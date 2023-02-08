Global Biological Safety Cabinets Strategic Business Report 2023: Featuring Berner International, BIOBASE, Esco Micro, Euroclone and Germfree Among Others

Feb 08, 2023, 18:50 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biological Safety Cabinets - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Biological Safety Cabinets estimated at US$199.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$318.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Class I, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$111 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Class II segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $58.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
The Biological Safety Cabinets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$55.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Biological Safety Cabinet to Register Steady Growth
- Class II Biological Safety Cabinets to Account for Highest Growth, Driven by Higher Level of Protection
- A Brief Description of Class I, Class II, and Class III Biological Safety Cabinets
- By End-User Segment, Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies to Register Largest Growth
- Market Share of Biological Safety Cabinet by End-User Type
- Biological Safety Cabinets - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Emergence of Various Communicable Diseases to Bode Well for Market Demand
- Breakdown of Total Number of Diseases Reported by Disease Variety: 1980 to 2010
- Total Number of Disease Cases from Fleas, Ticks, and Mosquitoes in the US: 2004 to 2016
- Innovations to Support Market Growth
- Spur in R&D Activities to Bode Well for Market Growth
- Total Worldwide Spending (in Billion USD) on Pharmaceutical R&D: 2010 to 2024
- Availability of Alternatives to Biological Safety Cabinets to Deter Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
