Global Biomaterials Manufacturer Himed Announces Leadership Transition in 2024

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Himed ( www.himed.com ), a biomaterials manufacturer and pioneer in surface enhancements for medical implants in the dental and orthopedic markets, today announced a strategic leadership transition effective January 1, 2024.

Craig Rosenblum has been appointed as the new President of Himed. He succeeds Ed Garofalo, who will be transitioning into the advisory position of President Emeritus.

Himed's current Vice President and General Manager, Craig Rosenblum (left), discusses upcoming changes in leadership with Himed co-founder Ed Garofalo (right). In January 2024, Rosenblum will succeed Garofalo as the new company President, while Garofalo transitions into an advisory role for the biomaterials company. Image: Himed LLC

Rosenblum's guidance has helped propel Himed to achieve remarkable milestones and solidified its position as an industry leader in biomaterials for medical devices, leading to his promotion. Having joined the company in 2015, he has seamlessly transitioned through three distinct roles, culminating in his current position as Vice President and General Manager. Rosenblum holds a B.S. and M.S. in Materials Science & Engineering with a Biomaterials concentration from The Johns Hopkins University. His visionary leadership and deep understanding of biomaterials will undoubtedly drive Himed to new heights in the biomedical engineering field.

After more than three decades at the helm, Himed's esteemed co-founder Ed Garofalo will continue providing invaluable support to the company as it enters its next phase of growth. This transition reflects Garofalo's dedication to Himed's ongoing success. Says Garofalo, "It's very gratifying to see innovations we made decades ago positively impacting the efficacy of various medical devices around the world. In the early 1990's calcium phosphates like hydroxyapatite were not being widely used, but now they factor significantly into all kinds of implants. I'm grateful that I can continue to contribute meaningfully to Himed's future development, even as I pass along the responsibilities of daily leadership."

Himed's ongoing success is a reflection of a customer-centric culture that Ed Garofalo championed from the beginning . Rosenblum states, "Ed has always focused the company on meeting specific customer needs. To this day, we listen deeply to the biomaterial problems our customers face and are committed to finding tailored materials solutions to support their goals."

Rosenblum sees 2024 as a year for focusing on Himed's newly formed research partnerships and enhancing analytical service offerings through expanded on-site testing and prototyping capabilities. "As we embrace the possibilities of technology and innovation, we recognize the pivotal role that biomaterials play in shaping healthcare. Himed is committed to producing high-quality solutions that help the body heal," he says. "I intend to foster an environment that encourages groundbreaking research and collaboration. Ed has proven that if we stay focused on the needs of our customers, they will stay committed to Himed for decades."

About Himed: Since 1991, Himed has been on the vanguard of biomaterial coating characterization. With an all-in-one research and production facility in New York, Himed supplies raw calcium phosphate biomaterials for a wide array of uses and provides tailorable, biocompatible coating and texturing solutions with their MATRIX® line of surface treatments. Himed is FDA registered and ISO 13485:2016 certified. For more information, please visit www.himed.com .

