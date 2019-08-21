Global Biogas Upgrading Market is Expected to Reach $4.96 Billion by 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Biogas Upgrading Market is accounted for $0.62 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.96 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global Biogas Upgrading market include Dreyer and Bosse Kraftwerke GmbH, DGE GmbH, Kohler and Ziegler, Carbotech, Greenlane Biogas, DMT Environmental Technology, BioGTS, Acrona Systems, Ros Roca Envirotec, Van Der Wiel Stortgas, Malmberg Water, Prometheus Energy, Xebec Adsorption, Guild Associates, MT Energie, 2G Energy, Pentair Haffmans, HAASE Energietechnik and DVO, Inc.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include demand for renewable energy, greenhouse gas emissions reductions, strict government regulations, and growing demand for waste treatment.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/biogas-upgrading-market-2018/request-sample

Biogas is a green energy source that is produced by anaerobic digestion of organic wastes. This breakdown of organic material produces biogas, which is composed of methane, carbon dioxide, and a few other elements. Production of biogas is cost-effective as feed required for its production is easily available. It usually requires municipal waste, bio waste, energy crops and agricultural waste. Biogas is generated from microbial fermentation: anaerobic digestion.

Amongst technology, water scrubber segment is expected to grow at the significant market share. It is a proven technology that has been used for the longest time as the process is simple and incurs low investment compared with other technologies. Water scrubbing is continuously undergoing development and is among the best technologies to be used in various types of facilities.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/biogas-upgrading-market-2018

By geography, The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for renewable energy in this region. At present, Asia Pacific occupies a leading position in terms of the total number of biogas plants. Nevertheless, most of these plants are small-scale and are serving a community or a single house.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/biogas-upgrading-market-2018

Technologies Covered:

Pressure Swing Adsorption Systems

Chemical Absorption Units

Membrane Systems Units

Physical Absorption

Water Scrubbers

Units Based on Cryogenic Technology

Cryogenic Separation

Chemical scrubbing

Applications Covered:

Municipal and Domestic Sewage

Agricultural Wastes

Industrial Wastewater

Garbage

Food waste

Energy Crops Biogas Project

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: sales@strategymrc.com

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

SOURCE Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Related Links

http://www.strategymrc.com/

