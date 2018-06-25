Global Biomaterials (Metal, Ceramic, Polymer) Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Forecasts 2018-2023

The global market value is projected to display robust growth represented by a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period of 2018 - 2023.

The Segment of Polymer biomaterials witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected to grow in the forecast period with increasing demand of cardiovascular diseases and cosmetic surgeries across the globe along with rise in disposable incomes. Amongst the region North America accounts for the largest regional share, by value in global biomaterials market in 2017. Additionally, Asia Pacific will be a growing region in the forecasted period, 2018-2023 as old age population is increasing along with rise in cardiovascular diseases. Increasing number of cosmetic procedures is also fuelling the biomaterials market.



Global Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Global Biomaterials Market - By value

By Type - Polymer, Metal and Ceramic Biomaterials

By Application - Orthopaedic, Cardiovascular, Plastic Surgery, Wound Care, Others

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Biomaterials Outlook



5. Global Biomaterials Market: Growth and Forecast



6. Global Biomaterials Market: Segment Analysis



8. Global Biomaterials Market: Analysis By Application



9. Global Biomaterials Market: Regional Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Evonik Industries

Bayer Healthcare AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

Wright Medical Group.

Koninklijke DSM N.V

