Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market Size/Share Forecasted to Reach USD 405.80 Million By 2032, With a CAGR of 7.6%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK , May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Biological Safety Cabinet Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Class I, Class II, and Class III); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global biological safety cabinet market size/share was valued at USD 195.71 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 405.80 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period."

What are Biological Safety Cabinet? How Big is Biological Safety Cabinet Market Size & Share?

Overview

A biological safety cabinet (BSC), also called a microbiological safety cabinet, is a ventilated enclosure that offers protection to personnel, products, and the environment from exposure to biohazards and pollution from other sources during ordinary operations. The cabinet uses high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters for protection. Biological Safety Cabinets are categorized into three classes, including Class 1, Class 2, and Class 3.

Although all three classifications offer safety for both people and the environment, only Class II and III cabinets offer product protection. BSCs are widely used in research laboratories, clinical settings, and other facilities where biological materials are handled. The increasing demand for wireless and portable systems, growing geriatric population, and rising cases of chronic diseases across the globe are the prominent factors anticipated to drive the biological safety cabinet market size during the forecast period.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Labconco Corporation

NuAire

Baker Company

Jinan Biobase Biotech

Germfree Laboratories

Air Science

Haier Biomedical

Cruma

Azbil Telstar

Berner International

Biolab Scientific

Lamsystems

Esco Micro

Kewaunee Scientific

Key Growth Driving Factors

R&D activities and scientific research: Rising R&D activities in life sciences coupled with increasing scientific research of micro-organisms, plants, and animals using various experiments and methods such as tissue culture and microbial research are expected to boost the biological safety cabinet market demand in the coming years.

Rising R&D activities in life sciences coupled with increasing scientific research of micro-organisms, plants, and animals using various experiments and methods such as tissue culture and microbial research are expected to boost the biological safety cabinet market demand in the coming years. Growing demand and adoption of biological safety cabinets: Increase in demand and adoption for biological safety cabinets in healthcare facilities and the rise in requirement for protecting products, workers, and the environment from exposure to and pollution from biological hazards further propels the market growth.

Increase in demand and adoption for biological safety cabinets in healthcare facilities and the rise in requirement for protecting products, workers, and the environment from exposure to and pollution from biological hazards further propels the market growth. Government guidelines and R&D expenditure: Increased number of beneficial government guidelines on healthcare industries across both developing and developed nations and growing spending and research & development expenditure by private and government organizations are predicted to flourish the biological safety cabinet market growth over the anticipated period.

Increased number of beneficial government guidelines on healthcare industries across both developing and developed nations and growing spending and research & development expenditure by private and government organizations are predicted to flourish the biological safety cabinet market growth over the anticipated period. Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders: A surge in the prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, Alzheimer's, and respiratory diseases which has led to the requirement of more research, is positively influencing the growth of the industry.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Recent Launch: For instance, in September 2022 , Thermo Fisher Scientific launched its latest product, the 1500 Series Biological Safety Cabinet, which is designed to meet the needs of most laboratories and protect them from various biological hazards and contamination. This new series features a combination of energy efficiency, safety, and user convenience, providing a high level of personal and product protection.

For instance, in , Thermo Fisher Scientific launched its latest product, the 1500 Series Biological Safety Cabinet, which is designed to meet the needs of most laboratories and protect them from various biological hazards and contamination. This new series features a combination of energy efficiency, safety, and user convenience, providing a high level of personal and product protection. Automation technologies and rising adoption of biotech and healthcare laboratories: The introduction of different automation technologies and rising adoption of biotech and healthcare laboratories globally for storage, sample production, and managing in a low-cost and safe manner in developed economies such as US, Germany , and Canada is expected to create growth opportunities for the market throughout the foreseen period.

The introduction of different automation technologies and rising adoption of biotech and healthcare laboratories globally for storage, sample production, and managing in a low-cost and safe manner in developed economies such as US, , and is expected to create growth opportunities for the market throughout the foreseen period. Product innovations and digital interfaces: Rising product innovations such as the development of cabinet variants with improved construction, airflow pattern, and exhaust systems, along with the rising prevalence of digital interfaces adapted for HEPA filters and simple cabinet control for sterility-preserving environments, are additional biological safety cabinet market trends bolstering the market growth.

Segmental Analysis

Class II segment held the highest biological safety cabinet market share in 2022

Based on product type, class II segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the rising popularity of these class II biological safety cabinet systems across the world, as it offers full protection from all types of microbials. Also, increased use of a number of research activities coupled with growing expenditure on the development of novel medicines by biological safety cabinet market key players are driving the segment growth. Furthermore, the class III category is likely to grow at a significant rate and is expected to register a substantial market share throughout the predicted period due to the rise in adoption of this product form across different biological laboratories to protect the exposure and pollutant by biohazardous agents.

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies witnessed major revenue share in 2022

By end-use biological safety cabinet market segmentation, pharmaceutical, and biopharmaceutical companies held the highest share. This growth can be attributed to the launch of a number of the latest technology-based products as well as increasing research & development activities and rising expenditure in the healthcare industry across both developed and developing nations. For instance, in December 2022, a Florida-based company presented its new line of Laminar Flow Hoods, Biological Safety Cabinets, and Cleanroom Pass-Through Boxes for aseptic primary engineering control equipment. The product segment is aimed at fulfilling the severe governmental guidelines imposed in this industry.

The demand in Asia Pacific is anticipated to show a significant growth

In terms of geography, the biological safety cabinet market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate over the study period owing to the continued increases in spending by both domestic and international institutions, expanded government backing and supportive measures for fundamental research, a substantial presence of trained labor, and the emergence of start-up trends.

Moreover, North America held the major market share in 2022 due to the growing cases of different chronic disorders, growing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, and early adoption of cutting-edge and innovative technologies.

Biological Safety Cabinet Market: Report Scope & Coverage

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 405.80 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 210.07 Million Expected CAGR Growth 7.6% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Labconco Corporation, NuAire Inc., The Baker Company Inc., Jinan Biobase Biotech Co. Ltd., Germfree Laboratories Inc., Air Science Inc., Haier Biomedical, Cruma S.A., Azbil Telstar, Berner International, Biolab Scientific, Faster S.R.L., Lamsystems, Esco Micro, and Kewaunee Scientific Segments Covered By Product Type, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographical Overview

Browse the Detail Report "Biological Safety Cabinet Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Class I, Class II, and Class III); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biological-safety-cabinet-market

Recent Developments

In May 2021 , Labconco Corporation launched the Axiom Biosafety Cabinets to meet the increasing demand for flexible biosafety cabinet ventilation. The updated cabinets feature various exclusive Class II, and Type C1 Axiom features suitable for all types of microbiological applications.

, Labconco Corporation launched the Axiom Biosafety Cabinets to meet the increasing demand for flexible biosafety cabinet ventilation. The updated cabinets feature various exclusive Class II, and Type C1 Axiom features suitable for all types of microbiological applications. In February 2021 , Thermo Fisher Scientific revealed the launch of an advanced system that expands its offering of "Class II Biological Safety Cabinet," designed to meet the protection requirements of bio-processing, diagnostic, and bio-pharmaceutical laboratories. The new system offers superior reliability levels, ensuring user safety and uncompromised sample protection.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the biological safety cabinet market report based on product type, end-use, and region:

By Product Type Outlook

Class I

Class II

Class III

By End-Use Outlook

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostics & Testing Laboratories

Academic & Research Organizations

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

