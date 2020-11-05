Global Biologics Market Report 2020-2024: Strategic Collaborations with Specialty Bio-CDMOs will Continue to Drive Growth Opportunities in Antibody-Drug Conjugates and Gene Therapies
Nov 05, 2020, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Curative Oncology and Rare Disease Therapies Transforming the Global Biologics Market, 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The forecast for the global biologics market until 2024 reveals an interesting trend and paradigm shifts that are set to take place in the industry. Importantly, the study also identifies actionable growth opportunities for industry participants to profit upon.
With this research service, the publisher's Transformational Health team provides critical insights into the global biologics industry highlighting the growth opportunities, market revenue segmentation, and technology trends influencing its growth. The global biologics market covered in this study includes 4 major segments - antibody therapies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and regenerative medicine.
This research service identifies the largest revenue-generating segments and key therapeutic areas for the global biologics industry. Accelerated regulatory approvals for biologic products and the emergence of next-generation technologies are highlighted, in addition to their influence on market trends during the forecast period.
The study highlights the dynamics of the biologics industry and the sub-segments of the biologics market. Growth opportunities in antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), RNA therapy, and gene therapy platforms are also explored. Further, the study discusses the impact (such as the accelerated development of vaccines) of the COVID-19 pandemic on the biologics industry and the market. Current challenges facing the biologics industry such as the sluggish growth rate of vaccines, and recombinant proteins are discussed.
Most importantly, this research service discusses possible future market trends such as the accelerated development of mRNA-based vaccines and the increasing importance of speciality bio-CDMOs for the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine. Based on the market trends and revenue forecasts, the group of analysts highlight key growth opportunities in ADC, RNA, and gene therapy platforms through successful drug launches such as Belantamab Malfodotin, Inclisiran, and Zolgensma.
Research Highlights
Highlights of the report include:
- Market revenue forecast for the global biologics market till 2024
- Segment-wise revenue forecast of the top market players and key therapeutic areas
- Top 3 predictions for the global biologics market
- Technology trends influencing the future outlook of the biologics market
- Growth Opportunities in the global biologics market
- Strategic recommendations for the biologics market
- COVID-19 impact analysis on the biologics market
Key Issues Addressed
- What will be the revenue and growth rate for the global biologics market from 2020 to 2024?
- What will be the major segments influencing this revenue and growth rate?
- What are the key technologies and trends to watch for during the forecast period?
- What are the major growth opportunities in the biologics industry?
- What are the top predictions for the biologics market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of this Study
- Methodology
- 5-step Process to Transformational Growth
- Key Findings
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Transformation in the Industry Ecosystem
- Macro Trends - Biologics Discovery, Development and Manufacturing
- Technology Trends - Biologics Discovery, Development and Manufacturing
- 5 Big Themes for the Global Biologics Market
- Strategic Imperatives for the Biologics Market
2. Market Overview - Biologics
- Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Description of Main Product Categories
- Characteristics of Biologics
- The lifecycle of Biologics Products
- Market Drivers and Restraints
3. Market Dynamics
- Key Biologics Companies
- Biologics R&D Expenditure
- Regulatory Framework for Biologics Approval
- Region-wise Regulatory Drug Approval Trends
- Key Issues in Market Entry for Regenerative Medicine
4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis of the Biologics Market
- Top-level Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Biologics Market
- Biologics Manufacturing and Supply Line Challenges
- Biologics Pipeline Targeting COVID-19 (SARS-COV-2)
- Revenue Forecast - COVID-19 Impact Methodology
- Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success in a Post-pandemic Biologics Market
- Companies to Action
- Strategic Imperatives for Companies in Light of COVID-19
5. Revenue Forecast - Total Biologics Market
- Methodology
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast - Pre-COVID-19 vs. Post-COVID-19 Impact
- Product Segmentation
- Total Biologics Market - Top 10 Products
- Breakdown by Therapeutic Area
- Changing Dynamics
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type
6. Antibody Therapies Segment Analysis
- Antibody Therapies - Overview of Top 10 Products
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Anticipated Key Product Launches
- Changing Dynamics
- Technology Trends in the Antibody Therapy Platform
7. Recombinant Proteins Segment Analysis
- Recombinant Proteins - Overview of Top 10 Products
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Anticipated Key Product Launches
- Changing Dynamics
8. Vaccines Segment Analysis
- Vaccines - Overview of Top 10 Products
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Anticipated Key Product Launches
- Changing Dynamics
9. Cell & Gene Therapy Segment Analysis
- Cell & Gene Therapy - Overview of Top 10 Products
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Technology Trends in the Cell Therapy Platform
- Anticipated Key Product Launches
- Changing Dynamics
- Technology Trends in RNA and Viral Vector Platforms
10. Companies to Action - Pipeline Analysis
- Roche AG
- AMGEN
- Sanofi
- AbbVie
- Novo Nordisk
- Merck
- Pfizer
- Johnson & Johnson
- Eli Lilly
- GlaxoSmithKline
11. Growth Opportunities
- Major Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - ADCs/Polyclonal Antibodies
- The Future Trends in Antibody Therapy
- ADC Pipeline Analysis
- ADCs - Need for Outsourcing
- Bio-CDMO Benchmarking - ADC Development and Manufacturing Services
- Growth Opportunity 2 - RNA-based Therapies & Vaccines
- Strategic Imperatives for Better Vaccines
- RNA Therapy Pipeline Analysis and Industry Partnerships
- mRNA Technology set to Revolutionize Vaccine Therapies
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Gene Therapy Advancements
- Investments & Partnerships Advancing CRISPR/Cas Gene Editing Technology
- Gene Therapy - Collaborations and Partnerships
- CDMOs to Drive the Growth of Gene Therapy
- Growth Opportunity Matrix
12. The Last Word - Strategic Considerations for Staying on the Growth Trajectory
- Top 3 Predictions for the Market
- Legal Disclaimer
13. Appendix
