Global Biodiesel Feedstocks Technologies, Synthesis, Efficiency and Policies Report 2024

This report will explore the developments in the biodiesel market. The report will detail the biodiesel market by feedstock type: vegetable oils (rapeseed, palm oil, soybean oil, sunflower oil, corn oil, and used cooking oil) and animal fats.
Regarding market demand, Europe is the largest biodiesel market. However, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to see the strongest growth rate in the coming years, followed by South America. North America is the second-largest market. Demand for biodiesel in EMEA is negligible and is not expected to grow significantly in the coming years. EMEA's meager market share and growth are mainly due to its large production and usage of fossil fuels, including fossil diesel.
Classification by feedstock shows that rapeseed oil is currently the major market segment. Rapeseed oil is followed by soybean oil and palm oil. However, usage of these feedstocks widely varies by region. For example, rapeseed is the most common feedstock in Europe, while soybean oil is the most common feedstock in the Americas (both North America and South America).
APAC continues to use palm oil heavily for biodiesel production. In terms of growth, used cooking oils and animal fats are expected to grow gradually. Due to its low price and easy availability, the used cooking oil segment is expected to grow most robustly in the coming years in the developed world.
Transport is the significant segment by application. Transport's share was estimated at 82.8% in 2022 and is expected to increase to 85.0% by the end of 2028. Automotive fuel is expected to be the major segment within transport, followed by aviation fuel. Power generation also has a demand for biodiesel.
The report will also detail the market based on applications and regions. Each segment evaluation includes market size estimates for biodiesel and a forecast for growth to 2028. The report concludes with a competitive landscape of the global biodiesel market and company profiles of the various players in the area.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Estimate of the market size and revenue forecast for the global biodiesel market, and a corresponding market share analysis based on application, feedstock type, and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market's drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges
- Analysis of changes in policies, technologies and feedstock in the biodiesel industry and the recent trends in the global market
- Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the biodiesel market, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, case studies and the ESG practices of leading companies
- Review of emerging technologies and key patent grants on biodiesel technologies and applications
- An analysis of the biodiesel industry structure, including company market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding
- Profiles of the leading market players
