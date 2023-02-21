Global Biologically Active Surfaces (BAS) Biocides Industry to 2030 - Rising Middle Class and Increase in Hygiene Awareness Due to Covid Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biocides used in Biologically Active Surfaces (BAS) Market 2022-2030" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Biocides that provide Biologically Active Surfaces was valued at USD 1,200 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2022 to 2030.

AgIon

Arxada

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Heiq

Lanxess

Microban International

Milliken

Mitsubishi

NanoBioMatters

Plastics Colour Copr

Polygiene

PolyOne Corp.

RTP Company

Sanitized AG

Toagosei

The rising middle class and increase in hygiene awareness due to COVID are boosting the growth of the end-use industries and coatings, paper, plastics, and textiles markets.

The analyst interviewed 500 companies purchasing Biocides to provide a Biologically Active Surface in their Products. In this report, the names of those companies along with the Biocides that they use will be provided.

This report has segmented the global Biocides market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million)

Copper

Isothiazolinones

Pyrtihiones

Silver

Zinc

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million)

Coatings

Plastics

Textiles

Others (Packaging Etc)

End-use Application (Provided via interviews with 500 purchasers of Biocides)

Minimally Invasive Medical Products

Endotracheal Tubes

Wound Dressing

Surgical Drapes

Hospital Bedding

Beds

Hospital Gowns

Medical Scrubs

Food Packaging

Food Production

Coatings

Sealants

Oriented Strand Board

Leisure Textiles

Workwear

Cleaning Products

Other

Regional Coverage includes:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Netherlands

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

