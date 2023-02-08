Global Biological Safety Cabinets Strategic Business Report 2023: Featuring Berner International, BIOBASE, Esco Micro, Euroclone and Germfree Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biological Safety Cabinets - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Biological Safety Cabinets estimated at US$199.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$318.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Class I, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$111 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Class II segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $58.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR



The Biological Safety Cabinets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$55.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Biological Safety Cabinet to Register Steady Growth

Class II Biological Safety Cabinets to Account for Highest Growth, Driven by Higher Level of Protection

of Protection A Brief Description of Class I, Class II, and Class III Biological Safety Cabinets

By End-User Segment, Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies to Register Largest Growth

Market Share of Biological Safety Cabinet by End-User Type

Biological Safety Cabinets - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emergence of Various Communicable Diseases to Bode Well for Market Demand

for Market Demand Breakdown of Total Number of Diseases Reported by Disease Variety: 1980 to 2010

Total Number of Disease Cases from Fleas, Ticks, and Mosquitoes in the US: 2004 to 2016

Innovations to Support Market Growth

Spur in R&D Activities to Bode Well for Market Growth

for Market Growth Total Worldwide Spending (in Billion USD) on Pharmaceutical R&D: 2010 to 2024

Availability of Alternatives to Biological Safety Cabinets to Deter Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oulo6a-safety?w=5

