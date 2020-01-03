Global Biomarkers Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 30.6 Billion With a CAGR of 16% During 2013 - 2022 Forecast Period - Valuates Reports™

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

GLOBAL BIOMARKER MARKET OVERVIEW:

Technological advances in biomarker-based diagnostics technology are likely to contribute to market expansion. Further, increase in global disease burden, especially with high prevalence of cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and other chronic diseases supported by unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, and a sedentary lifestyle, was a major driving force in market growth.

Biomarkers for diagnosis are minimal and non-invasive devices. Biomarkers are used in imaging technology to provide accurate images of oncology tumors and other issues as well as to reduce the risk of radiation exposure by CT scanning and MRI scanning during imaging.

BIOMARKER MARKET SEGMENT REVIEW:

Diagnostic biomarkers are divided into two major types which include biomarkers of exposure and biomarkers of disease. Biomarkers of exposure are an emerging technology of identifying the hazardous chemical level in individual body. Biomarkers of disease are used in identification of disease condition and also help in validation of clinical trials for novel drugs.

Diagnostic biomarker market is growing with the development of technologies in clinical laboratory tests, imaging exams, and in recent years biomarker tests are impacting the clinical management of patients.

REGIONAL BIOMARKER MARKET TRENDS:

Heart diseases are the world's leading cause of death, and Asia Pacific has a major share of coronary heart disease in particular. According to data published by the Ministry of Health in China, cardiovascular disease affects around 203 million people and this number is expected to rise by 73 percent in 2030.

It is expected that the biomarker market will expand its presence; as pharmaceutical companies invest more in drug discovery and production in Asian countries as the health care process market is more in the Asia Pacific region.

KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT

The report identifies top investment pockets and offers an analysis of top winning strategies for diagnostic biomarker industry

The report offers an assessment and ranking of the factors that favor the biomarkers market growth and those factors which act as a hindrance for the growth of the market

The report analyses the various strategies adopted by some of the key companies in the industry

The report tracks and analyses key innovations and patents for biomarkers in the last five years

BIOMARKERS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

Diagnostic Biomarkers Market is segmented as follows:

BIOMARKERS MARKET BY TYPES

Biomarker of Exposure

Biomarker of Diseases

BIOMARKERS MARKET BY APPLICATIONS

Risk Assessment

Development of Molecular Diagnostic

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery and Development

Drug Formulation

Forensic Application

Others (DNA Fingerprinting and Others)

BIOMARKERS MARKET BY SERVICES

Sample Preparation

Assay Development

Biomarker Validation and Testing

Other Services

BIOMARKERS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Row (Rest of World)

KEY AUDIENCES

Pharmaceutical companies

Government & Private research institutes

Academic institutes

Medical device manufacturing companies

REPORTS RELATED TO THE SUBSET OF BIOMARKERS MARKET:

GLOBAL NEUROLOGICAL BIOMARKERS MARKET

Neurological disorders affect a large percentage of the global population and are considered a major cause of global impairment.

The global Neurological Biomarkers market is valued at 4710 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 8950 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2019-2025.

GLOBAL CANCER BIOMARKERS MARKET

Increasing instances of cancer globally and higher acceptance for treatment in developing economies is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of the Global Cancer Biomarkers Market.

The Global Cancer Biomarkers Market is expected to grow from USD 12635.68 Millions in 2018 to USD 26835.68 Millions by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.36%.

Key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the Global Cancer Biomarkers Market.

GLOBAL GENOMICS BIOMARKERS MARKET

The expression, function, and regulation of a gene can be determined by a genomic biomarker. These have one or more deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and/or ribonucleic acid (RNA) properties.

Growing instances of low-cost clinical trials in developing countries will boost the growth prospects for the global genomics biomarker market till the end of 2021.

GLOBAL PREDICTIVE BIOMARKERS MARKET

Predictive biomarkers help optimize therapy decisions by providing information on the likelihood of a chemical reaction. Due to the increase in cancer prevalence rate, the predictive biomarkers market is expected to experience rapid growth over the forecast period.

GLOBAL CARDIAC BIOMARKERS MARKET:

Cardiac biomarkers are biological parameters that can be quantified. These are commonly used to test cardiovascular disease severity.

This report studies the size (value and volume) of the Cardiac Biomarkers market by players, countries, product types and end industries, with 2014-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 forecast data.

Further, this report also studies the global competitive landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

