Global Bioinformatics Technologies and Market Report 2023-2028, with Profiles of Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad, Bio-Techne, Compugen, Genedata, Personalis, Qlucore & Smartgene Services

The high growth rate of bioinformatics is attributed to factors such as the demand for antibodies research, the expanding COVID-19 pandemic, epidemics of other infectious diseases, and an increase in R&D activities by key companies to develop new data regarding genetic consequences to counter the rise in different infectious diseases globally. Moreover, the advancement of biological discoveries will result in the need for more molecular targets to be detected by their antibodies and the usage of different bioinformatic tools.

For example, publicly available datasets of human BCR were selected to represent different sequencing platforms such as Illumina MiSeq, Roche 454, and Ion Torrent. Sample preparation protocols, data quality and disease status information are also required during sequencing. The use of different tools manufactured by key players is likely to propel the growth of the bioinformatics market during the forecast period.

Genomics continues to attract significant investment from public and private funds, which has fueled the development of subdisciplines such as chemogenomics, metagenomics, pharmacogenomics and toxicogenomics. Further advances in high-throughput technologies have led to a decline in sequencing costs and an increase in data generation. The rapid evolution of cloud-based solutions has helped address some IT infrastructure issues relating to data storage and retrieval, although challenges remain with respect to data security.

Proteomics is increasingly gaining pace and offers considerable potential, particularly to the pharma industry, as the vast number of approved drugs act directly on protein targets, and the development of biologics and orphan drugs is high on pharma radar. For instance, according to the Journal of Proteome Research, the Human Proteome Organization (HUPO) has a working group, the Proteomics Standards Initiative (PSI), whose mission is to define data standards for proteomics. HUPO is also exploring the application of proteomics for the purpose of integrating it with genomics and transcriptomics across the life sciences and biomedical research. Advances in proteomics and the interpretation of multiplexed proteomics data will continue to attract investment from the industry.

The scope of the study encompasses the global bioinformatics market based on geography, category and application. It provides a detailed analysis of recent advances in omic technologies and examines their impact on the bioinformatics market. It discusses the ways in which bioinformatics has been utilized by the pharma and biotech industries to streamline the research and development (R&D) process and improve efficiencies. It provides a detailed analysis of the leading countries, companies and technologies that will drive the field forward.



By solution, hardware application, sequencing services and platform, end user, and geography, the market has been segmented into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) regions. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries and Australia will be covered in each country's respective regional segment. In the market valuations, 2022 serves as the base year, while estimated values are provided for 2023 and forecast values for 2028.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

New Discoveries in Biological Sciences

Increasing Use of Bioinformatics Analytical Software

New Antibody Technologies and Antibody Types

Antibody-Based Drug Discovery and Development

Developed and Increasing Research Areas

Increased Government Funding in Emerging Markets

Need for Further Human Genomic and Proteomic Research

New Application-Focused Technology Platforms

Market Restraints

Challenging Issues with Modeling Systems

Ethical Concerns with Bioinformatics and Computational Genomics

Market Opportunities

Market Expansion into Emerging Countries

Development of Novel Bioinformatics and Drugs

The Report Includes

123 data tables and 90 additional tables

An up-to-date overview and industry analysis of the global bioinformatics market

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimation of the market size and revenue forecast for the global bioinformatics market, and corresponding market share analysis based on solution, hardware type, application, sequencing services and platforms, end use, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of this market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Coverage of information on the latest developments in the bioinformatics tools and services market, innovations in bioinformatics solutions for drug discovery, and details of antibody-based drug discovery and developments

Impact analysis of various region specific and industry specific macroeconomic variables on global bioinformatics market

Identification of the innovative companies and technologies that are moving forward in search for elusive pieces of information that will improve diagnoses and treatments of diseases with precision medicines

Understanding of the importance of ESG in the market for bioinformatics tools and services, consumer attitudes towards sustainability, risks & opportunity assessment, ratings and matrices, and ESG practices in global bioinformatics marketplace

A look at the major vendors in the global bioinformatics market, and analyze the structure of this industry with respect to company market shares, venture fundings, and recent M&A activities

Patent analysis covering significant allotments of recent patent grants across each major category

Profile descriptions of the leading market players

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Biological Data Sources

Bioinformatics in Systems Biology

Bioinformatics in Precision Medicine

Bioinformatics in Drug Development

Cheminformatics

Next-Generation Sequencing

Bioinformatics in Metagenomics

Bioinformatics in Database Management Systems

Market Trends

Precision Medicine and Biomarker Identification

Cloud-Based Solutions

Shift Toward Value-Based Care

Rise of ChatGPT

Market Challenges

Data Integration

Data Reliability and Standardization

End-to-End Workflows

Market Trends in Bioinformatics Tools and Software

Purchasing Factors Analysis

Analyzing Experimental Data

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 6 Market for Sequencing Services and Platforms

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Solution

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End Use

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 ESG Development

Chapter 11 Bioinformatics Applications in Pharmaceutical R&D

Chapter 12 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Data Science: The Era of New Technology

Soft Computing Approach

Challenges and Future Research Direction

Chapter 13 Qualitative Information on New Software

FastFinder

WorkFlow Language

Seven Bridges Platform

Chapter 14 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook

M&A Analysis

Research Grants

Public Funding

Private Funding

Chapter 15 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 16 Company Profiles

3Rd Millennium

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad

Bio-Techne

Compugen

Dassault Systemes Biovia

Dnastar

Genedata

Illumina

Inte:Ligand Software

Macvector

Molecular Connections

Molecular Networks

Nonlinear Dynamics

Ocimum Biosolutions

Perkinelmer Informatics

Personalis

Qlucore

Real Time Genomics

Smartgene Services

Thermo Fisher Scientific

