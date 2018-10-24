Global Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2012 to 2018

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



The Global Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2018 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the bioinformatics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/3552558



Trends in bioinformatics partnering deals

Deal terms analysis

Partnering agreement structure

Partnering contract documents

Top deals by value

Most active deal makers

Financial deal terms for bioinformatics



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter bioinformatics partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors bioinformatics technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



This report provides details of the latest bioinformatics agreements announced in the healthcare sectors.



Bioinformatics is the application of computer science and information technology to the field of biology and medicine. Bioinformatics deals with algorithms, databases, information systems, web technologies, artificial intelligence, information and computation theory, software engineering, data mining, image processing, modeling, simulation, signal processing, discrete mathematics, control systems, and statistics, for generating new knowledge of biology and medicine.



Bioinformatics deals have increased in terms of popularity for partnering in the past decade, as computing power has been embraced in order to speed up the discovery, evaluation and clinical assessment processes.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered – contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all bioinformatics partnering deals announced since January 2010, including financial terms where available, including over 800 links to online deal records of actual bioinformatics partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of bioinformatics dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in bioinformatics dealmaking since 2010, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading bioinformatics deals since 2010. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma, most active bioinformatics dealmaking companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in bioinformatics dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of bioinformatics deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of bioinformatics partnering deals signed and announced since January 2010, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and specific therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 7 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of bioinformatics partnering deals signed and announced since Janunary 2010. The chapter is organized by specific bioinformatics technology type in focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by bioinformatics partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and bioinformatics partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in bioinformatics partnering and dealmaking since 2010.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of bioinformatics technologies and products.



Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements provides the reader with the following key benefits:

• In-depth understanding of bioinformatics deal trends since 2010



• Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data



• Analysis of the structure of bioinformatics agreements with numerous real life case studies



• Comprehensive access to over 800 bioinformatics deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies



• Detailed access to actual bioinformatics contracts enter into by the leading fifty bigpharma companies



• Insight into the terms included in a bioinformatics agreement, together with real world clause examples



• Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals



• Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies



