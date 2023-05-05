Global Bioelectric Medicine Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $32.34 Billion by 2030 at a 5.2% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bioelectric Medicine Market Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The value of the bioelectric medicine market was USD 21,532.1 million in 2022, and it will grow at a rate of 5.2% in the future, to touch USD 32,345.8 million by 2030, as claimed in this latest report.



Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Are Most Used

Implantable cardioverter defibrillators are the most used of all the products, because of their extensive range of applications. Their electrical stimulation capability makes them necessary for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, ventricular tachycardia, and atrial flutter.

Furthermore, they are employed in conjunction with other treatments, including medications or surgery.

The increasing occurrence of cardiac arrests and neurological ailments in the elderly population is pushing the growth of this category.

This part of society has a mounting requirement for implantable devices, including cardioverter defibrillators, deep-brain stimulators, cardiac pacemakers, and spinal cord stimulators.

Bioelectric Medicine Need Highest among Arrhythmia Patients



The arrhythmia category dominates the industry with around 60% of the revenue, and it will attain the highest CAGR in the future. This is because of the growing patient pool with the issue of arrhythmias, which widely uses implantable cardioverter defibrillators and cardiac pacemakers.



Moreover, several players are stressing over the increase of their business prospects, via collaborations, mergers, and partnerships, which will allow them to upgrade their research scope too.



Bioelectric Medicine Demand Is Highest in North America



North America had the largest revenue share, of above 40%, in the past, because of the high R&D investments, rising acceptance of technologically progressive devices, existence of major players, and large hospital count. Furthermore, the increasing healthcare spending is a key factor powering the regional industry.



Moreover, APAC will grow the fastest because of the increasing prevalence of numerous health ailments, including, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, spinal cord injuries, and cardiac arrhythmias; increasing government expenditure on the healthcare infrastructure, and wide accessibility of clinical labs and new diagnostic technologies.



Increasing Acceptance of Implantable Electroceutical Devices



The implantable electroceutical devices category had the largest share, of about 80%, in the past. This is mainly credited to the increasing prevalence of numerous cardiovascular and neurological illnesses and the increasing count of product approvals.



Hospitals To Grow Fastest as End Users



Hospitals will have the fastest growth, of around 7%, in the years to come. This will be because of the availability of cutting-edge devices for the detection and treatment of neurological and hearing ailments and skilled healthcare providers at these institutions.



Several chronic ailments, for example, Alzheimer's, arrhythmias, epilepsy, chronic pain, and retinitis pigmentosa, result in the hospitalization of the patient. In 2022, as per the Alzheimer's Association, about 6.5 million Americans aged over 65 years and about 73% of those aged 75 or more had Alzheimer's.





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Scope



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Voice of Industry Experts/Kols



Chapter 5. Market Indicators



Chapter 6. Industry Outlook



Chapter 7. Global Market

7.1. Overview

7.2. Market Revenue, by End-user (2017-2030)

7.3. Market Revenue, by Application (2017-2030)

7.4. Market Revenue, by Device Type (2017-2030)

7.5. Market Revenue, by Product (2017-2030)

7.6. Market Revenue, by Region (2017-2030)



Chapter 8. North America Market



Chapter 9. Europe Market



Chapter 10. APAC Market



Chapter 11. Latam Market



Chapter 12. MEA Market



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rbi074

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets