Global Biomarker Technologies Market to 2027: Escalating Demand for Early and Effective Diagnosis Drives Growth

The global biomarker technologies market size reached US$ 31.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 67.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.84% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Biomarker technologies are reliable and cost-effective detection tools that rely on genetic biomarkers, such as deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA), for detecting pathogens. These technologies find extensive application in the early diagnosis of different diseases and disorders.

They are also utilized in the drug discovery and development processes and the management of nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, infections, immunological and genetic disorders, and cancer. Some of the commonly used biomarker technologies include polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS) and immunoassay.



There is currently a considerable rise in the number of individuals who are suffering from cancer and cardiovascular, neurological, and autoimmune diseases across the globe. This, coupled with the escalating demand for early and effective diagnosis, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the rising geriatric population is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Moreover, there is an increase in research and development (R&D) funding for drug discovery by governing agencies of numerous countries. This, along with the considerably expanding healthcare infrastructure, especially in developing countries, is propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, leading market players are introducing numerous advancements in biomarker technologies that provide accurate patient stratification. They are also developing digital biomarkers that aid in collecting objective, quantifiable, physiological, and behavioral data by using digital devices.

These digital biomarkers are also incorporated with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) solutions for big data analysis, and integrated decision making. Other major factors, including rising awareness about the early detection of cancer for better treatment, and surging income levels of individuals, are projected to impel the market growth.

