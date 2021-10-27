Global Biometrics Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $104,959.6 Million by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2021-2028 - Exclusive Report [215 pages] by Research Dive

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Biometrics Market by Technology (Face Recognition, Fingerprint Recognition, Iris Recognition, Voice Recognition, and Others (Palmprint and Signature)), Authentication (Single-factor Authentication and Multifactor Authentication), Component (Mobile, PC, Payments, and Access), End-user (Government & Defense, Healthcare, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, and Others (Retail & E-Commerce and Transport/Visa/Logistics)), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028."

According to the report, the Global Biometrics Market is expected to garner a revenue of $104,959.6 million by 2028, growing exponentially at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Biometrics Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the growth of the global biometric market, owing to the rising demand for touchless biometric solutions in order to curb the spread of virus during the pandemic. Governments of various countries have imposed regulations to refrain organizations from using fingerprint, palm print, and hand-key scanners to avoid physical contact and virus spread. Thus, the demand for user-friendly iris scans and facial recognition technology surged during the pandemic. Thus, the pandemic has had a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Dynamics of the Global Biometrics Market

Increasing smartphone penetration and rising prevalence of biometric verifications systems in smartphones are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing integration of biometric systems with IoT devices is further expected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, persistent technological advancements like the introduction of electroencephalogram (EEG) and electrocardiogram (ECG) that trace the unique nature of a person's heart and brain patterns are expected to create immense opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, increasing concerns over data security are expected to hinder the growth of the biometrics market during the forecast period.

Segments of the Global Biometrics Market

The report has divided the biometrics market into various segments based on technology, authentication, component, end-user, and region.

By technology, the fingerprint recognition sub-segment is expected to be most profitable and generate a revenue of $31,511.3 million during the forecast period. Extensive use of biometric authentication in consumer electronics, increased adoption of biometrics in government buildings, and surging cases of identity threats are expected to bolster the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Top 10 Key Players of the Global Biometrics Market

Accu-Time Systems BIO-Key International Inc. Cognitec Systems GmbH Fingerprints cards AB Fujitsu Limited IDTECK NEC Corporation Siemens AG RCG Holdings, Ltd. Thales Group

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger & acquisition, and partnerships & collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in June 2021, Pangiam, a technology-based security and travel services provider, acquired Trueface, a U.S.-based leader in computer vision regarding age verification, facial recognition, and weapon detection technologies, in order to stimulate Pangiam's mission to offer a safer, faster, and more customized travel experience for all.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments

