Global Biomarkers Markets Research 2022-2027: Increased Adoption of Biomarkers in Personalized Medicine / Focus on Digital Biomarkers / Increased Discovery of Epigenetic Biomarkers in Oncology

Biomarkers are increasingly useful tools to predict prognosis and response to therapy in cancer patients. Furthermore, it allows to improve understanding of mechanisms of action and resistance to treatment.

GLOBAL BIOMARKERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Oncology dominated the indication segment because biomarkers are being largely used for cancer research and diagnostics due to its high prevalence worldwide. Biomarkers in the field of oncology has revolutionized the diagnostics and treatment pathways.



Diagnostics dominated the application segment. However, the application of biomarkers in drug discovery & development is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period because biomarkers studies is expected to become an integral part of the drug development process with the aim of developing more effective drugs at a lower cost



Diagnostic biomarker dominated the type of segment as diagnostic biomarker studies have entered a new era where it holds promise for early diagnosis and effective treatment of many diseases.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America dominated the geography because biomarkers have been in use highly for diagnostic purposes, drug discovery & development, and precision medicine. The increase in R&D expenditures and fundings for biomarker-driven drug discovery & development and precision medicine is one of the major driving factors in all the regions.



APAC is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 13.96% during the forecast period. Increasing developments and incorporation of advanced technologies to enhance the biomarker-based testing and increasing demand for biomarkers in drug development and personalized medicine are one of the primary factors in the region.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Increased Adoption of Biomarkers in Personalized Medicine is driving the global biomarkers market growth. As many healthcare settings have gained interest in personalized/precision medicine, many vendors have increased the studies focusing on identifying biomarkers to provide healthcare system solutions to them.

Increasing focus on digital biomarkers will also drive the global Currently, several digital biomarkers are being tested for feasibility and reliability in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease and clinical outcome assessments.

Increasing discovery of epigenetic biomarkers for oncology is also driving the biomarker technologies market. There are more emerging companies increasing their research & development focus on discovering more epigenetics to diagnose various types of cancers.

Technological Advancements in Biomarker Discovery are also positively impacting the biomarkers diagnostics industry. For instance, a recent development in portable biosensors allows rapid, accurate, and on-site detection of biomarkers, which helps prevent disease spread by controlling sources.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Multiple companies partnering and investing in biomarkers research and development will help the companies to innovate new drugs and reduce the economic burden.

Key Vendors

Abbott company

BioMerieux

Biohit OYJ

CENTOGENE

Creative Diagnostics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche company

Fujirebio

General Electric (GE) company

TAmiRNA

Other Prominent Vendors

Accure Therapeutics

Agilent

Almac Group

Applied Research Using OMIC Sciences (AROMICS)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BioVision

Caris Life Sciences

Denovo Biopharma

Dreamgenics

Eisai

Epigenomics

Immunovia

Insilico Medicine

Lexogen

Monument Tx

Oryzon Genomics

Plexision

Rules-Based Medicine

Siemens Healthineers

Second Genome Therapeutics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Ymir Genomics

