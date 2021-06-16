Global Biometric Authentication Systems Market Report 2021: Opportunities in Partnerships and Collaboration with Hardware, IT, and Network Technologies Vendors

DUBLIN, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Improving Customer Journeys with Biometric Authentication Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biometrics market is growing fast because of the ubiquity of some biometric modalities, such as fingerprint and facial recognition. The deployment of biometric technologies is increasing across different business sectors because of their ease of use, high security and assurance, and quick scalability.

In recent years, businesses have been applying biometric technologies for identification, verification, and authentication processes, particularly to enhance customer journeys and improve the customer experience (CX). Consumers are demanding more secured customer journeys but not at the expense of a poorer CX.

Passwords are becoming obsolete for businesses and end-users alike because they are difficult to remember, can be easily hacked, tend to make the authentication process longer, and increase the probability of breaches. In 2020, hacker attacks increased three-fold in one year. Biometric technology advancements are helping organizations come up with more innovative business processes that can strike an adequate balance between security and CX simultaneously.

Advanced biometric modalities, such as behavioral biometrics, palm vein biometrics, and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered biometrics, are gaining traction based on the need for higher accuracy and faster response times for high-end deployments.

Biometric technologies are becoming a critical element for businesses' digital transformation roadmaps, and the emergence of new CX use cases enabled by advances in AI, Internet of Things (IoT), and digital payments assures a bright future for this segment of the market. This report analyzes different trends, use cases, market opportunities, and drivers and restraints of biometric applications for an enhanced CX.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Biometric Authentication Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Biometric Authentication

Definitions

Evolutions of the Contact Center

Approaches to Authentication

Biometric Authentication and the CX

Growth Environment - Evolution of Identity Authentication Techniques

How Do Biometric Systems Work?

Biometric Authentication Modalities

Key Metrics for Measuring Biometrics Technology

Biometric Modality Options in the CX Space

State of the Biometrics Market

Benefits of Biometric Authentication

Limitations of Biometric Authentication

Biometric Authentication Use Cases in the CX Space

Key Trends Across Sectors

Strategic Factors for Vendors

Growth Drivers - Biometric Authentication Market

Growth Restraints - Biometric Authentication Market

Biometric Solutions - Decision-making Factors

Key Deployment Considerations for End-user Organizations

3. Biometric Authentication Provider Profiles

Biometric Authentication Provider Profiles

Vendor Profile - AU10TIX

Vendor Profile - Authenteq

Vendor Profile - Nuance

Vendor Profile - Phonexia

Vendor Profile - Onfido

4. Growth Opportunity Universe - Biometric Authentication

Growth Opportunity 1 - Partnerships and Collaboration with Hardware, IT, and Network Technologies Vendors

Growth Opportunity 2 - Integration with Conversational AI Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3 - Multimodal Biometrics

Growth Opportunity 4 - AI and Blockchain

Growth Opportunity 5 - Integration with Payment Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g9e9aq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

