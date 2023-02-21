Global Biologically Active Surfaces (BAS) Biocides Industry to 2030 - Rising Middle Class and Increase in Hygiene Awareness Due to Covid Drive Growth

Feb 21, 2023, 18:40 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biocides used in Biologically Active Surfaces (BAS) Market 2022-2030" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Biocides that provide Biologically Active Surfaces was valued at USD 1,200 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2022 to 2030.
Companies Mentioned
- AgIon
- Arxada
- BASF SE
- Clariant AG
- Heiq
- Lanxess
- Microban International
- Milliken
- Mitsubishi
- NanoBioMatters
- Plastics Colour Copr
- Polygiene
- PolyOne Corp.
- RTP Company
- Sanitized AG
- Toagosei
The rising middle class and increase in hygiene awareness due to COVID are boosting the growth of the end-use industries and coatings, paper, plastics, and textiles markets.
The analyst interviewed 500 companies purchasing Biocides to provide a Biologically Active Surface in their Products. In this report, the names of those companies along with the Biocides that they use will be provided.
This report has segmented the global Biocides market based on type, application, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million)
- Copper
- Isothiazolinones
- Pyrtihiones
- Silver
- Zinc
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million)
- Coatings
- Plastics
- Textiles
- Others (Packaging Etc)
End-use Application (Provided via interviews with 500 purchasers of Biocides)
- Minimally Invasive Medical Products
- Endotracheal Tubes
- Wound Dressing
- Surgical Drapes
- Hospital Bedding
- Beds
- Hospital Gowns
- Medical Scrubs
- Food Packaging
- Food Production
- Coatings
- Sealants
- Oriented Strand Board
- Leisure Textiles
- Workwear
- Cleaning Products
- Other
Regional Coverage includes:
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Netherlands
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7s2odo-used-in?w=5
