Global Biological Sample Collection Kits Markets, 2022 and 2023-2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

24 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biological Sample Collection Kits Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Biological Sample Collection Kits revenue generated was USD 7498.49 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 14294.77 Million in 2030, with a CAGR of 8.60% till 2030 during the projected period.

 The report on the global biological sample collection kits market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2021-2030.The study on biological sample collection kits market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2021-2030.

Biological sample collection kits play a pivotal role across various domains, including healthcare, research, and diagnostics. These specialized kits are meticulously crafted to streamline the collection, transportation, and preservation of diverse biological samples such as blood, urine, saliva, tissues, and DNA/RNA specimens.

They encompass a range of essential components and reagents essential for efficient sample collection, including swabs, tubes, transport media, preservatives, and comprehensive instructions.

These kits are indispensable for numerous applications, including genetic testing, molecular diagnostics, clinical trials, and epidemiological studies, as they ensure the stability and integrity of collected samples, thereby facilitating precise and reliable laboratory analysis. The escalating demand for diagnostic and research applications is a driving force behind the surging popularity of biological sample collection kits.

Among the various types of biological sample collection kits, swab-based collection kits are poised to capture a substantial share of the market. These kits, equipped with sterile swabs and transport media, offer a user-friendly and standardized approach to non-invasive sample collection.

Notably, swab-based methods are preferred by patients for their comfort and non-invasiveness compared to procedures like venipuncture or tissue biopsies. They are versatile, capable of collecting various analytes such as pathogens, genetic material, and cells, making them adaptable for applications spanning infectious disease diagnostics to genetic testing.

The convenience and ease of use associated with swab-based collection kits contribute to efficient and standardized sample gathering. Moreover, the inclusion of transport media ensures the preservation of sample integrity during transit, guaranteeing dependable analysis in laboratories.

In the realm of geographical prominence, North America is slated to claim a substantial share in the biological sample collection kits market. Several factors contribute to this regional dominance, including the presence of key industry players, a robust healthcare infrastructure, advanced diagnostic laboratories, and renowned research institutions.

The region's heightened awareness regarding the significance of early-stage disease diagnosis has driven the demand for biological sample collection kits. Top companies in North America actively support and drive technological advancements, further facilitating market expansion.

The region's increasing focus on personalized medicine and healthcare customization has also played a pivotal role in driving market growth. Additionally, routine health check-ups, particularly among the elderly population, have spurred the adoption of convenient and user-friendly home-based sample collection kits.

What does this Report Deliver?

  • Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the biological sample collection kits market.
  • Complete coverage of all the segments in the biological sample collection kits market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2030.
  • Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global biological sample collection kits market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
  • Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Report Findings

Drivers

  • The factor which drives the growth of the market is an increasing demand for accurate and rapid diagnostics, as accurate diagnosis plays a crucial role in understanding diseases and prescribing effective treatments.
  • The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, chronic conditions, and genetic disorders fuels the demand for diagnostic testing, making biological sample collection kits an essential tool for sample collection in these areas.

Restraints

  • The market growth may be constrained by high cost, particularly in low-income nations where the accessibility of kits might be limited.

Opportunities

  • Technological advancements give companies the chance to create unique sample collection kits. To increase the effectiveness, precision, and user-friendliness of the kits.

Company Profiles

  • BD
  • HiMedia Laboratories
  • BTNX Inc.
  • Siemens Healthcare GmbH
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Cue Health Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • QIAGEN
  • Hardy Diagnostics
  • altona Diagnostics GmbH

Segment Covered

The Global Biological Sample Collection Kits Market by Product

  • Swabs
  • Viral Transport Media
  • Blood Collection Kits
  • Others

The Global Biological Sample Collection Kits Market by Application

  • Diagnostics
  • Research

The Global Biological Sample Collection Kits Market by End-use

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Home Test
  • Diagnostic Centers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yq94rs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global and Regional Immersive Reality for Defense Market Analysis Report 2023-2033: On-going and Future Programs, Trends in IR, Startups and Investment Landscape, Opportunities

Global and Regional Immersive Reality for Defense Market Analysis Report 2023-2033: On-going and Future Programs, Trends in IR, Startups and Investment Landscape, Opportunities

The "Immersive Reality for Defense Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Component, Devices, Application, and Region - Analysis and ...
Global Oleoresin Market Forecast Report 2023 - Growing Demand for Fast Food Propels Market Growth

Global Oleoresin Market Forecast Report 2023 - Growing Demand for Fast Food Propels Market Growth

The "Oleoresin Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global oleoresin market is expected to grow ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.