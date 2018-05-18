Global Biomarker Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory 2010-2018

DUBLIN, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Biomarker Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2018: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Biomarker Partnering 2010-2018 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the biomarker partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Biomarker partnering deals and also includes software technologies. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive biomarker deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering biomarker partnering deals.
The report presents average financial deal terms values for biomarker deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1,000 online deals records of actual biomarker deals as disclosed by the deal parties are included towards the end of the report in a directory format that is easy to reference. Each deal links via Weblink to an online version and all these deals are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), specific therapy and technology focus. In addition the report includes actual contract documents where available as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their deal partners.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Biomarker dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Biomarker partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Biomarker dealmakers
2.4. Biomarker partnering by deal type
2.5. Biomarker partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Biomarker partnering
2.6.1 Biomarker partnering headline values
2.6.2 Biomarker deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Biomarker deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Biomarker royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading Biomarker deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Biomarker deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active Biomarker dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Biomarker dealmakers
4.3. Most active Biomarker partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Biomarker contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Biomarker contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Biomarker dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Biomarker deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Biomarker deals by stage of development
Discovery
Preclinical
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Regulatory
Marketed
Formulation
Appendix 3 - Biomarker deals by deal type
Asset purchase
Bigpharma outlicensing
Co-development
Collaborative R
Co-market
Co-promotion
CRADA
Cross-licensing
Development
Distribution
Equity purchase
Evaluation
Grant
Joint venture
Licensing
Manufacturing
Marketing
Option
Promotion
Research
Settlement
Spin out
Sub-license
Supply
Technology transfer
Termination
Appendix 4 - Biomarker deals by therapy area
Cardiovascular
Central Nervous System
Dental
Dermatology
Gastrointestinal
Genetic disorders
Genitourinary
Gynaecology
Hematology
Hospital care
Immunology
Infectives
Metabolic
Musculoskeletal
Obstetrics
Oncology
Ophthalmics
Pediatrics
Psychiatry
Respiratory
Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions
For more information about this report visit
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5c2psv/global_biomarker?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biomarker-partnering-terms-and-agreements-directory-2010-2018-300651074.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article