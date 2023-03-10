NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Source: ReportLinker Research

Global Bioinformatics Market to Reach $45.2 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Bioinformatics estimated at US$18.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 11.9% over the period 2022-2030. Knowledge Management Tools, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.4% CAGR and reach US$18.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bioinformatics Platforms segment is readjusted to a revised 13.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.4% CAGR

The Bioinformatics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 9.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 102 Featured)

- Agilent Technologies, Inc.

- Dassault Systèmes

- ID Business Solutions Ltd.

- Illumina Inc.

- Instem plc

- Kinexus Bioinformatics Corporation

- Life Technologies

- Nonlinear Dynamics Ltd.

- Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd.

- PerkinElmer Inc.

- QIAGEN N.V.

- Strand Life Sciences

- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Bioinformatics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Bioinformatics: Product Overview

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Nucleic Acid and Protein Sequencing to Reduce

Cost of Sequencing to Spur Market Growth

Expanding Applications of Bioinformatics to Present Significant

Growth Opportunities

Rising Use of Bioinformatics in Personalized Medicine

Bioinformatics and Predictive Modeling: Vital Tools for

Clinical Diagnostics

Increasing R&D Investments & Collaborations between Industry

and Research Institutions: Potential for Growth

Rising Threat of Rare Diseases and Lack of Customized

Prescription Treatments for Such Diseases: Potential for

Growth

Rising Importance of Bioinformatics in Life Science Research

Nanopore Sequencing to Present Opportunities for Bioinformatics

Solutions Market

Technological Advancements to Fuel Market Growth

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Big Data Technology

Cloud Computing

Blockchain Technology for Storage & Analysis Purposes

Potential Role for Bioinformatics in Agriculture Industry

Challenges Facing Bioinformatics Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioinformatics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Knowledge Management Tools by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Knowledge Management Tools

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Knowledge Management

Tools by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioinformatics Platforms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Bioinformatics Platforms by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics Platforms

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioinformatics Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Bioinformatics Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics Services

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Biotechnology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Medical Biotechnology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Medical Biotechnology

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Biotechnology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Animal Biotechnology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Animal Biotechnology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agricultural Biotechnology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Agricultural Biotechnology

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Agricultural

Biotechnology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Biotechnology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Environmental Biotechnology

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Environmental

Biotechnology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Forensic Biotechnology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Forensic Biotechnology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Forensic Biotechnology

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Sectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Sectors by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Sectors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Genomics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Genomics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Genomics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemoinformatics & Drug Design by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Chemoinformatics & Drug

Design by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Chemoinformatics & Drug

Design by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Proteomics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Proteomics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Proteomics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transcriptomics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Transcriptomics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Transcriptomics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metabolomics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 44: World Historic Review for Metabolomics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Metabolomics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 47: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 48: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 49: World Bioinformatics Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Bioinformatics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioinformatics by Product & Service - Knowledge Management

Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms and Bioinformatics Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product &

Service - Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms

and Bioinformatics Services Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Product &

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knowledge

Management Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms and Bioinformatics

Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioinformatics by Sector - Medical Biotechnology, Agricultural

Biotechnology, Animal Biotechnology, Environmental

Biotechnology, Forensic Biotechnology and Other Sectors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: USA Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Sector -

Medical Biotechnology, Agricultural Biotechnology, Animal

Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Forensic

Biotechnology and Other Sectors Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Biotechnology, Agricultural Biotechnology, Animal

Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Forensic

Biotechnology and Other Sectors for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioinformatics by Application - Genomics, Chemoinformatics &

Drug Design, Proteomics, Transcriptomics, Metabolomics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: USA Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Application -

Genomics, Chemoinformatics & Drug Design, Proteomics,

Transcriptomics, Metabolomics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Genomics,

Chemoinformatics & Drug Design, Proteomics, Transcriptomics,

Metabolomics and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

CANADA

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioinformatics by Product & Service - Knowledge Management

Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms and Bioinformatics Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product &

Service - Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics

Platforms and Bioinformatics Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by

Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms and

Bioinformatics Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioinformatics by Sector - Medical Biotechnology, Agricultural

Biotechnology, Animal Biotechnology, Environmental

Biotechnology, Forensic Biotechnology and Other Sectors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Sector -

Medical Biotechnology, Agricultural Biotechnology, Animal

Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Forensic

Biotechnology and Other Sectors Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Biotechnology, Agricultural Biotechnology, Animal

Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Forensic

Biotechnology and Other Sectors for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioinformatics by Application - Genomics, Chemoinformatics &

Drug Design, Proteomics, Transcriptomics, Metabolomics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Bioinformatics by

Application - Genomics, Chemoinformatics & Drug Design,

Proteomics, Transcriptomics, Metabolomics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Genomics,

Chemoinformatics & Drug Design, Proteomics, Transcriptomics,

Metabolomics and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

JAPAN

Bioinformatics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioinformatics by Product & Service - Knowledge Management

Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms and Bioinformatics Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product &

Service - Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms

and Bioinformatics Services Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by

Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms and

Bioinformatics Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioinformatics by Sector - Medical Biotechnology, Agricultural

Biotechnology, Animal Biotechnology, Environmental

Biotechnology, Forensic Biotechnology and Other Sectors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Sector -

Medical Biotechnology, Agricultural Biotechnology, Animal

Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Forensic

Biotechnology and Other Sectors Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Biotechnology, Agricultural Biotechnology, Animal

Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Forensic

Biotechnology and Other Sectors for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioinformatics by Application - Genomics, Chemoinformatics &

Drug Design, Proteomics, Transcriptomics, Metabolomics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Bioinformatics by

Application - Genomics, Chemoinformatics & Drug Design,

Proteomics, Transcriptomics, Metabolomics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Genomics,

Chemoinformatics & Drug Design, Proteomics, Transcriptomics,

Metabolomics and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

CHINA

Bioinformatics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioinformatics by Product & Service - Knowledge Management

Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms and Bioinformatics Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: China Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product &

Service - Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms

and Bioinformatics Services Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by

Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms and

Bioinformatics Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioinformatics by Sector - Medical Biotechnology, Agricultural

Biotechnology, Animal Biotechnology, Environmental

Biotechnology, Forensic Biotechnology and Other Sectors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: China Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Sector -

Medical Biotechnology, Agricultural Biotechnology, Animal

Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Forensic

Biotechnology and Other Sectors Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Biotechnology, Agricultural Biotechnology, Animal

Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Forensic

Biotechnology and Other Sectors for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioinformatics by Application - Genomics, Chemoinformatics &

Drug Design, Proteomics, Transcriptomics, Metabolomics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: China Historic Review for Bioinformatics by

Application - Genomics, Chemoinformatics & Drug Design,

Proteomics, Transcriptomics, Metabolomics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Genomics,

Chemoinformatics & Drug Design, Proteomics, Transcriptomics,

Metabolomics and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

EUROPE

Bioinformatics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioinformatics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Bioinformatics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioinformatics by Product & Service - Knowledge Management

Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms and Bioinformatics Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product &

Service - Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics

Platforms and Bioinformatics Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by

Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms and

Bioinformatics Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioinformatics by Sector - Medical Biotechnology, Agricultural

Biotechnology, Animal Biotechnology, Environmental

Biotechnology, Forensic Biotechnology and Other Sectors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Sector -

Medical Biotechnology, Agricultural Biotechnology, Animal

Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Forensic

Biotechnology and Other Sectors Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Biotechnology, Agricultural Biotechnology, Animal

Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Forensic

Biotechnology and Other Sectors for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioinformatics by Application - Genomics, Chemoinformatics &

Drug Design, Proteomics, Transcriptomics, Metabolomics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Bioinformatics by

Application - Genomics, Chemoinformatics & Drug Design,

Proteomics, Transcriptomics, Metabolomics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Genomics,

Chemoinformatics & Drug Design, Proteomics, Transcriptomics,

Metabolomics and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

FRANCE

Bioinformatics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioinformatics by Product & Service - Knowledge Management

Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms and Bioinformatics Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: France Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Product &

Service - Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics

Platforms and Bioinformatics Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by

Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms and

Bioinformatics Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioinformatics by Sector - Medical Biotechnology, Agricultural

Biotechnology, Animal Biotechnology, Environmental

Biotechnology, Forensic Biotechnology and Other Sectors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: France Historic Review for Bioinformatics by Sector -

Medical Biotechnology, Agricultural Biotechnology, Animal

Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Forensic

Biotechnology and Other Sectors Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Biotechnology, Agricultural Biotechnology, Animal

Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Forensic

Biotechnology and Other Sectors for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioinformatics by Application - Genomics, Chemoinformatics &

Drug Design, Proteomics, Transcriptomics, Metabolomics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: France Historic Review for Bioinformatics by

Application - Genomics, Chemoinformatics & Drug Design,

Proteomics, Transcriptomics, Metabolomics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: France 16-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Genomics,

Chemoinformatics & Drug Design, Proteomics, Transcriptomics,

Metabolomics and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

GERMANY

Bioinformatics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioinformatics by Product & Service - Knowledge Management

Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms and Bioinformatics Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Bioinformatics by

Product & Service - Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics

Platforms and Bioinformatics Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Bioinformatics by

Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms and

Bioinformatics Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

