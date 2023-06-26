Global Biomass and Waste-to-Energy Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $47.7 Billion by 2030 - Rising Biomass Pallet Production Helps Biomass Industry Display Strong Growth

DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biomass and Waste-to-Energy: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Biomass and Waste-to-Energy Market to Reach $47.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Biomass and Waste-to-Energy estimated at US$30.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Thermal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$38 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biological segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Biomass and Waste-to-Energy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Covid-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainable Development

Investment Scenario on Alternate Energy Remains Impacted

Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Bioenergy to Take Increasing Hold of Power & Heat Production

COVID-19 Brings Serious Challenges for Biomass Power Industry

Biomass and Waste-to-Energy - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Worldwide Renewable Energy Market: A Review

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020

Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Sustained Rise in Electric Power Consumption Drives the Need for Alternative Energy Sources

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Biomass and Waste-To-Energy: A Prelude

Major Categories of Biomass Sources

Biomass Market: Fast Facts

Waste-to-Energy

Stages of Waste Conversion Process

Technologies for MSW Treatment

Technologies for Processing Biomass

Supply Security & Environmental Concerns Boost Biomass Usage

Growth Drivers for Biomass Power Generation

Market Restraints

Waste-to-Energy Market to Register Strong Growth

Percentage of Municipal Solid Waste Burned with Energy Recovery in Select Countries

Asia Pacific to Drive Growth

to Drive Growth Issues Surrounding Waste-to Energy

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Automation Picks Up Pace at Waste-to-Energy and Biomass Plants

Rising Biomass Pallet Production Helps Biomass Industry Display Strong Growth

Rise in MSW Augurs Well for Market Growth

Global Waste Generation, by Region (in millions of tonnes/year): 2016, 2030, 2050

Startups Enter Waste-To-Energy Space

Innovations and Technology Advancements Spur Growth

Hydrothermal Carbonization Waste-To-Energy Technology

Researchers at UNIST Develop New Biomass Conversion Technology

Dendro Liquid Energy (DLE) to Offer New Growth Avenues

Micropower Projects: Providing Electricity to Remote Areas

Rise in Use of Biomass in Heat Applications

Biomass CHP as a Percentage of Total CHP Generation in Select Countries

Electricity from Biomethane Facilitates Pollution Reduction

