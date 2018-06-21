Global Bioinformatics Industry

NEW YORK, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bioinformatics in US$ by the following Segments: Software, Hardware, and Biocontent.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 102 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Agilent Technologies

- Dassault Systmes

- ID Business Solutions Ltd.

- Instem plc

- Illumina, Inc.



BIOINFORMATICS MCP-1095 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Bioinformatics: An Introductory Prelude

Current & Future Analysis

Analysis by Region

Analysis by Segment

Bioinformatics - Playing a Crucial Role in Pharma R&D

Significance of Bioinformatics in Discovery of Novel Drugs and in Personalized Healthcare

Big Data & Bio Analytics Gain Traction

Data Management Tools Grow in Demand

Next Generation Sequencing Drives Demand for Bioinformatics

Bioinformatics Clouds: A Potential Solution

Cloud-based Services in Bioinformatics

Importance of IP Protection Systems in Bioinformatics

New Applications Brighten Opportunities

Challenges Faced

Efforts on Developing Rapid and Easy Genetic Data Analysis Solutions Rampant

Mobile-Based Technologies Gains Traction in R&D Operations

Competition



2. A REVIEW OF END-USE MARKETS/ APPLICATIONS

Bioinformatics: Crucial for New Drug Development

Role of Proteomics

Opportunities in Personalized Medicine and Clinical Trial Services

Bioinformatics Provides New Avenues to Explore Metabolomics

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sectors Drive Metabolomics Research

Demand for Metabolomic Data Analysis Tools and Software on Rise

Transcriptomics

Molecular Phylogenetics Research

CADD Research

Role of Chemoinformatics Tools in Drug Design

Synthetic Biology

Application of Bioinformatics to Oral Genomics

Agriculture

Bioinformatics Gains Prominence in Biomarkers Discovery

Bioinformatics in Cancer Research: Promising Potential



3. INTRODUCTION TO BIOINFORMATICS

Bioinformatics: Definition

Bioinformatics: History in Brief

Functions of Bioinformatics

Major End-Users of Bioinformatics

Interface of IT and Biosciences

Venture Capital and Bioinformatics

Branches Associated with Bioinformatics



4. INSIGHT INTO BIOINFORMATICS TECHNOLOGY

Protein Structure and its Determination

Components of Bioinformatics

Software

Hardware

Biocontent

Proteins/Proteomics Data and Databases

DNA Sequences and Protein Sequencing

Aligning Sequences

Databases

Nucleotide Databases

Protein Databases

Design and Development of XML Bioinformatics Environment

Biopolymer Markup Language (BioML)

Bioinformatics Sequence Mark-Up Language - BSML

Genome Annotation Markup Elements (GAME)

Microarray Markup Language (MAML)

Gene Expression Markup Language (GEML)

Hardware

Technologies Involved



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

QIAGEN and CosmosID Unveil New Plugin for Metagenomics Analysis

Dotmatics Introduces Bioinformatics Software, Vortex

Sequentia Biotech New Online Bioinformatics Tool

QIAGEN Introduces New RNA-seq Explorer Solution

Illumina Introduces BaseSpace Suite

Aliyun Teams up with BGI Genomics to Unveil Cloud-based Genome Analytics Engine

QIAGEN Introduces New Bioinformatics Solution for Hereditary Diseases

PierianDx Unveils New Version of its Bioinformatics Software Platform

OpGen Unveils Next-Generation Bioinformatics Solution for Detecting MD

QIAGEN Bioinformatics Launches CLC Microbial Genomics Module (USA) iomes.

Qiagen Introduces Bioinformatics Content and Software Platform for Clinical Testing Labs

Eagle Genomics Introduces Eaglecore, New Software Platform for Bioinformatics

Agilent Technologies Releases Advanced Modeling Solutions for High-Frequency/ High-Power GaN HEMTs and Nanoscale 3D FinFETs

Agilent Technologies Launches QuikChange HT Protein Engineering System

Affymetrix and BioDiscovery Introduce New Copy Number Analysis Software Solution

Agilent Technologies Launches SureSelectQXT Target Enrichment Kits

Qiagen Expands its Portfolio of Bioinformatics Solutions

Agilent Technologies Launches OpenLAB CDS A.02.01

Life Technologies Launches Oncomine NGS RNA-Seq Gene Expression Browser

Qiagen Launches QIAxpert System and CLC Bioinformatics Suite for Cancer Research

Waters Corporation Releases Two New Data Analysis Software Packages

Agilent Technologies Releases SureCall Version 2.0 Software



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

BioKinetic Europe Deploys Instem's ALPHADAS software solution in its Ireland Unit

vivoPharm Purchases Instem's Provantis Preclinical Data Management Solution

PierianDx Acquires Tute Genomics

Syngene Acquires Strand Life's Bioinformatics Platforms

Instem Acquires NOTOCORD

Pharmaron Purchases Instem's Submit Software Suite for Complete SEND Management

Instem Signs Agreement with Integrated Nonclinical Development Solutionsto Supply SEND Explorer

Thermo Fisher Acquires Affymetrix

Illumina Bags CE Mark for VeriSeq NIPT Analysis Software

Genomics England Signs Bioinformatics Partnership with Illumina

QIAGEN and 10x Genomics Enter into collaboration Agreement to Develop Bioinformatics Solution

QIAGEN Bioinformatics Signs Agreement with CosmosID

bioMÃ©rieux Acquires Applied Maths

Merck Acquires Sigma-Aldrich

Selvita Starts New Bioinformatics Company

SCIEX Signs Exclusive Reseller Agreement with Advaita Bioinformatics

ACD/Labs Enters into Partnership with IDBS to Deliver Live Analytical Data to ELN Interface

ESPERITE Acquires InKaryo

WuXi PharmaTech Acquires NextCODE Health

Roche Acquires Bina Technologies

SCORR Marketing Enters into Strategic Alliance with BioInformatics

Agilent Technologies and PREMIER Biosoft Couple Hardware- Software Platforms to Assist Researchers in Glycomics

Agilent Technologies to Distribute MassWorks Calibration and Analysis Software of Cerno Bioscience with Agilent GC/MSD Systems

The Jackson Laboratory and Wuhan Frasergen Bioinformatics Jointly Build Cancer Genomics Facility

Dassault Systmes Launches New BIOVIA Brand

Biomax Informatics and KWS SAAT Extend Software License Agreement

Dassault Systmes Announces Acquisition of Accelrys

Rancho BioSciences Partners with IDBS

The Philippine Genome Center to Launch New Bioinformatics Facility

IDBS Enters into Strategic Alliance with Osthus to Support Customer R&D

Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires Life Technologies



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Agilent Technologies (US)

Dassault Systmes (France)

ID Business Solutions Ltd. (UK)

Instem plc (UK)

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Kinexus Bioinformatics Corporation (Canada)

Nonlinear Dynamics, Ltd. (UK)

Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd. (India)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands)

Strand Life Sciences (India)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: World 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics by Product Segment

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Software (Bioinformatics) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: World Historic Review for Software (Bioinformatics) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: World 14-Year Perspective for Software (Bioinformatics) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biocontent (Bioinformatics) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World Historic Review for Biocontent (Bioinformatics) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World 14-Year Perspective for Biocontent (Bioinformatics) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hardware (Bioinformatics) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World Historic Review for Hardware (Bioinformatics) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for Hardware (Bioinformatics) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Personalized Medicine Market in the US - A Review

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 13: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: The US Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: The US 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Canadian Bioinformatics Industry

Kinexus Bioinformatics Corporation - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 16: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Canadian Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Japanese Bioinformatics Industry - An Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 19: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Japanese Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

European Personalized Medicine Market to Exhibit Strong Growth

Regulatory Environment

B.Market Analytics

Table 22: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: European Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: European 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: European Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: European 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Dassault Systmes - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 28: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: French Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: French 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: German Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: German 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 34: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Italian Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 37: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: The UK Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Spanish Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 43: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Russian Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Product Launches/Developments

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Rest of European Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Chinese Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

India & Opportunities in Bioinformatics

Agricultural Biotech: The Largest Application Sector for Bioinformatics

Table 58: Bioinformatics Applications in India by Sector (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Agricultural Biotech, Animal Biotech, Environmental Biotech, Forensic Biotech, Medical Biotech and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Next-Generation Sequencing Offers Brighter Prospects

Competition

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Indian Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Focus on Select Markets

Taiwan

Australia

Korea

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 62: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Latin American Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Latin American Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Table 71: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Brazilian Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 74: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis

Table 77: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Rest of World Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Software, Biocontent and Hardware Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 102 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 106) The United States (64) Canada (3) Europe (29) - France (4) - Germany (7) - The United Kingdom (6) - Rest of Europe (12) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

