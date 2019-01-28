Global Biometrics Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 - 2022

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Biometrics Market By Type (Fingerprint Recognition, Facial Recognition, Hand/Palm Recognition, Iris Scanner, Voice Recognition, Vein Scanner, and Others), By End Use Sector, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022



According to "Global Biometrics Market By Type, By End Use Sector, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022" biometrics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.76% by the end of 2022, on the back of rising adoption of biometric tools across banking & finance, consumer electronics, travel, government, defense, healthcare and other sectors. Moreover, growing government initiatives such as e-passports and introduction of other e-government processes, increasing demand for advanced security systems against crimes, frauds, terrorist activities, hackings, etc., are some of the other major factors expected to drive biometrics market on a global level during the next five years. Increasing deployment of biometric technology with growth in the IoT industry is anticipated to positively influence the global biometrics market during forecast period. Global biometrics market is controlled by these major players, namely, 3M Cogent, Morpho, NEC, Fujitsu, HID Global, Suprema, Precise Biometrics, IrisGuard, Smartmatic, Cross Match, SecuGen, Nuance Communication, RCG Holdings, Hitachi, ZK Technology, etc.



"Global Biometrics Market By Type, By End Use Sector, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022" discusses the following aspects of Biometrics market globally:

• Biometrics Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Type (Fingerprint Recognition, Facial Recognition, Hand/Palm Recognition, Iris Scanner, Voice Recognition, Vein Scanner, and Others), By End Use Sector, By Region

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



