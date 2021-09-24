Global Biopharma Academic and Non-Profit Partnering Deals Report/Directory: Trends, Players and Financials 2015-2021

Sep 24, 2021, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gain comprehensive access to over 5000 deals from this report, "Global Academic and Non-Profit Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2021" that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Academic and Non-Profit Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2021 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Academic and Non-Profit partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.
The report presents financial deal term values for Academic and Non-Profit deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.
The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Academic and Non-Profit partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.
One of the key highlights of the report is that over 5,000 online deal records of actual Academic and Non-Profit deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.
In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Academic and Non-Profit partnering and dealmaking since 2015.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Academic and Non-Profit technologies and products.
Key benefits
Global Academic and Non-Profit Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- In-depth understanding of Academic and Non-Profit deal trends since 2015
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Detailed access to actual Academic and Non-Profit contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies
- Identify most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmakers since 2015
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
Academic and Non-Profit Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:
- Trends in Academic and Non-Profit dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to Academic and Non-Profit contract documents
- Leading Academic and Non-Profit deals by value since 2015
- Most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmakers since 2015
Available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy target
- Technology type
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Academic and Non-Profit dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Academic and Non-Profit partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmakers
2.4. Academic and Non-Profit partnering by deal type
2.5. Academic and Non-Profit partnering by therapy area
2.6. Academic and Non-Profit partnering by technology type
2.7. Deal terms for Academic and Non-Profit partnering
2.7.1 Academic and Non-Profit partnering headline values
2.7.2 Academic and Non-Profit deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Academic and Non-Profit deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Academic and Non-Profit royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading Academic and Non-Profit deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Academic and Non-Profit deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmakers
4.3. Most active Academic and Non-Profit partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Academic and Non-Profit contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Academic and Non-Profit contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Academic and Non-Profit dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
