Biomass power is the carbon-neutral electricity generated from biomass feedstock, a carbon-rich waste from human and natural activities. In biomass power plants, the biomass feedstock is burned to produce steam that runs a turbine to generate electricity.







Technavio's analysts forecast the global biomass power generation market to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% during the period 2018-2022.







Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global biomass power generation market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, Global Biomass Power Generation Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• Ameresco



• Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises



• Drax Group



• Enviva Partners



• John Wood Group







Market driver



• Growing need for cleaner energy



Market challenge



• Increased project and feedstock costs



Market trend



• Advances in technology



Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?







