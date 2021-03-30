Global Bioinformatics Market Report 2021: Analysis, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026

DUBLIN, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bioinformatics Market, By Product & Services (Bioinformatics Tools, Bioinformatic Platforms and Bioinformatic Services), By Type (Genomics & Proteomics, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bioinformatics Market stood at USD12.37 billion in 2020 and is is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.87% to cross USD23.42 billion by 2026.

The Global Bioinformatics Market is driven by the growing applications of bioinformatics in the filed of proteomics, drug discovery, personalized medicine, among others. Additionally, the growing demand for various sequencing techniques especially next generation sequencing is further expected to positively influence the market growth over the next few years.

Besides, growing number of collaborations between various research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies especially for drug discovery and development is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.



The Global Bioinformatics Market can be segmented based on product & services, type, application, end-user, company, and regional analysis. Based on product & services, the market can be segmented into bioinformatics tools, bioinformatic platforms and bioinformatic services.

The bioinformatics platforms segment dominated the market in 2020 with an overall share of 39.99% in the market. This can be ascribed to the growing demand for data analytics and data engineering. Additionally, the growing demand for various sequencing techniques further supports the segmental growth.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Bioinformatics Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Bioinformatics Market based on product & services, type, application, end-user and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Bioinformatics Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Bioinformatics Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Bioinformatics Market.

Key Target Audience:

Bioinformatics companies, research institutes and laboratories and other stakeholders

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to bioinformatics

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Bioinformatics Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Global Bioinformatics Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product & Services (Bioinformatics Tools, Bioinformatic Platforms and Bioinformatic Services)

5.2.2. By Type (Genomics & Proteomics, Simulation Studies & Molecular Modelling, Genetic Engineering, Others)

5.2.3. By Application (Metagenomics, Drug Discovery, Precision Medicine, Others)

5.2.4. By End User (Institutional Research v/s Industrial Research)

5.2.4.1. By Industrial Research (Forensic Biotechnology, Medical Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Animal Biotechnology and Agriculture Biotechnology)

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.6. By Company (2020)

5.3. Product Market Map



6. North America Bioinformatics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product & Services (Bioinformatics Tools, Bioinformatic Platforms and Bioinformatic Services)

6.2.2. By Type (Genomics & Proteomics, Simulation Studies & Molecular Modelling, Genetic Engineering, Others)

6.2.3. By Application (Metagenomics, Drug Discovery, Precision Medicine, Others)

6.2.4. By End User (Institutional Research v/s Industrial Research)

6.2.4.1. By Industrial Research (Forensic Biotechnology, Medical Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Animal Biotechnology and Agriculture Biotechnology)

6.2.5. By Country (United States; Canada; Mexico)

6.3. North America: Country Analysis

6.3.2. Canada Bioinformatics Market Outlook

6.3.3. Mexico Bioinformatics Market Outlook



7. Europe Bioinformatics Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product & Services (Bioinformatics Tools, Bioinformatic Platforms and Bioinformatic Services)

7.2.2. By Type (Genomics & Proteomics, Simulation Studies & Molecular Modelling, Genetic Engineering, Others)

7.2.3. By Application (Metagenomics, Drug Discovery, Precision Medicine, Others)

7.2.4. By End User (Institutional Research v/s Industrial Research)

7.2.4.1. By Industrial Research (Forensic Biotechnology, Medical Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Animal Biotechnology and Agriculture Biotechnology)

7.2.5. By Country (France; Germany; UK; Italy; Spain and Rest of Europe)

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis

7.3.1. France Bioinformatics Market Outlook

7.3.2. Germany Bioinformatics Market Outlook

7.3.3. United Kingdom Bioinformatics Market Outlook

7.3.4. Italy Bioinformatics Market Outlook

7.3.5. Spain Bioinformatics Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product & Services (Bioinformatics Tools, Bioinformatic Platforms and Bioinformatic Services)

8.2.2. By Type (Genomics & Proteomics, Simulation Studies & Molecular Modelling, Genetic Engineering, Others)

8.2.3. By Application (Metagenomics, Drug Discovery, Precision Medicine, Others)

8.2.4. By End User (Institutional Research v/s Industrial Research)

8.2.4.1. By Industrial Research (Forensic Biotechnology, Medical Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Animal Biotechnology and Agriculture Biotechnology)

8.2.5. By Country (China; India; Japan; South Korea; Australia; and Rest of Asia Pacific)

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8.3.1. China Bioinformatics Market Outlook

8.3.2. India Bioinformatics Market Outlook

8.3.3. Japan Bioinformatics Market Outlook

8.3.4. South Korea Bioinformatics Market Outlook

8.3.5. Australia Bioinformatics Market Outlook



9. Middle East and Africa Bioinformatics Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product & Services (Bioinformatics Tools, Bioinformatic Platforms and Bioinformatic Services)

9.2.2. By Type (Genomics & Proteomics, Simulation Studies & Molecular Modelling, Genetic Engineering, Others)

9.2.3. By Application (Metagenomics, Drug Discovery, Precision Medicine, Others)

9.2.4. By End User (Institutional Research v/s Industrial Research)

9.2.4.1. By Industrial Research (Forensic Biotechnology, Medical Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Animal Biotechnology and Agriculture Biotechnology)

9.2.5. By Country (UAE; Saudi Arabia; South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

9.3. MEA: Country Analysis

9.3.1. South Africa Bioinformatics Market Outlook

9.3.2. Saudi Arabia Bioinformatics Market Outlook

9.3.3. UAE Bioinformatics Market Outlook



10. South America Bioinformatics Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Product & Services (Bioinformatics Tools, Bioinformatic Platforms and Bioinformatic Services)

10.2.2. By Type (Genomics & Proteomics, Simulation Studies & Molecular Modelling, Genetic Engineering, Others)

10.2.3. By Application (Metagenomics, Drug Discovery, Precision Medicine, Others)

10.2.4. By End User (Institutional Research v/s Industrial Research)

10.2.4.1. By Industrial Research (Forensic Biotechnology, Medical Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Animal Biotechnology and Agriculture Biotechnology)

10.2.5. By Country (Brazil; Argentina; Colombia; and Rest of South America)

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Bioinformatics Market Outlook

10.3.2. Argentina Bioinformatics Market Outlook

10.3.3. Colombia Bioinformatics Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles (SWOT Analysis (Qualitative) + Market Share Analysis (Quantitative) of Top 5 Players; Remaining 10 Prominent Players Will be Profiled)

13.2.1. Illumina Inc.

13.2.2. Qiagen NV

13.2.3. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

13.2.4. PerkinElmer, Inc.

13.2.5. Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

13.2.6. 23AndMe

13.2.7. Biovia-Dassault Systemes

13.2.8. DataTrack International, Inc.

13.2.9. Instem Plc.

13.2.10. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

13.2.11. BGI Group (Beijing Genomics Institute)

13.2.12. Waters Corporation

13.2.13. SOPHiA GENETICS

13.2.14. Biomax Informatics AG

13.2.15. WuXi NextCODE Genomics



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hltq29

