Global Biodegradable Plastics Market (Value, Volume) - Analysis By Product, Application, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights and Outlook Post Covid-19 Pandemic (2020-2025)

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Executive Summary

The Global Biodegradable Plastics Market, valued at USD 4709.19 Million and x thousand tonnes by volume in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth. Growth opportunities in biodegradable plastics market is promising backed by concepts like corporate social responsibility and decreased dependence on synthetic resources. Rising consumer awareness about global warming and government legislation such as ban on plastic bags will increase the demand for biodegradable plastics across the globe. The major driving factor for biodegradable plastics market is growing inclination towards reduction in carbon emissions during the manufacturing process of biodegradable plastics. However, with the coronavirus outbreak, end user companies are forced to give up the use of biodegradable plastics in an effort to maintain revenue and profit margins. In addition, the drop in petroleum prices has made traditional plastics cheaper, putting additional obstacles in the path of the biodegradable plastics market.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955406/?utm_source=PRN







Among the Product segment in the Biodegradable Plastics market (Starch Blends, PLA, PHA, PBS and Others), Starch Blends segment leads the market. Starch blended biodegradable plastics are used in edible films and food packaging which reduce the loss of food and keep fresh. In the agricultural sector, the starch blends are majorly used in mulch film, greenhouse covering and controlled release materials for fertilizers. As a result of starch blends renewability, lower cost, higher abundance and biodegradability, they are used for the development of sustainable materials.



Based on Application (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Agriculture, Textile and Others), Packaging segment gains a considerable share. Changing lifestyle of consumer along with increase in packaged food products demand in developed regions are boosting the demand for biodegradable plastics in packaging industries. The new applications of biodegradable plastics in the packaging industry are diaper and adult incontinence products, and landfill covers.



The European region has dominated the global market share and will continue the dominance in forecast period also on account of high awareness among individuals about plastic waste combined with a ban on single-use plastics. This will boost the regional market over the forecast period. Moreover, European legal framework and strategies are expected to boost the extensive use of bio-based plastic products and provide growth opportunities for the European biodegradable plastics market.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Biodegradable Plastics market By Value and By Volume.

• The report analyses the Biodegradable Plastics market by Product (Starch Blends, PLA, PHA, PBS, Others).

• The report assesses the Biodegradable Plastics market by Application (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Agriculture, Textile, Others).

• The Global Biodegradable Plastics Market has been analysed by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and by Country (USA, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, United Kingdom, China, Australia, Japan).

• Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, product and application. Also, trends, drivers, challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, recent industry developments and mergers & acquisitions. The companies analysed in the report include Carbios, NatureWorks, BASF, Total Corbion PLA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Biome Bioplastics, Kuraray, Danimer Scientific, Novamont and Teijin.

• The report presents the analysis of Biodegradable Plastics market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• Biodegradable Plastics Manufacturers

• Biodegradable Vendors and End-Users

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955406/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

