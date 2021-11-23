Global Biometrics Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 - Increased Adoption of IoT Devices are Expected to Positively Influence the Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biometrics Market, By Solution Type (Fingerprint Recognition, Facial Recognition, Iris Scanner, Hand/Palm Recognition, Voice Recognition, Vein Scanner, Others), By Functionality Type, By End Use Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biometrics Market was valued at USD33.246 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow around USD84.27 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.73% through 2026.

Rising national security concerns, use of multifactor authentication measures, and increased adoption of IoT devices are expected to positively influence the Global Biometrics Market in the coming years.

The increased use of biometric systems in consumer electronics and adoption of biometric measures in the automotive sector is further expected to positively influence the growth of the market through 2026. However, concerns related to the accuracy of biometrics and regulations related to the market might limit the growth in the industry in the forecast period.



The Global Biometrics Market can be segmented into solution type, functionality type, end-use industry, and region. Based on solution type, the market can be segmented into fingerprint recognition, facial recognition, iris recognition, hand/palm recognition, voice recognition, vein scanner and others including DNA recognition, signature recognition, etc.

The facial recognition systems segment is expected to grow at a higher pace with a CAGR of 17.80% in the forecast period. This is primarily because of increased adoption of the facial recognition measures across industries. Governments across the globe have started video surveillance across the countries due to increasing concerns of national security and to monitor terrorist movements.

Also, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the adoption for facial recognition biometric systems have significantly increased due to rising concerns of contact-based transmission of the disease.



Based on functionality type, the market can be segmented into contact based, contact less and hybrid. The contact-based segment is expected to dominate the market in 2020, however the share is estimated to decline in the forecast period due to the rapid adoption of contactless biometric systems.



Based on end-use industry, the market is sub-segmented into government and defense, BFSI, consumer electronics, IT and telecom, healthcare and life sciences, retail and e-commerce and others including automotive, energy and power, manufacturing, etc.

The BFSI segment held share of 19.84% in the market in 2020 and is expected to grow at a higher rate with a CAGR of 17.50%. The adoption of biometric systems across financial institutions to verify the user identity and the increased usage of the biometric cards in the payment industry are expected to boost the growth in the industry.



Regionally, the biometrics market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market on account of the widespread adoption of biometrics, however, the North America region is expected to grow at a higher pace.



Leading companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers and acquisitions and new service developments.

The major players operating in the Global Biometrics Market are

NEC Corporation

Thales Group

BIO-Key International, Inc.

Assa Abloy AB

IDEMIA France SAS

DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH

Cognitec Systems, GmbH

Fujitsu Limited

IDEX Biometrics ASA

Next Biometrics ASA

SecuGen Corporation

Aware Inc.

Precise Biometrics

Fingerprint Cards AB

M2SYS Technology

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Biometrics Market, By Solution Type:

Fingerprint Recognition

Facial Recognition

Iris Recognition

Hand/Palm Recognition

Voice Recognition

Vein Scanners

Global Biometrics Market, By Functionality Type:

Contact Based

Contact Less

Hybrid

Global Biometrics Market, By End-Use Industry:

Government and Defense

BSFI

Consumer Electronics

IT and Telecom

Healthcare and Life sciences

Retail and Ecommerce

Global Biometrics Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Singapore

Australia

Europe

Russia

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Peru

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Kuwait

