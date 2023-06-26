Global Biomass and Waste-to-Energy Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $47.7 Billion by 2030 - Rising Biomass Pallet Production Helps Biomass Industry Display Strong Growth

26 Jun, 2023, 20:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biomass and Waste-to-Energy: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Biomass and Waste-to-Energy Market to Reach $47.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Biomass and Waste-to-Energy estimated at US$30.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Thermal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$38 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biological segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Biomass and Waste-to-Energy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Covid-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainable Development
- Investment Scenario on Alternate Energy Remains Impacted
- Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Bioenergy to Take Increasing Hold of Power & Heat Production
- COVID-19 Brings Serious Challenges for Biomass Power Industry
- Biomass and Waste-to-Energy - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Worldwide Renewable Energy Market: A Review
- Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020
- Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030
- Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries
- Sustained Rise in Electric Power Consumption Drives the Need for Alternative Energy Sources
- Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
- Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
- Biomass and Waste-To-Energy: A Prelude
- Major Categories of Biomass Sources
- Biomass Market: Fast Facts
- Waste-to-Energy
- Stages of Waste Conversion Process
- Technologies for MSW Treatment
- Technologies for Processing Biomass
- Supply Security & Environmental Concerns Boost Biomass Usage
- Growth Drivers for Biomass Power Generation
- Market Restraints
- Waste-to-Energy Market to Register Strong Growth
- Percentage of Municipal Solid Waste Burned with Energy Recovery in Select Countries
- Asia Pacific to Drive Growth
- Issues Surrounding Waste-to Energy
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Automation Picks Up Pace at Waste-to-Energy and Biomass Plants
- Rising Biomass Pallet Production Helps Biomass Industry Display Strong Growth
- Rise in MSW Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Global Waste Generation, by Region (in millions of tonnes/year): 2016, 2030, 2050
- Startups Enter Waste-To-Energy Space
- Innovations and Technology Advancements Spur Growth
- Hydrothermal Carbonization Waste-To-Energy Technology
- Researchers at UNIST Develop New Biomass Conversion Technology
- Dendro Liquid Energy (DLE) to Offer New Growth Avenues
- Micropower Projects: Providing Electricity to Remote Areas
- Rise in Use of Biomass in Heat Applications
- Biomass CHP as a Percentage of Total CHP Generation in Select Countries
- Electricity from Biomethane Facilitates Pollution Reduction
