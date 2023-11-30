Global Biometrics Strategic Market Analysis Report, 2022 and 2023-2030: Next-Generation Biometric Technologies to Transform Market Landscape

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biometrics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Biometrics Market to Reach $79.6 Billion by 2030

The global market for Biometrics estimated at US$24 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$79.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Non-AFIS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.1% CAGR and reach US$21.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the AFIS segment is estimated at 17.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

In 2022, the global biometrics market saw key competitors vying for market share. This market is introduced with an overview of biometrics technology, encompassing various types of biometric technologies. The growing use of biological traits for identification and verification is identified as a significant driver for market prospects. The COVID-19 pandemic had impacts on the contact-only biometrics market. Developing economies are expected to lead the future adoption of biometric technology.

The competitive landscape includes biometric startups poised to transform the competitive scenario, alongside established world brands. Recent market activity is also highlighted, with a focus on the competitive market presence of players worldwide in 2022, ranging from strong and active to niche and trivial.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.1% CAGR



The Biometrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.6% and 14.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.7% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Next-Generation Biometric Technologies to Transform Market Landscape

Finger-Vein Recognition

3D Face Recognition

Sensor Interoperability

Biometrics Authentication in the Cloud

AI & Biometrics

Contactless Biometrics Technology Poised for Major Gains in Post COVID-19 Period

in Post COVID-19 Period Multimodal Biometrics Emerges as a Promising Area of Growth

Future Trends in Biometrics Technology: A Review

Growing Role of Biometrics for Identification & Authentication in Consumer Electronics Sector

Smartphones Become a Critical Device for Biometrics

Rise in Biometric Technology-based Government Initiatives Propel Market Growth

National ID Programs Build Opportunities for Biometric Systems

Border Control & Immigration Emerges as a Promising Market for Biometric Systems

Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Beefing Up Security with Biometric Systems

Fingerprint Technology Remains the Dominant Biometric System in Use for Immigration Purposes

Rising Prominence of Iris Biometrics for Travel & Immigration Control

Growing Role of Biometrics in Addressing Fraud and Security Breaches to Propel Use of Iris Recognition Technology in BFSI Industry

and Security Breaches to Propel Use of Iris Recognition Technology in BFSI Industry Applications of Biometrics Technology in Financial Services Sector

Digitization of Banking Services and Need for Stricter Identification Protocols to Prevent Security Breaches Drives Market

Biometrics Enable Banks to Improve Customer Engagement Levels

Fingerprint Scan Technology Leads the BFSI Sector

Iris Biometrics Poised for Strong Growth in BFSI Sector

Voice Biometrics Continues to Gain Growth in BFSI Sector

Facial Recognition Growing in Popularity

Banks See More Deployment of Vein Recognition Biometrics

Dual Biometrics Finds Acceptance among Banks

Rise of Internet and Mobile Banking Drives Opportunities for Biometrics Market

Biometrics-based Authentication at ATMs on Rise

Rise in ATM Installations Presents Opportunity for Iris Biometrics

Increasing Availability of Biometrics-Enabled Smartphones Transforms Mobile Banking Services

Biometric Payment Cards Propel Biometrics Adoption in BFSI Sector

Financial Inclusion of Unbanked Population: A Key Advantage of Biometrics Technology

Top Factors Cited as Barrier to Account Ownership: % of Adults Citing the Reason for Being Unbanked

Digital Onboarding Initiatives of Banks Present Favorable Outlook for Biometrics Technologies

Amidst Digital Transformation of Banking Operations, Behavioral Biometrics Witnesses Growth

Keystroke Dynamics Authentication Overcomes Challenges Related to Conventional Authentication Methods

Regulatory Mandates Promote Adoption Biometrics Technology in Banking Sector

Innovations in Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Sector: A Review

Increasing Significance of Biometrics Technology in Facilitating Contactless Passenger Journey Post-COVID-19 Pandemic

Demand for Biometric Systems Rises from Law Enforcement Agencies

Prisons & Detention Centers Bank on Iris Biometrics

Significant Role of Biometrics in Access Control Implementations

Iris Biometrics Rapidly Gains Adoption in Physical Access Implementations

System & Network Access Control Presents Considerable Market Opportunity

Use of Iris Biometrics for Attendance & Workforce Management to Grow in Prominence

Multi Factor Authentication Continues to Grow in Popularity in Access Control

Automotive Industry Exhibits Growing Inclination to Use Biometrics Systems

Biometrics Technology Becomes Indispensable in Identity Verification & Access Control at Airports

Biometrics Technology to Expedite Check In and Boarding at Airports

Automated Border Control Systems (eGates) for Faster Processing at Border Checkpoints: Opportunities for Market Growth

Enterprises Choose Biometric Technology for Secure Identity Management and Better HR Management

Digital Transformation of Workplaces and Enterprise Mobile Enhance Importance of Biometrics Technology

Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Healthcare Emerges as a High Growth Market for Biometric Systems

Iris Biometrics Well Suited to Mitigate Hospital Patient Identification Issues

Hygiene Concerns Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic Create Business Case for Contactless Biometrics

Education Sector to Leverage the Capabilities of Biometrics Technology

Hospitality Industry: High Potential Market for Biometrics Technology

Growing Role of Biometrics Technology in Smart Homes and Offices

Biometrics Present Potential Opportunities for Retail Vertical

Fingerprint Recognition: A Reliable Biometrics Technology with Varied Applications

Low Costs Benefits Drive Gains in Non-Automated FIS Market

Contactless Fingerprint Systems Drive Opportunities

3D Fingerprint Scanners Evolve as a More Accurate Technology

Iris Biometrics: Uniqueness of Human Iris Holds Tremendous Potential as an Identification Technology

Iris Recognition Gains Marked Adoption across Diverse Verticals

Iris-based Identity Authentication Address Concerns with Contact Biometrics

Cloud Solutions Boost Adoption of Iris Recognition Technologies

Blockchain & Iris Recognition Opens Opportunities for Identity Verification in Various Industries

Technology Developments to Transform the Iris Biometrics Market

Advanced Hand Held Devices to Bring Portability to Iris Biometrics

Face and Voice Recognition Technologies Continue to Gain Popularity

Hand Geometry: Another Promising Biometric Authentication Technology

Banking and Time & Attendance Management Sustain Demand for Hand Geometry Systems

Consumer Biometrics: Need for Convenience and Hassle-Free Experiences Boost Technology Adoption

Digital Authentication Needs of Diverse Verticals Turn Focus onto Behavioral Biometrics

Key Issues Facing Biometrics Market

