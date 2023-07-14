Global Biopesticides Market to Reach USD 13.9 Billion by 2028, Driven by Growing Consumer Demand for Pesticide-Free Food

News provided by

Research and Markets

14 Jul, 2023, 14:45 ET

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biopesticides Market - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biopesticides market is poised for significant growth, with a projected value of USD 13.9 billion by 2028, reflecting a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

The market, valued at USD 6.7 billion in 2023, is driven by increasing consumer demand for food products free from pesticide residues and the adoption of sustainable farming practices.

Among the types of biopesticides, biofungicides hold the second-largest market share. With the rising popularity of organic farming and the demand for pesticide-free crops, biofungicides have gained traction.

These eco-friendly solutions effectively control fungal diseases without leaving harmful residues, aligning with integrated pest management (IPM) strategies and organic farming principles. Biofungicides derived from Trichoderma species, such as Trichoderma harzianum, not only combat diseases but also promote plant growth and enhance soil health.

Fruits and vegetables account for the largest share in the crop type segment of the biopesticides market. Consumers increasingly prefer pesticide-free and residue-free produce, driving the demand for biopesticides derived from natural sources. These biopesticides provide a safer alternative to chemical pesticides while leaving minimal residues on crops. They also have minimal impact on beneficial insects responsible for pollination and pest control, ensuring ecological balance.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth in the biopesticides market during the forecast period. With its diverse range of crops and high pest pressure, the region presents a strong demand for effective pest control solutions.

Biopesticides have emerged as targeted alternatives, addressing specific pests and diseases while minimizing environmental impact. In rice cultivation, for example, biopesticides based on Bacillus thuringiensis have proven successful in controlling the rice stem borer, a major pest in the region. The increasing adoption of organic farming practices in the Asia Pacific further fuels the demand for biopesticides to meet consumer preferences for organic produce.

Premium Insights:

  • Gradual Phase-Out of Key Active Ingredients to Drive Biopesticides Market Growth
  • North America to Dominate Biopesticides Market in Terms of Value
  • Europe to Grow at the Highest Rate During the Forecast Period in Volume Terms
  • Bioinsecticides to Account for the Largest Market Among Types During the Forecast Period
  • Bionematicides Segment to Grow at the Highest CAGR in Terms of Volume
  • Liquid-Based Biopesticides Segment to Account for a Larger Size During the Forecast Period
  • Demand for Foliar Sprays to be the Highest During the Forecast Period

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

  • High Costs Associated with the Development of New Synthetic Crop Protection Products
  • Chemical Pesticide Bans and Awareness Programs by Government Agencies
  • Increase in Acceptance of Organic Food

Restraints:

  • Technological Limitations to Use Biological Products

Opportunities:

  • Advancements in Microbial Research Undertaken by Key Players Across Regions
  • Pest Developing Resistance to Crop Protection Chemicals
  • Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions

Challenges:

  • Preference for Chemical Pesticides Among Farmers in Developing Countries

Key Players:

  • Andermatt Group Ag.
  • Basf Se
  • Bayer Ag
  • Biobest Group Nv
  • Biologic Insecticide
  • Bionema
  • Biotalys
  • Bioworks, Inc.
  • Certis Biologicals
  • Fmc Corporation
  • Fytofend S.A.
  • Innovate Ag
  • Ipl Biologicals Ltd
  • Isagro S.P.A.
  • Koppert
  • Novozymes A/S
  • Nufarm
  • Pro Farm Group Inc.
  • Som Phytopharma India Ltd
  • Stk Bio-Ag Technologies
  • Syngenta Ag
  • Upl
  • Valent Biosciences LLC
  • Vegalab Sa
  • Vestaron Corporation

The global biopesticides market is poised for remarkable growth as consumers increasingly prioritize pesticide-free food choices. Advancements in microbial research, increasing acceptance of organic food, and the gradual phase-out of key active ingredients drive the market's expansion.

However, technological limitations and the preference for chemical pesticides among farmers in developing countries present challenges.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qcnzc0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market to Reach $5.64 Billion by 2032: Players Include KONGSBERG, Thales, L3Harris, Ultra and Sonardyne International

Global PTFE Fabric Market Projected to Reach USD 1.1 Billion by 2027, Driven by Rising Demand from Emerging Markets

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.