Global Bioinformatics Industry

NEW YORK, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bioinformatics in US$ by the following Segments: Software, Hardware, and Biocontent.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707099
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 102 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Agilent Technologies
- Dassault Systmes
- ID Business Solutions Ltd.
- Instem plc
- Illumina, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707099
BIOINFORMATICS MCP-1095 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Bioinformatics: An Introductory Prelude
Current & Future Analysis
Analysis by Region
Analysis by Segment
Bioinformatics - Playing a Crucial Role in Pharma R&D
Significance of Bioinformatics in Discovery of Novel Drugs and in Personalized Healthcare
Big Data & Bio Analytics Gain Traction
Data Management Tools Grow in Demand
Next Generation Sequencing Drives Demand for Bioinformatics
Bioinformatics Clouds: A Potential Solution
Cloud-based Services in Bioinformatics
Importance of IP Protection Systems in Bioinformatics
New Applications Brighten Opportunities
Challenges Faced
Efforts on Developing Rapid and Easy Genetic Data Analysis Solutions Rampant
Mobile-Based Technologies Gains Traction in R&D Operations
Competition
2. A REVIEW OF END-USE MARKETS/ APPLICATIONS
Bioinformatics: Crucial for New Drug Development
Role of Proteomics
Opportunities in Personalized Medicine and Clinical Trial Services
Bioinformatics Provides New Avenues to Explore Metabolomics
Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sectors Drive Metabolomics Research
Demand for Metabolomic Data Analysis Tools and Software on Rise
Transcriptomics
Molecular Phylogenetics Research
CADD Research
Role of Chemoinformatics Tools in Drug Design
Synthetic Biology
Application of Bioinformatics to Oral Genomics
Agriculture
Bioinformatics Gains Prominence in Biomarkers Discovery
Bioinformatics in Cancer Research: Promising Potential
3. INTRODUCTION TO BIOINFORMATICS
Bioinformatics: Definition
Bioinformatics: History in Brief
Functions of Bioinformatics
Major End-Users of Bioinformatics
Interface of IT and Biosciences
Venture Capital and Bioinformatics
Branches Associated with Bioinformatics
4. INSIGHT INTO BIOINFORMATICS TECHNOLOGY
Protein Structure and its Determination
Components of Bioinformatics
Software
Hardware
Biocontent
Proteins/Proteomics Data and Databases
DNA Sequences and Protein Sequencing
Aligning Sequences
Databases
Nucleotide Databases
Protein Databases
Design and Development of XML Bioinformatics Environment
Biopolymer Markup Language (BioML)
Bioinformatics Sequence Mark-Up Language - BSML
Genome Annotation Markup Elements (GAME)
Microarray Markup Language (MAML)
Gene Expression Markup Language (GEML)
Hardware
Technologies Involved
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
QIAGEN and CosmosID Unveil New Plugin for Metagenomics Analysis
Dotmatics Introduces Bioinformatics Software, Vortex
Sequentia Biotech New Online Bioinformatics Tool
QIAGEN Introduces New RNA-seq Explorer Solution
Illumina Introduces BaseSpace Suite
Aliyun Teams up with BGI Genomics to Unveil Cloud-based Genome Analytics Engine
QIAGEN Introduces New Bioinformatics Solution for Hereditary Diseases
PierianDx Unveils New Version of its Bioinformatics Software Platform
OpGen Unveils Next-Generation Bioinformatics Solution for Detecting MD
QIAGEN Bioinformatics Launches CLC Microbial Genomics Module (USA) iomes.
Qiagen Introduces Bioinformatics Content and Software Platform for Clinical Testing Labs
Eagle Genomics Introduces Eaglecore, New Software Platform for Bioinformatics
Agilent Technologies Releases Advanced Modeling Solutions for High-Frequency/ High-Power GaN HEMTs and Nanoscale 3D FinFETs
Agilent Technologies Launches QuikChange HT Protein Engineering System
Affymetrix and BioDiscovery Introduce New Copy Number Analysis Software Solution
Agilent Technologies Launches SureSelectQXT Target Enrichment Kits
Qiagen Expands its Portfolio of Bioinformatics Solutions
Agilent Technologies Launches OpenLAB CDS A.02.01
Life Technologies Launches Oncomine NGS RNA-Seq Gene Expression Browser
Qiagen Launches QIAxpert System and CLC Bioinformatics Suite for Cancer Research
Waters Corporation Releases Two New Data Analysis Software Packages
Agilent Technologies Releases SureCall Version 2.0 Software
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
BioKinetic Europe Deploys Instem's ALPHADAS software solution in its Ireland Unit
vivoPharm Purchases Instem's Provantis Preclinical Data Management Solution
PierianDx Acquires Tute Genomics
Syngene Acquires Strand Life's Bioinformatics Platforms
Instem Acquires NOTOCORD
Pharmaron Purchases Instem's Submit Software Suite for Complete SEND Management
Instem Signs Agreement with Integrated Nonclinical Development Solutionsto Supply SEND Explorer
Thermo Fisher Acquires Affymetrix
Illumina Bags CE Mark for VeriSeq NIPT Analysis Software
Genomics England Signs Bioinformatics Partnership with Illumina
QIAGEN and 10x Genomics Enter into collaboration Agreement to Develop Bioinformatics Solution
QIAGEN Bioinformatics Signs Agreement with CosmosID
bioMÃ©rieux Acquires Applied Maths
Merck Acquires Sigma-Aldrich
Selvita Starts New Bioinformatics Company
SCIEX Signs Exclusive Reseller Agreement with Advaita Bioinformatics
ACD/Labs Enters into Partnership with IDBS to Deliver Live Analytical Data to ELN Interface
ESPERITE Acquires InKaryo
WuXi PharmaTech Acquires NextCODE Health
Roche Acquires Bina Technologies
SCORR Marketing Enters into Strategic Alliance with BioInformatics
Agilent Technologies and PREMIER Biosoft Couple Hardware- Software Platforms to Assist Researchers in Glycomics
Agilent Technologies to Distribute MassWorks Calibration and Analysis Software of Cerno Bioscience with Agilent GC/MSD Systems
The Jackson Laboratory and Wuhan Frasergen Bioinformatics Jointly Build Cancer Genomics Facility
Dassault Systmes Launches New BIOVIA Brand
Biomax Informatics and KWS SAAT Extend Software License Agreement
Dassault Systmes Announces Acquisition of Accelrys
Rancho BioSciences Partners with IDBS
The Philippine Genome Center to Launch New Bioinformatics Facility
IDBS Enters into Strategic Alliance with Osthus to Support Customer R&D
Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires Life Technologies
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Agilent Technologies (US)
Dassault Systmes (France)
ID Business Solutions Ltd. (UK)
Instem plc (UK)
Illumina, Inc. (US)
Kinexus Bioinformatics Corporation (Canada)
Nonlinear Dynamics, Ltd. (UK)
Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd. (India)
PerkinElmer Inc. (US)
QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands)
Strand Life Sciences (India)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: World Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: World 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by Product Segment
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Software (Bioinformatics) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: World Historic Review for Software (Bioinformatics) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: World 14-Year Perspective for Software (Bioinformatics) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biocontent (Bioinformatics) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: World Historic Review for Biocontent (Bioinformatics) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World 14-Year Perspective for Biocontent (Bioinformatics) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hardware (Bioinformatics) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hardware (Bioinformatics) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for Hardware (Bioinformatics) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Personalized Medicine Market in the US - A Review
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 13: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: The US Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: The US 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Canadian Bioinformatics Industry
Kinexus Bioinformatics Corporation - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 16: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Canadian Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Japanese Bioinformatics Industry - An Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 19: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Japanese Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
European Personalized Medicine Market to Exhibit Strong Growth
Regulatory Environment
B.Market Analytics
Table 22: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: European Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: European 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: European Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: European 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
Dassault Systmes - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 28: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: French Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: French 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 31: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: German Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: German 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 34: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Italian Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 37: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: The UK Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 40: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Spanish Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 43: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Russian Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Product Launches/Developments
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 46: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Rest of European Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 55: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Chinese Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
India & Opportunities in Bioinformatics
Agricultural Biotech: The Largest Application Sector for Bioinformatics
Table 58: Bioinformatics Applications in India by Sector (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Agricultural Biotech, Animal Biotech, Environmental Biotech, Forensic Biotech, Medical Biotech and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Next-Generation Sequencing Offers Brighter Prospects
Competition
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 59: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Indian Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Focus on Select Markets
Taiwan
Australia
Korea
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 62: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 65: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Latin American Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Latin American Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
Market Analysis
Table 71: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Brazilian Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 74: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
Market Analysis
Table 77: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Rest of World Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 102 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 106) The United States (64) Canada (3) Europe (29) - France (4) - Germany (7) - The United Kingdom (6) - Rest of Europe (12) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707099
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bioinformatics-industry-300670399.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article