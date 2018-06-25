Global Biofuel Enzymes Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biofuel Enzymes in US$ Thousand by the following Product Types: Xylanase, Amylase, Cellulase, and Others.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707128



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 24 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- AB Enzymes GmbH

- Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

- Agrivida, Inc.

- BASF SE

- CLEA Technologies B.V



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707128



BIOFUEL ENZYMES MCP-6867 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Biofuel Enzymes: Delivering Productivity, Performance, and Environment Benefits in Biofuels Production

Focus on Biofuels as the Future Energy Security Solution Drives Strong Demand for Biofuel Enzymes

Factors Driving the Shift towards Bio-Fuels

Table 1: Global Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Region/Country (2016 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption (in €˜000 Gallons) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Biodiesel and Fuel Ethanol (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Role of Renewable Fuels in the Global Energy Mix

Key Pollutants Present in Petroleum-based Fuel Emissions

Superiority of Enzyme-based Production over Conventional Method Drives Widespread Adoption

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors

Despite Slower Growth, Developing Countries Offer Huge Market Potential

Improving Economic Growth Encourage Optimistic Market Outlook

Table 6: Global Real Per Capita GDP by Region (2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030): Projected Annual Growth Rate (%) for North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East, North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players in the Biofuel Enzymes Market

Vendors Focus on Partnerships to Improve Prospects



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Use of Biofuel Enzymes in Second Generation Bioethanol and Advanced Biodiesel Production Drive Market Growth

Table 7: Global Second Generation Ethanol Production Capacity by Country/Region (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for Brazil, Canada, China, Europe, US and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Footprint of Second-Generation Biofuels: An Important Opportunity Indicator

First Generation Vs Second Generation Biofuels: A Snapshot

Table 8: Global Advanced Biofuels Capacity by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for Advanced Biodiesel, Advanced Ethanol, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Projected Growth in Cellulosic Biofuels Demand to Underpin Enzymes Sales

Switchgrass: Potential Feedstock in Advanced Biofuel Production

Myriad Benefits Continue to Sustain Demand for Amylases in Fuel Ethanol Production

New Enzyme Compounds to Drive Growth of Amylase Biofuel Enzyme Market

Bright Prospects for Cellulase Enzymes in Cellulosic Ethanol Production

Favorable Biofuel Blend Mandates & Blend Targets Offer Opportunities on a Platter

Biofuel Blend Mandates & Blend Targets for Major Countries

Enzymatic Production of Biodiesel from Low Quality Oils Gathers Steam

Increase in Algae-based Biofuel Production to Benefit Market Expansion

Innovative Technologies and Strategies Fuel Demand for Algal Fuel

Ongoing R&D Efforts to Strengthen Future Growth Prospects

IBRL€™s Researchers Aim to Develop Cost-Effective Ethanol Production Process

University of California Irvine to Develop Enzyme Processing VFD Technology

Fungal Species Exude Enzymes with Similar Functional Characteristics

Copenhagen Chemists Evaluate Role of LPMO Enzymes in Cellulose Breakdown

Bioforsk Aims to Use Genetically Engineered Tobacco for Biofuels Production

Researchers Exploit Mutated Fungus to Boost Production of Biofuel Enzymes

DOE-Funded Researchers Produce Structure & Functional Characterization of GH55 Enzyme Family

NREL Researchers Develop Cellulase Enzyme from Bacterium

Tokyo Researchers Study CBAP Enzyme Mechanism in Biofuel Production

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Biofuel & Biofuel Enzymes

Growing Sales of Electric Vehicles

Decline in Crude Oil Prices

Widening Share of Natural Gas in the Energy Mix



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

DuPont Rolls Out OPTIMASH® AD-100

Novozymes Introduces Fermax Enzyme Protease

Novozymes Launches Avantec Amp

Novozymes Introduces Liquozyme® LpH

TransBiodiesel Develops New Enzymatic Biodiesel Production Process

Novozymes Unveils Eversa



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Aemetis Signs License Agreement with Edeniq

DuPont Industrial Biosciences Signs Supply Agreement with MIAVIT

Novozymes to Establish New Enzyme Production Facility in India

SRS International Teams Up with Biodiesel Experts International

DuPont to Acquire Enzyme Technologies Business of Dyadic International

Du Pont to Supply Biofuel Enzymes to Quad County Corn Processors

Novozymes Inks Supply Deal with St1 Biofuels

Novozymes and Tactical Fabrication Collaborate with Viesel Fuel

Iogen Develops New Drop-In Cellulosic Biofuels

Compagnie des Levures Acquires Xylose Isomerase Technology from Butalco

Iogen Collaborates with RaÃ­zen



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AB Enzymes GmbH (Germany)

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. (India)

Agrivida, Inc. (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

Verenium Corporation (Germany)

CLEA Technologies B.V. (Netherlands)

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (USA)

Enzyme Supplies Limited (UK)

Iogen Corporation (Canada)

Metgen Oy (Finland)

NextCAT, Inc. (USA)

Noor Enzymes Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

Royal DSM NV (Netherlands)

TransBiodiesel Ltd. (Israel)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World 14-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes by Enzyme Type - Xylanase, Amylase, Cellulase and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by Enzyme Type - Xylanase, Amylase, Cellulase and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes by Enzyme Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Xylanase, Amylase, Cellulase and Others Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Focus on Reducing Carbon Emissions Drive Strong Demand for Biofuel Enzymes in Biofuel Production

Surging Demand for Biofuels Create Parallel Opportunities for Biofuel Enzymes

Table 15: US Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product Type (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Volume Consumption (in €˜000 Gallons) for Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Investments in Next Generation Biofuels Spurs Market Demand

Table 16: The US Biofuel Production by Source (2013, 2016 & 2020): Percentage Share Estimates of Conventional and Advanced (Biomass, Cellulose & Sugarcane) Sources in Biofuel Production (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Fuel Ethanol Production Drives the Need for Biofuel Enzymes

Table 17: Fuel Ethanol Production (Million Gallons) in the US: 1980, 1985, 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2015E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Government Mandates Sets the Perfect Platform for Market Penetration

Biofuel Blend Mandates & Targets in the US for Major States

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 18: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: US Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) Offers Market Opportunities

Table 20: Canadian Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product Type (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Volume Consumption (in €˜000 Gallons) for Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Corporate Development

Iogen Corporation - A Major Canada-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 21: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Canadian Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

Market Analysis

Table 23: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: Japanese Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Biofuels Market in Europe: A Macro Perspective

Table 25: European Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Region/Country (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Volume Consumption in Thousand Gallons for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Poland, and Rest of Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: European Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: European Biodiesel Production Capacity by Country (2014): Percentage Breakdown of Capacity for Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Spain, The Netherlands and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Biofuel Mandates in Europe

Demand for Cellulosic Ethanol Gain Momentum, Bodes Well for the Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 28: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: European Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: European 14-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

French Biofuels Market Overview

Table 31: French Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product Type (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Volume Consumption (in €˜000 Gallons) for Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 32: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: French Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

German Biofuel Market: An Overview

Table 34: German Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product Type (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Volume Consumption (in €˜000 Gallons) for Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Germany Mandates Comprehensive Certification and Documentation for BioFuel Sales

Demand for Cellulosic Ethanol Witness Upward Momentum

Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 35: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: German Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 37: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Italian Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

The UK Biomass Energy Sector: An Overview

Table 39: UK Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product Type (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Volume Consumption (in €˜000 Gallons) for Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Enzyme Supplies Limited - A Major UK-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: UK Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 42: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Spanish Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 44: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Russian Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

€˜Biofuels Obligation Scheme€™ Boosts Market Prospects in Ireland

Expanding Market for Biofuels in Sweden Augurs Well

Product Launches

Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Demand for Biofuel Enzymes Grow Steadily in Asia

Asia-Pacific Biofuels Market: An Overview

Key Trends in a Nutshell

Table 48: Asia-Pacific Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Region/Country (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Volume Consumption in Thousand Gallons for Australia, China, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Policies Support Biofuels Market Growth

Maintaining Agricultural Sustainability: A Key Challenge

Long Pay-Back Period: Another Major Impediment

B.Market Analytics

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Chinese Biofuel Market on a Growth Trajectory

China Aims to Emerge as Major Provider of Second Generation Biofuels

China Promotes Non-Food Sources for Producing Biofuel

Table 53: China Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product Type (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Volume Consumption (in €˜000 Gallons) for Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Chinese Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Indian Biofuel Market Driven by the Need to Achieve Energy Security

The National Policy on Biofuels: Goals and Vision

Second-Generation Biofuels Offer High Potential

Table 56: India Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product Type (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Volume Consumption (in €˜000 Gallons) for Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 57: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Indian Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Select Regional Markets

Australia: Growing Prominence of Green Fuel

Indonesia: Biofuel Usage Mandates and Production

South Korea: Government Mandates Biodiesel Blending

Philippines: Coconut being Popularized as a Feedstock for Biodiesel

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Latin American Biofuels Market Overview

BioDiesel Production Gathers Steam

Biofuel Blending Mandates in Latin America

Table 61: Latin America Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Region/ Country (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Volume Consumption In Thousand Gallons for Brazil and Rest of Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Latin America Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Latin American Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Brazil: A Major Producer of Biofuels

Table 66: Brazil Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product Type (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Volume Consumption (in €˜000 Gallons) for Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

US Mandate to Increase Biofuel Utilization Helps Brazilian Ethanol Producers

Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: Brazilian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Brazilian Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 69: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

TransBiodiesel Ltd. - A Key Israel-based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 71: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Rest of World Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 24 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 25) The United States (11) Canada (1) Europe (9) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (1) - Rest of Europe (4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3) Middle East (1)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707128



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biofuel-enzymes-industry-300671711.html