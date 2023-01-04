Global Biologics Fill / Finish Services Markets, 2022-2035: Over 10,000 Biologics Candidates are Currently Under Clinical Evaluation

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biologics Fill Finish Services Market by Type of Packaging Containers, Type of Biologics, Scale of Operation, Company Size, Key Therapeutic Areas, Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Biologics Fill / Finish Services Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts report features an extensive study on the biologics fill / finish service providers. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain.

The advent of biologics marked the beginning of a new era in the pharmaceutical industry. Over time, the growing promise of biopharmaceuticals has captured the interest of various industry and academic stakeholders. Currently, more than 200 biologics are commercially available and over 10,000 candidates are under clinical evaluation.

With the increasing demand and diversity of biologics, an increase in the demand for production capacity and aseptic fill / finish operations has been observed. Aseptic fill / finish refers to the process of filling the final drug products in sterile packaging containers (including vials, syringes, ampoules and cartridges).

Of all the steps involved in the production of biologics, fill / finish is amongst the most critical steps and a heavily outsourced operation. In fact, even a minute error during the fill / finish process can lead to microbial contamination, which can subsequently result in the loss of drug product, production delays and, most importantly, pose risk to the patient's health.

As a result, various stakeholders are turning to contract service providers for their fill / finish related requirements and necessary infrastructure, to ensure the development of quality drug products.

With the growing pipeline of biologics, the demand for contract services for biologics development and biologics fill / finish has increased. Currently, close to 180 companies offer biologics fill / finish services.

These stakeholders have taken several initiatives to expand their existing facilities and incorporate advanced technologies in order to meet the growing demand for fill / finish services, reduce cost of operation / increase efficiency, and comply to evolving safety and regulatory requirements.

Additionally, the biopharmaceutical industry has witnessed substantial number of partnerships and collaborations between drug developers and fill / finish biopharmaceuticals service providers over the last few years. We believe that service providers are likely to continue undertaking similar initiatives to consolidate their presence in this field, distinguish themselves from the competition and cater to the diversified needs of their clientele.

With outsourcing being increasingly accepted as a viable / beneficial business model and the anticipated growth in the biologics market, the opportunity for fill / finish biopharmaceuticals service providers is expected to grow at a steady pace over the coming years.

One of the key objectives of this report was to estimate the current market size and the future opportunity in the biologics fill / finish services market over the coming 13 years.

Based on multiple parameters, such as growth of the overall biopharmaceutical market, cost of goods sold, direct manufacturing costs, share of other manufacturing costs and outsourcing trends related to fill / finish operations, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2022-2035.

The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry and non-industry players:

Gregor Kawaletz (Chief Commercial Officer, IDT Biologika)

Matt Delaney (Vice President Business Development & Marketing, (Cytovance Biologics)

(Vice President Business Development & Marketing, (Cytovance Biologics) Purushottam Singnurkar (Research Director and Head of Formulation Development, Syngene International)

Ales Sima (Business Development Manager, Oncomed Manufacturing)

(Business Development Manager, Oncomed Manufacturing) Amit Chandra (Technology Watch Manager, Yposkesi)

(Technology Watch Manager, Yposkesi) Jos Vergeest (International Business Developer, HALIX)

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Key Questions Answered

1.5. Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Introduction to Biologics

3.3. Need for Outsourcing Biologics-related Operations

3.4. Introduction to Contract Manufacturing

3.5. Commonly Outsourced Operations in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

3.6. Basic Guidelines for Selecting a Fill / Finish Service Provider

3.7. Advantages of Outsourcing Fill / Finish Operations

3.8. Risks and Challenges of Outsourcing Fill / Finish Operations

4. BIOLOGICS FILL / FINISH SERVICE PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Biologics Fill / Finish Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape

5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Methodology and Key Parameters

5.3. Biologics Fill / Finish Service Providers in North America

5.3.1. Players Offering Services for Ampoules

5.3.2. Players Offering Services for Cartridges

5.3.3. Players Offering Services for Syringes

5.3.4. Players Offering Services for Vials

5.4. Biologics Fill / Finish Service Providers in Europe

5.5. Biologics Fill / Finish Service Providers in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

6. BIOLOGICS FILL / FINISH SERVICE PROVIDERS IN NORTH AMERICA

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Service Portfolio

6.2.3. Financial Information

6.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3. BioPharma Solutions

6.4. BioReliance

6.5. Catalent Biologics

6.6. Patheon

6.7. Charles River Laboratories

7. BIOLOGICS FILL / FINISH SERVICE PROVIDERS IN EUROPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

7.3. Lonza

7.4. Pierre Fabre

7.5. Recipharm

7.6. Wacker Biotech

7.7. Fareva

7.8. Fresenius Kabi

7.9. Glaxo SmithKline

8. BIOLOGICS FILL / FINISH SERVICE PROVIDERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Asymchem

8.3. Samsung Biologics

8.4. Syngene

8.5. Takara Bio

8.6. WuXi Biologics

8.7. Hetero Drugs

8.8. Intas Pharmaceuticals

9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. Biologics Fill / Finish Service Providers: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

10. RECENT EXPANSIONS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Biologics Fill / Finish Service Providers: Recent Expansions

11. CAPACITY ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Assumptions and Methodology

11.3. Global Fill / Finish Capacity (by Number of Units Filled)

11.4. Global Fill / Finish Capacity (by Fill Volume)

11.5. Global Fill / Finish Capacity for Ampoules (by Number of Units Filled)

11.6. Global Fill / Finish Capacity for Ampoules (by Fill Volume)

11.7. Global Fill / Finish Capacity for Cartridges (by Number of Units Filled)

11.8. Global Fill / Finish Capacity for Cartridges (by Fill Volume)

11.9. Global Fill / Finish Capacity for Syringes (by Number of Units Filled)

11.10. Global Fill / Finish Capacity for Syringes (by Fill Volume)

11.11. Global Fill / Finish Capacity for Vials (by Number of Units Filled)

11.12. Global Fill / Finish Capacity for Vials (by Fill Volume)

11.13. Conclusion

12. DEMAND ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Assumptions and Methodology

12.3. Global Demand for Biologics Fill / Finish Services

13. KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS FOR BIOLOGIC MANUFACTURING AND FILL / FINISH

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Biologics Manufacturing and Fill / Finish: Key Performance Indicators

13.2.1. Financial Indicators

13.2.2. Process and Capability-related Indicators

13.2.3. Market Reputation-related Indicators

13.2.4. Other Important Performance Indicators

14. REGIONAL CAPABILITY ASSESSMENT

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

14.3. Biologics Fill / Finish Capabilities in North America

14.4. Biologics Fill / Finish Capabilities in Europe

14.5. Biologics Fill / Finish Capabilities in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

14.6. Regional analysis of installed biologics fill / finish capacity

14.7. Concluding Remarks

15. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Forecast Methodology

15.3. Overall Biologics Fill / Finish Services Market, 2022-2035

15.4. Biologics Fill / Finish Services Market for Ampoules, 2022-2035

15.5. Biologics Fill / Finish Services Market for Cartridges, 2022-2035

15.6. Biologics Fill / Finish Services Market for Syringes, 2022-2035

15.7. Biologics Fill / Finish Services Market for Vials, 2022-2035

16. FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Growing Biopharmaceutical Pipeline

16.3. Increase in Outsourcing of Fill / Finish Activities

16.4. Rising Focus on Self-Administration of Drugs

16.5. Advances in Aseptic Fill / Finish Technologies

16.6. Growing Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Region

17. CASE STUDY: ROBOTIC SYSTEMS IN FILL / FINISH OPERATIONS

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Contract Service Providers: List of Fill / Finish Equipment

17.3. Role of Robotic Systems in Fill / Finish Operations

17.4. Companies Providing Robots for Use in the Pharmaceutical Industry

17.5. Companies Providing Isolator-based Aseptic Filling Systems

17.6. Concluding Remarks

18. CASE STUDY: READY-TO-USE PACKAGING COMPONENTS FOR ASEPTIC FILL / FINISH

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Role of Ready-to-Use Packaging Components in Aseptic Fill / Finish Operations

18.3. Companies Providing Ready-to-Use Packaging Components

18.4. Conclusion

19. CONCLUDING REMARKS

20. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

20.1 Chapter Overview

20.2 IDT Biologika

20.3 Cytovance Biologics

20.4. Syngene

20.5 oncomed manufacturing

20.6 Yposkesi

20.7 HALIX

21. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

22. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

