Global Biologics Fill/Finish Services Markets, 2021-2030: Focus on Ampoules, Cartridges, Syringes, Vials

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biologics Fill/Finish Services Market by Type of Primary Packaging Container, Type of Biologic, Scale of Operation, Key Therapeutic Areas, Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Biologics Fill/Finish Services Market Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report features an extensive study on the biologics fill/finish service providers. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain.

One of the key objectives of this report was to estimate the current market size and the future opportunity in the biologics fill/finish services market, over the coming decade. Based on parameters, such as growth of the overall biopharmaceutical market, cost of goods sold, direct manufacturing costs, share of drug product manufacturing costs and outsourcing trends related to fill/finish operations, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2021-2030.

Currently, there are close to 400 approved products and more than 4,000 biologic candidates in clinical trials, being developed for the treatment of a wide variety of diseases. As the number of commercialized products and clinical stage therapy candidates increases, the demand for adequate manufacturing capacities and affiliated capabilities is also on the rise. In the production cycle, the (aseptic) fill/finish process is a crucial step.

Biopharmaceutical fill/finish operations are relatively more complicated, involving sterilization of all affiliated components before use, filling in a sterile environment, and the use of appropriate post filling sterilization methods. Even minute errors during the aforementioned step can have catastrophic consequences, resulting in heavy losses for the innovator company. Therefore, it is important for companies to establish fill/finish related expertise and build/maintain the necessary infrastructure.

To meet some the abovementioned challenges, drug developers have not hesitated to outsource fill/finish operations to capable contract service providers. Currently, around 170 companies claim to be actively providing fill/finish services for biologics.

As is generally the trend among service providers, stakeholders in this domain are making active attempts to adopt the latest technological innovations, in order to meet the growing demand for fill/finish services, reduce cost of operation/increase efficiency, and comply to evolving safety and regulatory requirements, and thereby, differentiate themselves amidst the competition.

Over the last few years, the fill/finish services industry has witnessed more than 120 instances of expansion, most of which were intended to increase capacity. We believe that the companies involved this segment of the industry are likely to continue to undertake similar initiatives to cater to the growing needs of their clientele.

In addition, significant partnership activity between sponsors and services providers has also been reported in the recent past; a substantial number of deals were observed to have been inked between vaccine developers and CMOs, focused on the fulfilment of fill/finish requirements for multiple vaccines against COVID-19. Considering the anticipated growth in the biologics market, the corresponding opportunity for fill/finish service providers is expected to grow at a steady pace over the coming years.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading contract service providers with expertise in fill/finish services for biologics?

In which regions are majority of the biologic fill/finish facilities located?

What percentage of ampoules, cartridges, vials and syringes are filled annually with biologics?

Which partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

What type of expansion initiatives are being carried out by players in this domain?

What is the current, global demand for biologic fill/finish services?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Key Questions Answered

Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

Introduction to Biologics

Need for Outsourcing Biologics-related Operations

Introduction to Contract Manufacturing

Commonly Outsourced Operations in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

Basic Guidelines for Selecting a Fill / Finish Service Provider

Advantages of Outsourcing Fill / Finish Operations

Risks and Challenges of Outsourcing Fill / Finish Operations

4. BIOLOGICS FILL / FINISH SERVICE PROVIDERS: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6. BIOLOGICS FILL / FINISH SERVICE PROVIDERS IN NORTH AMERICA

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

BioPharma Solutions

BioReliance

Catalent Biologics

Patheon

7. BIOLOGICS FILL / FINISH SERVICE PROVIDERS IN EUROPE

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

Lonza

Pierre Fabre

Recipharm

Wacker Biotech

8. BIOLOGICS FILL / FINISH SERVICE PROVIDERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC

Asymchem

Samsung Biologics

Syngene

Takara Bio

WuXi Biologics

9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

Partnership Models

List of Partnerships and Collaborations

10. RECENT EXPANSIONS

11. CAPACITY ANALYSIS

Global Fill / Finish Capacity (by Number of Units Filled)

Global Fill / Finish Capacity (by Fill Volume)

Global Fill / Finish Capacity for Ampoules (by Number of Units Filled)

Global Fill / Finish Capacity for Ampoules (by Fill Volume)

Global Fill / Finish Capacity for Cartridges (by Number of Units Filled)

Global Fill / Finish Capacity for Cartridges (by Fill Volume)

Global Fill / Finish Capacity for Syringes (by Number of Units Filled)

Global Fill / Finish Capacity for Syringes (by Fill Volume)

Global Fill / Finish Capacity for Vials (by Number of Units Filled)

Global Fill / Finish Capacity for Vials (by Fill Volume)

12. DEMAND ANALYSIS

Assumptions and Methodology

Global Demand for Biologics Fill / Finish Services

Demand and Supply Analysis

13. KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS FOR BIOLOGIC MANUFACTURING AND FILL / FINISH

Biologics Manufacturing and Fill / Finish: Key Performance Indicators

14. REGIONAL CAPABILITY ASSESSMENT

Assumptions and Key Parameters

Concluding Remarks

15. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

Overall Biologics Fill / Finish Services Market, 2021-2030

Ampoules, 2021-2030

Cartridges, 2021-2030

Syringes, 2021-2030

Vials, 2021-2030

16. FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

Growing Biopharmaceutical Pipeline

Increase in Outsourcing of Fill / Finish Activities

Rising Focus on Self-Administration of Drugs

Advances in Aseptic Fill / Finish Technologies

Growing Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Region

17. CASE STUDY: ROBOTIC SYSTEMS IN FILL / FINISH OPERATIONS

Contract Service Providers: List of Fill / Finish Equipment

Role of Robotic Systems in Fill / Finish Operations

Companies Providing Robots for Use in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Companies Providing Isolator based Aseptic Filling Systems

Concluding Remarks

18. CASE STUDY: READY-TO-USE PACKAGING COMPONENTS FOR ASEPTIC FILL / FINISH

Role of Ready-to-Use Packaging Components in Aseptic Fill / Finish Operations

Companies Providing Ready-to-Use Packaging Components

Concluding Remarks

19. CONCLUDING REMARKS

20. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS

IDT Biologika

Cytovance Biologics

Syngene

oncomed manufacturing

Yposkesi

HALIX

21. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

22. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

