Edition: 7; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 3279

Companies: 48 - Players covered include BASF SE; Bayer CropScience AG; Corteva Agriscience; ITALPOLLINA S.p.A; Koppert Biological Systems; Plant Health Care plc.; Precision Laboratories, LLC; Syngenta International AG; UPL Limited; Valent BioSciences LLC; Verdesian Life Sciences and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Crop (Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable Crops, Other Crops); Function (Seed Enhancement, Seed Protection); Type (Microbials, Botanicals & Others)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Rest of World.



ABSTRACT-



Global Biological Seed Treatment Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026

Biological seed treatments rely on active ingredients including living microbes, fermentation products, plant extracts, phytohormones and even hard chemistry for positive effects on plants. These products improve availability of nutrients in the rhizosphere, promote nutrient and water uptake, optimize nutrient utilization, foster shoot and root growth, and protect plants from pathogens. Biological seed treatments are witnessing increasing demand owing to their ability to optimize plant growth, minimize stress and boost overall yield. Seed treatment represents an effective mode to deliver biological products due to close proximity of these products to root system from the beginning. Proximity holds critical significance for microbes or microorganisms that depend on the relationship with roots and the rhizosphere community. Biological seed treatments are used either on their own or in combination with chemicals to achieve improved efficiency and to enhance yield potential. Given the pressing need of farmers to curb the usage of conventional chemical inputs in order to receive the prized 'organic produce' certification, the scope for bio-based products is immense. This coupled with growing consumer concern and knowledge regarding environmental hazard caused by intensive and repeated applications fungicide have prompted extensive demand for non-toxic and cost-effective antifungal substances that can improve seed germination and seedling vigour. The rising demand for organic food and ensuing need for sustainable farming practices creates lucrative opportunities for botanical seed treatment. Though organic foods account for only a fraction of the overall food sales, the segment is rapidly expanding out the niche market, with the benefits expected to accrue to the biological seed treatment market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biological Seed Treatment estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period. Microbials, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.8% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Botanicals & Others segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Microbials are forecast to capture dominant market share and witness fastest growth during analysis period. The rising adoption of microbial based biological seed treatment products for row crops is a key factor driving growth of the segment. Many traditional biopesticide manufacturers and global crop protection companies are investing heavily in research and development of innovative microbial solutions, which bodes well for global biological seed treatment market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $370.6 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $158.5 Million by 2026

The Biological Seed Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$370.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$158.5 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 9.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR.

Market growth is being propelled by the increasing use of biological seed treatments for a diverse range of products including fruits & vegetables, forage, cereals & grains, pulses and oilseed. Latest farming techniques are facilitating the use of biological products to treat crops grains and seeds through different methods. Coating of seeds using foliar sprays protects seeds from external factors such as diseases, pests and harsh weather. The approach provides growers with a sustainable and organic seed treatment for broad spectrum protection from diseases and pests as well as boost yields without affecting the soil quality and the environment. The global market for biological seed treatments is also anticipated to benefit from a number of factors including increasing global population, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness of these treatments. The exponential increase in global population and the resultant growth in food demand and consumption are expected to propel use of biological seed treatments. The increasing focus on sustainable agricultural practices, the need to reduce the use of harmful chemicals-based pesticides and heavy investment by leading players in research projects for product innovations are slated to bolster market growth. The introduction of new combination products and emerging markets are slated to present new growth opportunities over the coming years. Biological seed treatments intended to offer bacterial resistance are poised to gain significant demand and be the primary treatment type within the market. With growing acceptance of the commercial seed industry across the globe, the shift in demand from farm-saved and open-hybrid seed varieties towards commercialized seeds is expected to open up new growth pockets.

Bioencapsulation technologies are also providing significant opportunity for the biological seed treatment market. R&D in agriculture industry has been focusing on producing inoculants that could lead to formulations to improve product viability and ease application. Traditional formulations tend to face significant issues due to low viability of microorganisms in the application process and during storage. The issue can be resolved through immobilization of microorganisms, which can improve formulation's efficacy and enhance shelf-life, ensuring that the formulation remains viable for a longer time period. Bioencapsulation technologies can also improve application efficacy by enabling controlled microbial release. The technologies can also help in enhancing persistence of biological seed treatment in soil, thus ensuring their higher adoption.

By Crop Type, Corn Segment to Reach $430.7 Million by 2026

Global market for Biological Seed Treatment for Corn is estimated at US$305.6 Million in 2022, and is projected to reach US$430.7 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 8.4% over the analysis period. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Corn segment, accounting for 26.6% of the global sales. Europe is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 9.0% over the analysis period, to reach US$129.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. More

