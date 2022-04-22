Global Biomass Electricity Market Report 2022-2030 Featuring Drax, EPH, Engie, EDF, Iberdrola, RWE, Orsted A/S, Enviva, CEZ, Babcock and Wilcox, Acciona, & Dong Energy

DUBLIN, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biomass Electricity Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Feedstock, End-User, Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biomass electricity market reached a value of nearly $33,107.6 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $33,107.6 million in 2020 to $50,256.0 million in 2025 at a rate of 8.7%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2025 and reach $73,331.9 million in 2030.



Growth in the historic period resulted from emerging markets growth, government incentives, low interest rate environment and high environment impact of conventional power generation sources.



Going forward, the global population growth and urbanization, rising investment for renewable power generation, focus on reducing foreign oil dependence and alternative sources of power generation will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the biomass electricity market in the future include stringent environmental regulations, operational challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic.



The biomass electricity market is segmented by feedstock into solid biomass, biogas, municipal solid waste and liquid biomass. The solid biomass market was the largest segment of the biomass electricity market segmented by feedstock, accounting for 63.1% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the solid biomass market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the biomass electricity market segmented by feedstock, at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2020-2025.



The biomass electricity market is also segmented by end-user into household, industrial, government and others. The industrial market was the largest segment of the biomass electricity market segmented by end-user, accounting for 62.2% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the household segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the biomass electricity market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2020-2025.



The biomass electricity market is also segmented by technology into anaerobic digestion, combustion, co-firing, gasification and landfill gas. The combustion market was the largest segment of the biomass electricity market segmented by technology, accounting for 36.3% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the anaerobic digestion segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the biomass electricity market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2020-2025.



Western Europe was the largest region in the biomass electricity market, accounting for 37.5% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the biomass electricity market will be Middle East, and, South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 14.4% and 12.4% respectively. These will be followed by Africa, and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 11.3% and 10.5% respectively.



The global biomass electricity market is concentrated, with a small number of players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 29.15% of the total market in 2020. This can be due to the existence of number of local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies. Drax Group was the largest competitor with 8.11% share of the market, followed by EPH with 5.51%, Engie with 4.97%, EDF with 3.01%, Iberdrola with 2.36%, Acciona SA with 1.60%, RWE with 1.46%, Orsted A/S with 1.22%, CEZ with 0.80%, and Babcock and Wilcox with 0.09%



The top opportunities in the biomass electricity market segmented by feedstock will arise in the solid biomass segment, which will gain $13,079.9 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in segment by end-user will arise in the industrial segment, which will gain $10,510.2 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in segment by technology will arise in the combustion segment, which will gain $6,262.9 million of global annual sales by 2025. The biomass electricity market size will gain the most in the China at $2,247.9 million.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Biomass Electricity Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Feedstock

6.3. Segmentation By End-User

6.4. Segmentation By Technology



7. Biomass Electricity Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Market Segmentation By Feedstock

7.2.1. Solid Biomass

7.2.2. Biogas

7.2.3. Municipal Solid Waste

7.2.4. Liquid Biomass

7.3. Market Segmentation By End-User

7.3.1. Household

7.3.2. Industrial

7.3.3. Government

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Market Segmentation By Technology

7.4.1. Anaerobic Digestion

7.4.2. Combustion

7.4.3. Co-Firing

7.4.4. Gasification

7.4.5. Landfill Gas



8. Biomass Electricity Market Trends And Strategies

8.1. Bioenergy With Carbon Capture And Storage (BECCS)

8.2. Power Plant Transitions

8.3. Anaerobic Digestion Plants

8.4. Innovations In Waste-to-Energy Technologies

8.5. Digital Marketplaces Enabling Renewable Mix

8.6. Artificial Intelligence In Biomass Preprocessing



9. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Biomass Electricity Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Impact On Demand

9.3. Supply Chain Disruption

9.4. Future Outlook



10. Global Biomass Electricity Market Size And Growth

10.1. Market Size

10.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million)

10.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2020

10.2.2. Government Incentives

10.2.3. The biomass electricity market growth is supported by government initiatives in the historic period.

10.2.4. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2020

10.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

10.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2020 - 2025

10.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2020 - 2025



11. Global Biomass Electricity Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Biomass Electricity Market, Segmentation By Feedstock, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.2. Global Biomass Electricity Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.3. Global Biomass Electricity Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)



12. Biomass Electricity Market, Regional And Country Analysis

12.1. Global Biomass Electricity Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

12.2. Global Biomass Electricity Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)



Companies Mentioned

Drax Group

EPH

Engie

EDF

Iberdrola

RWE

Orsted A/S

Enviva

CEZ

Babcock and Wilcox

Acciona Sa

Dong Energy A/S

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x63dw4

