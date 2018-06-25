Global Biomaterials (Metal, Ceramic, Polymer) Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Forecasts 2018-2023

DUBLIN, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Biomaterials Market - Analysis By Type (Metal, Ceramic, Polymer), By Application (Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Plastic Surgery, Wound Care), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market value is projected to display robust growth represented by a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period of 2018 - 2023.
The Segment of Polymer biomaterials witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected to grow in the forecast period with increasing demand of cardiovascular diseases and cosmetic surgeries across the globe along with rise in disposable incomes. Amongst the region North America accounts for the largest regional share, by value in global biomaterials market in 2017. Additionally, Asia Pacific will be a growing region in the forecasted period, 2018-2023 as old age population is increasing along with rise in cardiovascular diseases. Increasing number of cosmetic procedures is also fuelling the biomaterials market.
Scope of the Report
Global Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)
- Global Biomaterials Market - By value
- By Type - Polymer, Metal and Ceramic Biomaterials
- By Application - Orthopaedic, Cardiovascular, Plastic Surgery, Wound Care, Others
Other Report Highlights
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- Policy and Regulatory Landscape
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Biomaterials Outlook
5. Global Biomaterials Market: Growth and Forecast
6. Global Biomaterials Market: Segment Analysis
8. Global Biomaterials Market: Analysis By Application
9. Global Biomaterials Market: Regional Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Evonik Industries
- Bayer Healthcare AG
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
- Wright Medical Group.
- Koninklijke DSM N.V
