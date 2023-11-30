Global Biolubricants Market Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2028 - Growing Demand in Marine Industry and Increased Focus on Wind Energy to Benefit Biolubricants

News provided by

Research and Markets

30 Nov, 2023, 06:30 ET

DUBLIN , Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biolubricants Market: Analysis By Base Oil, By Application (Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking Fluids, Greases, Gear Oil and Others), By End Use, By Region Size and Trends and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biolubricants market was valued at US$2.21 billion in 2022. The market value is expected to reach US$2.97 billion by 2028.

The global biolubricants market has significantly expanded, propelled mainly by the burgeoning automobile sector. Concerns over emissions, particularly associated with traditional petroleum-based lubricants, have spurred the demand for biolubricants.

The expanding machine tools sector, crucial in precision-driven industries like manufacturing and automotive, drives the uptake of biolubricants due to their eco-friendly nature and operational advantages. The shift from crude oil reliance towards renewable-sourced biolubricants aligns with stringent global regulations, addressing sustainability and environmental worries. Industries prefer these alternatives for their eco-friendly traits, including biodegradability. In construction, biolubricants meet environmental regulations and improve heavy machinery performance, establishing them as dependable solutions for challenging conditions.

These elements collectively shape the burgeoning landscape of the biolubricants market. The biolubricants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% over the years 2023-2028.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Base Oil: In 2022, vegetable oil-based biolubricants dominated the market and would grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to their innate biodegradability, renewability, and minimal environmental footprint. As environmental awareness and regulatory mandates heighten, the demand for eco-conscious lubricants, particularly those derived from vegetable oils, intensifies. This surge underscores the market's response to environmental needs, stressing the necessity for sustainable lubricants.

By Application: In 2022, the market was led by hydraulic oil biolubricants, derived from biodegradable base stocks and additives, specifically designed for eco-friendly hydraulic systems. They are designed to reduce environmental impact and are used in hydraulic systems. As industries and environmental regulations prioritize sustainability, the demand for biolubricants, including Hydraulic Oil Biolubricants, has risen. Aligned with eco-conscious trends, these products minimize environmental harm, fostering market expansion as businesses and consumers opt increasingly for eco-friendly alternatives over traditional lubricants.

By End Use:  The Automotive segment dominated the market in 2022 and is projected to be the fastest-growing sector in the forecasted period. Biolubricants find extensive applications in automotive operations, including engine oils, transmission fluids, and greases, offering efficient lubrication while minimizing environmental impact. The escalating adoption of eco-friendly lubricants in the automotive field propels the overall demand for biolubricants. As the automotive industry gravitates towards more sustainable solutions, the surge in demand for biolubricants remains pivotal, driving the continual expansion of the biolubricants market.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: The global biolubricants market has witnessed sustained growth due to several driving forces. The expanding automotive sector propels biolubricant demand due to their eco-friendly advantages. Biolubricants, being biodegradable, less toxic, and having a smaller carbon footprint than traditional lubricants, meet environmental concerns in the industry. With mounting pressure to cut emissions, biolubricants offer a sustainable solution, aligning with these objectives amid increasing consumer and manufacturer awareness. Other factors such as growing concerns over rising emissions, increasing use in machine tools sector, crude oil alternative, environmental regulation, adoption in construction industry are significantly influencing the biolubricants market.

Challenges: Despite the biolubricants market experiencing strong growth, it faces notable challenges such as the considerable initial expense and performance uncertainties. The substantial upfront cost stands as a significant barrier to the expansion of the biolubricants industry. While biolubricants offer various environmental advantages as they are derived from renewable sources, their comparatively higher price remains a considerable obstacle to widespread adoption. Additionally, concerns about performance represent a significant impediment to the industry's growth.

Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as propelling demand in marine industry, rising research & development, growing adoption in emerging economies, rising demand for low viscosity fluids, rising focus on wind energy to benefit biolubricants. The increasing focus on wind energy positively impacts biolubricant demand, driving the market. Wind power relies on intricate mechanical parts requiring efficient lubrication for durability. Biolubricants, with superior lubricating abilities and eco-friendliness, suit these needs. As the global wind sector expands, the need for reliable, environmentally conscious lubricants like biolubricants rises. Wind energy's sustainable nature fuels the demand for lubricants aligned with eco-goals, making biolubricants a natural fit. This trend accelerates biolubricant adoption, especially in wind turbines, aligning with sustainable energy and boosting market demand.

Competitive Landscape:

The global biolubricants market is fragmented. However, the market share of organized players has increased significantly over the last few years and is expected to continue given the wide product offerings, better service, and higher brand visibility.

Companies profiled:

  • TotalEnergies
  • Fuchs Petrolub
  • Shell plc.
  • ExxonMobil
  • BP
  • Quaker Houghton
  • Emery Oleochemicals
  • Renewable Lubricants
  • BioBlend Renewable Resources

Some of the strategies among key players in the market are new launch, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. For instance, In September 2023, FUCHS announced a significant increase in their presence in South America by acquiring full ownership of FUCHS LUBRICANTS SpA in Chile.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uc4851

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Glass Ceramic Market to Soar with 5.5% CAGR by 2028: Insightful Industry Trends and Opportunities Detailed in New Research Report

Glass Ceramic Market to Soar with 5.5% CAGR by 2028: Insightful Industry Trends and Opportunities Detailed in New Research Report

The "Glass Ceramic Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
Fleet Management Market in the Americas Report 2023-2027 - Profiles of 80+ Aftermarket Fleet Management Solution Providers

Fleet Management Market in the Americas Report 2023-2027 - Profiles of 80+ Aftermarket Fleet Management Solution Providers

The "Fleet Management in the Americas - 13th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report covers in-depth both...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.