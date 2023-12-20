Global Biologics Drug Discovery Industry to 2033: Demand for Innovative and Targeted Therapies Continues to Rise

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biologics Drug Discovery Market - A Global and Regional Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biologics drug discovery market is experiencing a surge in growth, driven by groundbreaking advancements in research and development. As the demand for innovative and targeted therapies continues to rise, the market is poised for significant expansion in the coming years. The market is witnessing increased investment in research and development, leading to the discovery of novel biopharmaceuticals with enhanced efficacy and reduced side effects.

This report highlights the transformative impact of biologic therapies on individuals suffering from chronic inflammatory diseases, showcasing how these treatments have not only reduced dependency on health and welfare systems but also improved patients' physical function, enabling them to live more independently. The report delves into various factors influencing the industry, including recent trends, technological advancements, and regulatory aspects. It outlines the market's segmentation based on product, method, manufacture, and geographical regions. The report strategically segments the global biologics drug discovery market based on the phase of discovery, manufacturing type, and product type.

Summary

Biologics drug discovery represents a revolutionary paradigm in pharmaceutical research and development, leveraging the inherent complexities of biological systems to create targeted therapeutic interventions. Unlike traditional small-molecule drugs, biologics are large, complex molecules typically derived from living organisms, such as proteins, antibodies, or nucleic acids. This approach allows for a more precise and tailored response to diseases, particularly in the realm of chronic conditions and autoimmune disorders.

The process of biologics drug discovery involves unraveling the intricate biology of the targeted disease, identifying key biomolecules or pathways, and designing therapeutic agents that can modulate these targets. This nuanced understanding of the biological intricacies enables the development of therapies that exhibit higher specificity, efficacy, and often fewer side effects compared to conventional drugs.

Key Highlights of the Report

Market Overview:

  • Analysis of the current market size and growth potential.
  • Identification of key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.
  • Regional analysis to understand market dynamics across different geographies.

Segmentation and Market Share:

  • Detailed segmentation based on method, manufacture type, and product type.
  • Insights into the market share of major players and emerging trends.

Competitive Landscape:

  • Profiling of major players in the Biologics Drug Discovery Market.
  • Analysis of competitive strategies, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forecast and Outlook:

  • Projection of market trends and growth prospects for the next ten years.
  • Insights into potential disruptions and factors influencing market dynamics.
  The report highlights the transformative impact of biologic therapies on individuals suffering from chronic inflammatory diseases, showcasing how these treatments have not only reduced dependency on health and welfare systems but also improved patients' physical function, enabling them to live more independently.
  • The report delves into various factors influencing the industry, including recent trends, technological advancements, and regulatory aspects. It outlines the market's segmentation based on product, method, manufacture, and geographical regions.
  • The report strategically segments the global biologics drug discovery market based on the phase of discovery, manufacturing type, and product type.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent companies in this market are:

  • AbbVie, Inc.
  • Amgen, Inc.
  • Astellas Pharma, Inc.
  • AstraZeneca, PLC
  • Bayer AG
  • Bicon Ltd.
  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  • Eli Lily and Company
  • F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • GenScript
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline, PLC
  • Johnson and Johnson
  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
  • Merck KGaA
  • Novartis AG
  • Novo Nordisk
  • Pfizer
  • Sanofi
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Key Questions Answered:

  • What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global biologics drug discovery market and their case studies?
  • How the biologics drug discovery market evolve and what did is its scope in the future?
  • What is the market share of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global biologics drug discovery market in 2023 and 2033?
  • How will each segment of the global biologics drug discovery market grow during the forecast period and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2033?
  • What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?
  • How will the industry evolve during the forecast period between 2023 and 2033?
  • What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?
  • What will be the growth rate of the outsourced manufacturing segment during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered

1 Markets: Industry Outlook
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.2 Supply Chain Overview
1.3 R&D Review
1.4 Regulatory Landscape
1.5 Impact Analysis COVID-19
1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

2 Applications
2.1 Application Segmentation
2.2 Application Summary
2.3 Global Biological Drug Discovery Market (by Method)
2.4 Global Biological Drug Discovery Market (by Manufacture Type)

3 Products
3.1 Product Segmentation
3.2 Product Summary
3.3 Global Biologics Drug Discovery Market (by Type)

4 Regions
4.1 Regional Summary
4.2 Drivers and Restraints
4.3 North America
4.3 Europe
4.4 Asia-Pacific
4.5 Rest-of-the-World

5 Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles
5.1 Competitive Landscape
5.2 Company Profiles

