Global Biometrics Market Report 2020, Featuring Key Players Autoliv, Audi, Edge3 and More

Jan 06, 2020, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of Biometrics in Passenger Cars, 2020 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
While most of us are accustomed to using biometrics to unlock our phones and replace passwords, the next logical step is automotive applications. In pushing back the technical boundaries, some automakers are exploring the application of fingerprint sensors, retinal scans, and voice/facial recognition in order to replace the conventional key fob for accessing a car and starting its engine.
In-vehicle biometrics can do more than unlock cars, however. The technology can be applied to detect driver health by monitoring their heart rate, blood pressure, drowsiness, levels of blood alcohol content, and even warnings about a potential epileptic seizure. In-vehicle biometrics can also assist with vehicle security and enable the driver to personalise settings, including cabin temperature, radio and seat adjustment.
This report sets out analysis of the automotive biometrics market, providing intelligence on the main drivers, opportunities and challenges facing the sector. It considers the status and prospects of the major applications for automotive biometrics: namely facial, fingerprint, voice and iris recognition.
Included in the report is coverage of 32 key players pushing back the technical boundaries in the automotive biometrics arena.
Key Topics Covered:
- Automotive biometrics: Current status
- Next steps for automotive biometrics
- Automotive biometrics timeline
- Facial recognition
- Fingerprint recognition
- Voice authentication
- Iris recognition
- Biometrics in autonomous vehicles
- Biometrics in connected vehicles
- Automotive biometrics: Key concerns
- Automotive biometrics and data collection laws
- Implications for the car insurance industry
- Key OEMs advancing automotive biometrics
- Key suppliers advancing automotive biometrics
Companies Mentioned
- ADAM
- Affectiva
- Aisin Seiki
- Aptiv
- Audi
- Autoliv
- CardioID
- Daimler
- Edge3
- Eyesight
- Faurecia
- Ford
- General Motors
- Harman
- Honda
- Jaguar Land Rover
- Lear
- Magna
- Matsushita Electric
- Mitsubishi Motors
- NXP
- Optalert
- Pioneer
- Seeing Machines
- Sober Steering
- Veoneer
- Volvo
