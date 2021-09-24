Global Biomarker Partnering Deals Report/Directory 2021: Trends, Players and Financials 2014-2021

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biomarker Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2021: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biomarker Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2021: Deal trends, players and financials report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the biomarker partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

Trends in biomarker partnering deals

Biomarker partnering agreement structure

Biomarker partnering contract documents

Top biomarker deals by value

Most active biomarker dealmakers

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Biomarker partnering deals and also includes software technologies. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



This report provides details of the latest Biomarker agreements announced in the healthcare sectors.



A biomarker, or biological marker, is an indicator of a biological state, or disease state as in medicinal use. It is a characteristic that is objectively measured and evaluated as an indicator of normal biological processes, pathogenic processes, or pharmacologic responses to a therapeutic intervention.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive biomarker deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering biomarker partnering deals.



The report presents average financial deal terms values for biomarker deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leaders in the biomarker partnering field; both the leading deal values and leading players are reported allowing readers to see who is succeeding in this growing market. This chapter also looks at the contributions by the big pharma and big biotech companies of the world in terms of deals made.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1,300 online deals records of actual biomarker deals as disclosed by the deal parties are included towards the end of the report in a directory format that is easy to reference. Each deal links via Weblink to an online version and all these deals are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), specific therapy and technology focus. In addition the report includes actual contract documents where available as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their deal partners.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all Biomarker partnering deals announced since Jan 2010, including financial terms where available, including links to online deal records of actual Biomarker partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



Key benefits

Global Biomarker Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2021: Deal trends, players and financials provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of biomarker deal trends since 2011

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Detailed access to actual biomarker contracts enter into by the leading 25 bigpharma companies

Access to most active biomarker dealmakers since 2010

Insight into the terms included in a biomarker agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report Scope

Global Biomarker Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2021: Deal trends, players and financials is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to biomarker trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Biomarker Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in biomarker dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of biomarker deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to biomarker contract documents

The leading biomarker deals by value since 2010

Most active biomarker dealmakers since 2010

The leading biomarker partnering resources

In Global Biomarker Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2021: Deal trends, players and financials, the available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global Biomarker Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2021: Deal trends, players and financials report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1,300 biomarker deals.

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise biomarker rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Biomarker dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Biomarker partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Biomarker dealmakers

2.4. Biomarker partnering by deal type

2.5. Biomarker partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Biomarker partnering

2.6.1 Biomarker partnering headline values

2.6.2 Biomarker deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Biomarker deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Biomarker royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Biomarker deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Biomarker deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Biomarker dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Biomarker dealmakers

4.3. Most active Biomarker partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Biomarker contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Biomarker contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Biomarker dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices

