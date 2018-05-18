Global Biomarker Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory 2010-2018

The Global Biomarker Partnering 2010-2018 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the biomarker partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Biomarker partnering deals and also includes software technologies. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

The report takes readers through the comprehensive biomarker deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering biomarker partnering deals.

The report presents average financial deal terms values for biomarker deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.

One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1,000 online deals records of actual biomarker deals as disclosed by the deal parties are included towards the end of the report in a directory format that is easy to reference. Each deal links via Weblink to an online version and all these deals are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), specific therapy and technology focus. In addition the report includes actual contract documents where available as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their deal partners.

Key Topics Covered:





Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in Biomarker dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Biomarker partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Biomarker dealmakers

2.4. Biomarker partnering by deal type

2.5. Biomarker partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Biomarker partnering

2.6.1 Biomarker partnering headline values

2.6.2 Biomarker deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Biomarker deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Biomarker royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading Biomarker deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Biomarker deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active Biomarker dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Biomarker dealmakers

4.3. Most active Biomarker partnering company profiles

Chapter 5 - Biomarker contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Biomarker contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Biomarker dealmaking by technology type

Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking

Appendices

Appendix 1 - Biomarker deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Biomarker deals by stage of development

Discovery

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Regulatory

Marketed

Formulation

Appendix 3 - Biomarker deals by deal type

Asset purchase

Bigpharma outlicensing

Co-development

Collaborative R

Co-market

Co-promotion

CRADA

Cross-licensing

Development

Distribution

Equity purchase

Evaluation

Grant

Joint venture

Licensing

Manufacturing

Marketing

Option

Promotion

Research

Settlement

Spin out

Sub-license

Supply

Technology transfer

Termination

Appendix 4 - Biomarker deals by therapy area

Cardiovascular

Central Nervous System

Dental

Dermatology

Gastrointestinal

Genetic disorders

Genitourinary

Gynaecology

Hematology

Hospital care

Immunology

Infectives

Metabolic

Musculoskeletal

Obstetrics

Oncology

Ophthalmics

Pediatrics

Psychiatry

Respiratory

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions

