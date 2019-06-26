Global Biopesticides Market 2019-2027 - Rise in Adoption of Bioherbicides in Integrated Weed Control Processes

DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biopesticides Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biopesticides Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rise in adoption of bioherbicides in integrated weed control processes, huge growth in bio-control seed treatment solutions and providing customized services towards specific pests.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rise in Adoption of Bioherbicides in Integrated Weed Control Processes

3.1.2 Huge Growth in Bio-Control Seed Treatment Solutions

3.1.3 Providing Customized Services Towards Specific Pests

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Biopesticides Market, By Product

4.1 Biofungicide

4.1.1 Trichoderma Viride

4.1.2 Trichoderma Harzianum

4.2 Bioinsecticide

4.2.1 Beauveria Bassiana

4.2.2 Bacillus Thuringiensis

4.2.3 Metarhizium Anisopliae

4.2.4 Verticillium Lecani

4.2.5 Other Bioinsecticides

4.3 Bioherbicide

4.4 Bionematicides

4.4.1 Bacillus Firmus

4.4.2 Paecilomyces Lilacinus

4.4.3 Other Bionematicides

4.5 Other Products



5 Biopesticides Market, By Type

5.1 Predators

5.1.1 Nematodes

5.1.2 Bugs & Beetles

5.1.3 Parasites

5.2 Biochemical

5.3 Other Types

5.3.1 Protozoa

5.3.2 Pheromones



6 Biopesticides Market, By Crop Type

6.1 Grazing & Dry land

6.2 Orchards

6.3 Field Crops



7 Biopesticides Market, By Function

7.1 Induced Resistance

7.2 Antibiosis

7.3 Inhabitor

7.4 Parasitism



8 Biopesticides Market, By Crop Timeline

8.1 Seasonal Crops

8.2 Permanent Crops

8.3 Other Crops



9 Biopesticides Market, By Ingredient

9.1 Plant Pesticide

9.2 Microbial Pesticide

9.2.1 Fungal

9.2.2 Bacterial

9.2.3 Viral

9.2.4 Nematode

9.2.5 Other Microbial Pesticides

9.3 Biochemical Pesticide

9.4 Beneficial Insects

9.5 Biorational

9.5.1 Botanical

9.5.1.1 Insect Growth Regulators

9.5.1.2 Repellants

9.5.1.3 Plant Allelopathy

9.5.1.4 Feeding Detergents

9.5.1.5 Fungicidal Control

9.5.1.6 Pyrethrum

9.5.1.7 Induced Resistance

9.5.1.8 Confusants

9.5.1.9 Plant Growth Regulators

9.5.1.10 Essential Oil Based Biopesticides

9.5.1.11 Neem Based Biopesticides

9.5.2 Semichemicals

9.5.1.1 Allomones

9.5.1.2 Kairomones

9.5.1.3 Pheromones

9.6 Plant-Incorporated Protectants (PIP)



10 Biopesticides Market, By Formation

10.1 Liquid Formulation

10.1.1 Soluble Liquid Concentrates

10.1.2 Suspension Concentrates

10.1.3 Emulsifiable Concentrates

10.2 Dry Formulation

10.2.1 Water-Dispersible Granules

10.2.2 Dry Granules

10.2.3 Wettable Powders

10.3 Powder Form

10.4 Other Formations



11 Biopesticides Market, By Mode of Application

11.1 Soil Treatment

11.2 Foliar Spray

11.3 Post-Harvest

11.4 Seed Treatment

11.5 Soil Spray

11.6 On Farm Application



12 Biopesticides Market, By Application

12.1 Cereals & Grains

12.1.1 Wheat

12.1.2 Corn

12.1.3 Rice

12.1.4 Other Cereals & Grains

12.2 Fruits, Vegetables and Nuts

12.2.1 Leafy Vegetables

12.2.2 Pome Fruits

12.2.3 Root & Tuber Vegetables

12.2.4 Sugarcane

12.2.5 Berries

12.2.6 Citrus Fruits

12.2.7 Other Fruits, Vegetables and Nuts

12.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

12.3.1 Sunflower

12.3.2 Soybean

12.3.3 Other Oilseeds & Pulses

12.4 Nurseries

12.5 Other Applications

12.5.1 Cotton

12.5.2 Turf



13 Biopesticides Market, By Geography

13.1 North America

13.1 US

13.2 Canada

13.3 Mexico

13.2 Europe

13.2.1 France

13.2.2 Germany

13.2.3 Italy

13.2.4 Spain

13.2.5 UK

13.2.6 Rest of Europe

13.3 Asia Pacific

13.3.1 China

13.3.2 Japan

13.3.3 India

13.3.4 Australia

13.3.5 New Zealand

13.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.4 Middle East

13.4.1 Saudi Arabia

13.4.2 UAE

13.4.3 Rest of Middle East

13.5 Latin America

13.5.1 Argentina

13.5.2 Brazil

13.5.3 Rest of Latin America

13.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

13.6.1 South Africa

13.6.2 Others



14 Key Player Activities

14.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

14.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

14.3 Product Launch & Expansions

14.4 Other Activities



15 Leading Companies

15.1 BASF

15.2 UPL Ltd.

15.3 Valent BioSciences

15.4 Syngenta AG

15.5 Stockton Group

15.6 Bayer Cropscience

15.7 Koppert B.V.

15.8 Isagro

15.9 FMC Corporation

15.10 Marrone Bio Innovations

15.11 Certis

15.12 Bioworks

15.13 DuPont

15.14 Novozymes Biologicals

15.15 International Pannacea Ltd.

15.16 Monsanto



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ucpak4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

