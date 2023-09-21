Global Biopesticides Industry Research Report 2023-2028: Gradual Phase-Out of Key Active Ingredients to Drive Biopesticides Market Growth with North America Dominating

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biopesticides Market by Type (Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides, Bionematicides), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses), Formulation (Liquid and Dry), Source (Microbials, Biochemicals) Mode of Application, Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biopesticides market is on a robust growth trajectory, set to increase from USD 6.7 billion in 2023 to USD 13.9 billion by 2028, boasting a compelling CAGR of 15.9%.

This comprehensive report dissects the market through various lenses, including formulation, type, crop type, source, mode of application, and region. It dives deep into competitive landscapes, end-use analyses, and company profiles, unraveling emerging segments, high-growth regions, government initiatives, and the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that shape this dynamic sector.

Key industry players undergo meticulous scrutiny, shedding light on their business overview, solutions, services, strategic maneuvers like contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and recent developments within the biopesticides market. Additionally, this report goes the extra mile by conducting a competitive analysis of emerging startups in the biopesticides market ecosystem.

The Asia Pacific region, known for its diverse crops and high pest pressures, fuels strong demand for effective pest control solutions. Biopesticides have emerged as targeted alternatives for managing specific pests and diseases while minimizing environmental harm.

For instance, Bacillus thuringiensis-based biopesticides have successfully controlled the rice stem borer, a major pest in rice cultivation. Furthermore, the rise of organic farming in the region has amplified the use of biopesticides in pest management strategies, meeting consumer demand for organic produce and propelling market growth.

Consumer preferences for organic, pesticide-free food have become a driving force behind the biopesticides market's surge. Organic crop producers heavily rely on biopesticides to satisfy consumer expectations and adhere to stringent organic certification standards. Additionally, the global call for sustainable agricultural practices has significantly boosted biopesticides' adoption.

These eco-friendly alternatives align seamlessly with the quest for sustainable farming by mitigating environmental impacts, solidifying their role in the future of agriculture.

Biofungicides are the second largest segment among types of biopesticides in 2022

The increasing consumer demand for food products free from pesticide residues has contributed to the rising popularity of biofungicides. Biofungicides are favored as they leave minimal to no residue on crops. Copper-based biofungicides, like Bordeaux mixture, have been widely employed in organic farming for many years to effectively control fungal diseases without leaving harmful residues.

Furthermore, the growing adoption of sustainable farming practices has further propelled the demand for biofungicides. These eco-friendly solutions align with integrated pest management (IPM) strategies and organic farming principles. For instance, biofungicides derived from Trichoderma species, such as Trichoderma harzianum, offer dual benefits by effectively combating diseases like Fusarium and Rhizoctonia while promoting plant growth and enhancing soil health.

The application of biopesticides in fruits & vegetables is accounting for the largest share in the crop type segment

The demand for pesticide-free and residue-free fruits and vegetables is rising among consumers. Biopesticides, derived from natural sources, provide a safer alternative to chemical pesticides while leaving minimal residues on crops. This meets the growing preference for healthier and more sustainable food choices.

Fruits and vegetables rely on beneficial insects for pollination and pest control, and biopesticides pose minimal risks to these organisms, ensuring their survival and maintaining ecological balance. Additionally, many biopesticides have shorter pre-harvest intervals, allowing farmers to manage pests closer to harvest time without exceeding residue limits, providing flexibility in pest and disease management.

Premium Insights

Gradual Phase-Out of Key Active Ingredients to Drive Biopesticides Market Growth

North America to Dominate Biopesticides Market in Terms of Value

to Dominate Biopesticides Market in Terms of Value Europe to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period in Volume Terms

to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period in Volume Terms Bioinsecticides to Account for Largest Market Among Types During Forecast Period

Bionematicides Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR in Terms of Volume

Liquid-Based Biopesticides Segment to Account for Larger Size During Forecast Period

Demand for Foliar Sprays to be Highest During Forecast Period

Market Overview

Macroeconomic Indicators

Growth in Organic Agricultural Practices

Increase in Incidences of Pest Attacks on Fruit and Vegetable Crops

Reluctance in Adoption of Harmful Chemical Pesticides in Developed Markets

Drivers

High Costs Associated with Development of New Synthetic Crop Protection Products

Chemical Pesticide Bans and Awareness Programs by Government Agencies

Increase in Acceptance of Organic Food

Restraints

Technological Limitations to Use Biological Products

Opportunities

Advancements in Microbial Research Undertaken by Key Players Across Regions

Pest Developing Resistance to Crop Protection Chemicals

Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions

Challenges

Preference for Chemical Pesticides Among Farmers in Developing Countries

Industry Trends

Technology Analysis

Peptide-Based Plant Extract Biopesticides

Nano Biopesticides

Pectin and Chitosan-Based Biopesticides

Pheromone-Based Crop Protection Products

Drone Farming

Case Study Analysis

Use Case 1: Upl Limited Announced New Business Unit, Natural Plant Protection (Npp), to Focus on Biological Solutions

Use Case 2: Koppert Biological Systems Acquired Geocom to Focus on Precision Agrifarming

Company Profiles

Key Players

Upl

Fmc Corporation

Basf Se

Bayer Ag

Syngenta Ag

Novozymes A/S

Pro Farm Group Inc.

Certis Biologicals

Koppert

Biobest Group Nv

Bioworks, Inc.

Bionema

Startups/Smes/Other Players

Vestaron Corporation

Nufarm

Isagro S.P.A.

Som Phytopharma India Ltd

Valent Biosciences LLC

Stk Bio-Ag Technologies

Ipl Biologicals Ltd

Innovate Ag

Vegalab Sa

Andermatt Group Ag.

Biotalys

Fytofend S.A.

Biologic Insecticide

