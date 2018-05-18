Global Biomarker Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory 2010-2018

The "Global Biomarker Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2018: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biomarker Partnering 2010-2018 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the biomarker partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Biomarker partnering deals and also includes software technologies. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

The report takes readers through the comprehensive biomarker deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering biomarker partnering deals.

The report presents average financial deal terms values for biomarker deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.

One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1,000 online deals records of actual biomarker deals as disclosed by the deal parties are included towards the end of the report in a directory format that is easy to reference. Each deal links via Weblink to an online version and all these deals are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), specific therapy and technology focus. In addition the report includes actual contract documents where available as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their deal partners.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Biomarker dealmaking



2.1. Introduction


2.2. Biomarker partnering over the years


2.3. Most active Biomarker dealmakers


2.4. Biomarker partnering by deal type


2.5. Biomarker partnering by therapy area


2.6. Deal terms for Biomarker partnering


2.6.1 Biomarker partnering headline values


2.6.2 Biomarker deal upfront payments


2.6.3 Biomarker deal milestone payments


2.6.4 Biomarker royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Biomarker deals



3.1. Introduction


3.2. Top Biomarker deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Biomarker dealmakers



4.1. Introduction


4.2. Most active Biomarker dealmakers


4.3. Most active Biomarker partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Biomarker contracts dealmaking directory



5.1. Introduction


5.2. Biomarker contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Biomarker dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center



7.1. Online partnering


7.2. Partnering events


7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Biomarker deals by company A-Z



Appendix 2 - Biomarker deals by stage of development



Discovery


Preclinical


Phase I


Phase II


Phase III


Regulatory


Marketed


Formulation



Appendix 3 - Biomarker deals by deal type



Asset purchase


Bigpharma outlicensing


Co-development


Collaborative R


Co-market


Co-promotion


CRADA


Cross-licensing


Development


Distribution


Equity purchase


Evaluation


Grant


Joint venture


Licensing


Manufacturing


Marketing


Option


Promotion


Research


Settlement


Spin out


Sub-license


Supply


Technology transfer


Termination



Appendix 4 - Biomarker deals by therapy area



Cardiovascular


Central Nervous System


Dental


Dermatology


Gastrointestinal


Genetic disorders


Genitourinary


Gynaecology


Hematology


Hospital care


Immunology


Infectives


Metabolic


Musculoskeletal


Obstetrics


Oncology


Ophthalmics


Pediatrics


Psychiatry


Respiratory



Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions



For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5c2psv/global_biomarker?w=5

Media Contact:




Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

