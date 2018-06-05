Global Biologics Outsourcing Services Market 2018-2023: Major Players Include Lonza Group Ltd., Charles River Laboratories, SGS SA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

The biologics outsourcing services market was valued at US$8.607 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.84% over the forecast period to reach US$16.838 billion by 2023.

The global demand for outsourced biologics is highly driven by need to take initiative for developmental activities by biotechnology industry as biologics have vast scope of R & D and innovation in the field. Biological products often manufactures in-house by bio-technology firms are heat sensitive and highly susceptible to contamination, and hence follow different steps than most of the conventional drugs. And, therefore outsourcing biologics outsourcing services is more competent strategy for these firms.

The global biologics outsourcing services market is supported by various factors such as growing demand for outsourcing variety, demand of antibody conjugate, increasing biologics approvals, and others. However, various inhibiting factors such as limited knowledge in the biologics field, complexities in handling biologics, and lack of skilled professionals is likely to impend the market growth during the forecast period.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Lonza Group Ltd., Charles River Laboratories, SGS SA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others.

Segmentation:



By Product:

Antibody

Recombinant Protein

Vaccines

Others

By Application:

Vaccine & Therapeutics Development

Blood and Blood-Related Products Testing

Cellular and Gene Therapy

Tissue and Tissue-Related Products Testing

Stem Cell Research

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Biologics Outsourcing Services Market By Product



6. Biologics Outsourcing Services Market By Application



7. Biologics Outsourcing Services Market By Geography



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



Lonza Group Ltd.

Charles River Laboratories

SGS SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

WuXi AppTec

Sartorius AG

Cytovance Biologics

Pace Analytical Services, LLC

Toxikon, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

