Global Biofuel Enzymes Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biofuel Enzymes in US$ Thousand by the following Product Types: Xylanase, Amylase, Cellulase, and Others.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
BIOFUEL ENZYMES MCP-6867 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Biofuel Enzymes: Delivering Productivity, Performance, and Environment Benefits in Biofuels Production
Focus on Biofuels as the Future Energy Security Solution Drives Strong Demand for Biofuel Enzymes
Factors Driving the Shift towards Bio-Fuels
Table 1: Global Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Region/Country (2016 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption (in €˜000 Gallons) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Global Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Biodiesel and Fuel Ethanol (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding Role of Renewable Fuels in the Global Energy Mix
Key Pollutants Present in Petroleum-based Fuel Emissions
Superiority of Enzyme-based Production over Conventional Method Drives Widespread Adoption
Global Market Outlook
Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors
Despite Slower Growth, Developing Countries Offer Huge Market Potential
Improving Economic Growth Encourage Optimistic Market Outlook
Table 6: Global Real Per Capita GDP by Region (2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030): Projected Annual Growth Rate (%) for North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East, North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Landscape
Leading Players in the Biofuel Enzymes Market
Vendors Focus on Partnerships to Improve Prospects
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Use of Biofuel Enzymes in Second Generation Bioethanol and Advanced Biodiesel Production Drive Market Growth
Table 7: Global Second Generation Ethanol Production Capacity by Country/Region (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for Brazil, Canada, China, Europe, US and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding Footprint of Second-Generation Biofuels: An Important Opportunity Indicator
First Generation Vs Second Generation Biofuels: A Snapshot
Table 8: Global Advanced Biofuels Capacity by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for Advanced Biodiesel, Advanced Ethanol, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Projected Growth in Cellulosic Biofuels Demand to Underpin Enzymes Sales
Switchgrass: Potential Feedstock in Advanced Biofuel Production
Myriad Benefits Continue to Sustain Demand for Amylases in Fuel Ethanol Production
New Enzyme Compounds to Drive Growth of Amylase Biofuel Enzyme Market
Bright Prospects for Cellulase Enzymes in Cellulosic Ethanol Production
Favorable Biofuel Blend Mandates & Blend Targets Offer Opportunities on a Platter
Biofuel Blend Mandates & Blend Targets for Major Countries
Enzymatic Production of Biodiesel from Low Quality Oils Gathers Steam
Increase in Algae-based Biofuel Production to Benefit Market Expansion
Innovative Technologies and Strategies Fuel Demand for Algal Fuel
Ongoing R&D Efforts to Strengthen Future Growth Prospects
IBRL€™s Researchers Aim to Develop Cost-Effective Ethanol Production Process
University of California Irvine to Develop Enzyme Processing VFD Technology
Fungal Species Exude Enzymes with Similar Functional Characteristics
Copenhagen Chemists Evaluate Role of LPMO Enzymes in Cellulose Breakdown
Bioforsk Aims to Use Genetically Engineered Tobacco for Biofuels Production
Researchers Exploit Mutated Fungus to Boost Production of Biofuel Enzymes
DOE-Funded Researchers Produce Structure & Functional Characterization of GH55 Enzyme Family
NREL Researchers Develop Cellulase Enzyme from Bacterium
Tokyo Researchers Study CBAP Enzyme Mechanism in Biofuel Production
Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Biofuel & Biofuel Enzymes
Growing Sales of Electric Vehicles
Decline in Crude Oil Prices
Widening Share of Natural Gas in the Energy Mix
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
DuPont Rolls Out OPTIMASH® AD-100
Novozymes Introduces Fermax Enzyme Protease
Novozymes Launches Avantec Amp
Novozymes Introduces Liquozyme® LpH
TransBiodiesel Develops New Enzymatic Biodiesel Production Process
Novozymes Unveils Eversa
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Aemetis Signs License Agreement with Edeniq
DuPont Industrial Biosciences Signs Supply Agreement with MIAVIT
Novozymes to Establish New Enzyme Production Facility in India
SRS International Teams Up with Biodiesel Experts International
DuPont to Acquire Enzyme Technologies Business of Dyadic International
Du Pont to Supply Biofuel Enzymes to Quad County Corn Processors
Novozymes Inks Supply Deal with St1 Biofuels
Novozymes and Tactical Fabrication Collaborate with Viesel Fuel
Iogen Develops New Drop-In Cellulosic Biofuels
Compagnie des Levures Acquires Xylose Isomerase Technology from Butalco
Iogen Collaborates with RaÃzen
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AB Enzymes GmbH (Germany)
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. (India)
Agrivida, Inc. (USA)
BASF SE (Germany)
Verenium Corporation (Germany)
CLEA Technologies B.V. (Netherlands)
E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (USA)
Enzyme Supplies Limited (UK)
Iogen Corporation (Canada)
Metgen Oy (Finland)
NextCAT, Inc. (USA)
Noor Enzymes Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Novozymes A/S (Denmark)
Royal DSM NV (Netherlands)
TransBiodiesel Ltd. (Israel)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World 14-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes by Enzyme Type - Xylanase, Amylase, Cellulase and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by Enzyme Type - Xylanase, Amylase, Cellulase and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes by Enzyme Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Xylanase, Amylase, Cellulase and Others Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Focus on Reducing Carbon Emissions Drive Strong Demand for Biofuel Enzymes in Biofuel Production
Surging Demand for Biofuels Create Parallel Opportunities for Biofuel Enzymes
Table 15: US Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product Type (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Volume Consumption (in €˜000 Gallons) for Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Investments in Next Generation Biofuels Spurs Market Demand
Table 16: The US Biofuel Production by Source (2013, 2016 & 2020): Percentage Share Estimates of Conventional and Advanced (Biomass, Cellulose & Sugarcane) Sources in Biofuel Production (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Fuel Ethanol Production Drives the Need for Biofuel Enzymes
Table 17: Fuel Ethanol Production (Million Gallons) in the US: 1980, 1985, 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2015E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Favorable Government Mandates Sets the Perfect Platform for Market Penetration
Biofuel Blend Mandates & Targets in the US for Major States
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 18: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: US Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) Offers Market Opportunities
Table 20: Canadian Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product Type (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Volume Consumption (in €˜000 Gallons) for Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Corporate Development
Iogen Corporation - A Major Canada-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 21: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: Canadian Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
Market Analysis
Table 23: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: Japanese Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Biofuels Market in Europe: A Macro Perspective
Table 25: European Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Region/Country (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Volume Consumption in Thousand Gallons for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Poland, and Rest of Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: European Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: European Biodiesel Production Capacity by Country (2014): Percentage Breakdown of Capacity for Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Spain, The Netherlands and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Biofuel Mandates in Europe
Demand for Cellulosic Ethanol Gain Momentum, Bodes Well for the Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 28: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: European Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: European 14-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
French Biofuels Market Overview
Table 31: French Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product Type (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Volume Consumption (in €˜000 Gallons) for Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 32: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: French Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
German Biofuel Market: An Overview
Table 34: German Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product Type (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Volume Consumption (in €˜000 Gallons) for Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Germany Mandates Comprehensive Certification and Documentation for BioFuel Sales
Demand for Cellulosic Ethanol Witness Upward Momentum
Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 35: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: German Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 37: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: Italian Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
The UK Biomass Energy Sector: An Overview
Table 39: UK Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product Type (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Volume Consumption (in €˜000 Gallons) for Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Enzyme Supplies Limited - A Major UK-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 40: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: UK Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 42: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Spanish Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 44: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Russian Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
€˜Biofuels Obligation Scheme€™ Boosts Market Prospects in Ireland
Expanding Market for Biofuels in Sweden Augurs Well
Product Launches
Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 46: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Demand for Biofuel Enzymes Grow Steadily in Asia
Asia-Pacific Biofuels Market: An Overview
Key Trends in a Nutshell
Table 48: Asia-Pacific Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Region/Country (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Volume Consumption in Thousand Gallons for Australia, China, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Favorable Policies Support Biofuels Market Growth
Maintaining Agricultural Sustainability: A Key Challenge
Long Pay-Back Period: Another Major Impediment
B.Market Analytics
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Chinese Biofuel Market on a Growth Trajectory
China Aims to Emerge as Major Provider of Second Generation Biofuels
China Promotes Non-Food Sources for Producing Biofuel
Table 53: China Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product Type (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Volume Consumption (in €˜000 Gallons) for Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 54: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Chinese Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Indian Biofuel Market Driven by the Need to Achieve Energy Security
The National Policy on Biofuels: Goals and Vision
Second-Generation Biofuels Offer High Potential
Table 56: India Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product Type (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Volume Consumption (in €˜000 Gallons) for Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 57: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Indian Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Select Regional Markets
Australia: Growing Prominence of Green Fuel
Indonesia: Biofuel Usage Mandates and Production
South Korea: Government Mandates Biodiesel Blending
Philippines: Coconut being Popularized as a Feedstock for Biodiesel
B.Market Analytics
Table 59: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Latin American Biofuels Market Overview
BioDiesel Production Gathers Steam
Biofuel Blending Mandates in Latin America
Table 61: Latin America Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Region/ Country (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Volume Consumption In Thousand Gallons for Brazil and Rest of Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Latin America Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 63: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Latin American Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Brazil: A Major Producer of Biofuels
Table 66: Brazil Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product Type (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Volume Consumption (in €˜000 Gallons) for Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
US Mandate to Increase Biofuel Utilization Helps Brazilian Ethanol Producers
Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 67: Brazilian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Brazilian Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 69: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
TransBiodiesel Ltd. - A Key Israel-based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 71: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Rest of World Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 24 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 25) The United States (11) Canada (1) Europe (9) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (1) - Rest of Europe (4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3) Middle East (1)
