food demands is expected to spur demand for biodegradable mulch films. More

