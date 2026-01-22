Global Biopharma Company Triples Research Commitment to Tishman Speyer and Breakthrough Properties' One Milestone at the Harvard Enterprise Research Campus, One of Boston's Most Anticipated New Developments

A Dynamic New Mixed-Use Campus Delivering in 2026, The ERC Is Being Activated by

Apartments, a Boutique Hotel, the Iconic Treehouse Conference Center, Cutting Edge

Lab Facilities, Restaurants, Shops, and Community Green Spaces

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tishman Speyer and Breakthrough Properties today announced that a world-leading biopharma company will more than triple the size of its forthcoming Innovation Center at the Harvard Enterprise Research Campus (ERC) in Boston's Allston neighborhood.

One Milestone at Harvard ERC

Breakthrough Properties, a joint venture of Tishman Speyer and Bellco Capital, is in advanced stages of construction on One Milestone, the ERC's premier life science environment. The biopharma company announced in March its plan to establish an Innovation Center within One Milestone, which will serve as a hub for Cardiovascular, Renal, and Metabolism (CVRM) discovery, alongside initiatives in AI and data science. The company, which initially committed to 30,000 square feet, is increasing its footprint to 100,000 square feet and will commence phased move-in starting in mid-2026.

"We are proud to deepen our partnership with a pioneer in transformative medicine," said Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer. "Their expanded commitment reflects our shared belief in the ERC's potential to advance science and discovery in Boston."

"The mission of One Milestone is to deliver a world-leading environment for innovators and a destination for dynamic partnerships between academia and industry," said Breakthrough Properties CEO Dan Belldegrun. "The forthcoming Innovation Center is an ideal anchor for One Milestone and a powerful representation of that very mission."

Designed by renowned architectural firms Henning Larsen and Studio Gang, One Milestone encourages interaction and exchanges through an array of collaboration spaces and amenities, including a Jay Wright-designed fitness center and a double-height conference facility. The two-building complex will accommodate companies of all sizes – from largescale users to emerging start-ups based in StudioLabs, Breakthrough's lab-equipped, turn-key environments for high growth life science companies. With its proximity to Harvard Business School, Harvard's Science and Engineering Complex, Kempner Institute for the Study of Natural and Artificial Intelligence, and Harvard's collection of Innovation Labs, One Milestone will be a leading destination to pursue academic partnerships and collaborations.

One of the most anticipated new developments in the Boston region in decades, Tishman Speyer and Breakthrough, along with the Harvard Allston Land Company, commenced construction on the first phase of the ERC in 2023.

Verra, the ERC's 343-apartment community, is now welcoming residents and is 60 percent leased within months of opening. Verra offers thoughtfully designed studios through two-bedroom apartments with an emphasis on comfort, warmth and hospitality.

The David Rubenstein Treehouse, Harvard's iconic university-wide conference center, opened in late October and is now hosting events ranging in size from 20 up to 755 people. The Treehouse incorporates space for industry partners, visiting scholars and guests from around the world to collaborate with faculty and students and to discuss issues at the forefront of their fields. The expressive mass timber structure features a double-height lobby that extends outdoors through two covered porches that can be used year-round.

The Atlas Hotel is now accepting reservations ahead of its winter 2026 opening. The 246-room boutique hotel will feature two new dining concepts by the James Beard-nominated Pearl & Law Hospitality, the team behind Dorchester's Comfort Kitchen. Ama at The Atlas, which will serve as the hotel's signature restaurant concept, and a rooftop restaurant and bar are both set to debut in the spring. Additionally, Harvard Cooperative Society, known as the COOP, will open a book and apparel store inside the hotel. The Atlas will also feature more than 2,000 square feet of versatile meeting and event space.

The 40,000-square-foot retail portion of the campus will feature an assortment of street-level shops, restaurants and cafes, as well as a new daycare center operated by Little Sprouts. All these elements surround two acres of public open space, with Allstonway as its centerpiece. Allstonway will connect the Allston community to the Charles River, providing engaging spaces for people to come together and collaborate. The vibrant green space will welcome visitors of all ages and abilities with year-round programming including outdoor markets, concerts and fitness classes.

About Tishman Speyer (tishmanspeyer.com)

Tishman Speyer is a leading owner, developer, operator and investment manager of first-class real estate in approximately 40 key markets across the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Our portfolio spans market rate and affordable residential communities, premier office properties and retail spaces, industrial and data center facilities, mixed-use campuses, and real estate credit investments. We create state-of-the-art life science centers through our Breakthrough Properties joint venture, and foster innovation through our strategic proptech investments. With global vision, on-the-ground expertise and a personalized approach, we foster innovation, quickly adapt to global and local trends and proactively anticipate our customers' evolving needs. By focusing on health and wellness, enlightened placemaking and customer-focused initiatives such as our tenant amenities platform, ZO, and our flexible space and co-working brand, Studio, we tend not just to our physical buildings, but to the people who inhabit them on a daily basis. Since our inception in 1978, Tishman Speyer has acquired, developed, and operated 583 properties, totaling over 236 million square feet, with a combined value of approximately $133 billion (U.S.). Our current portfolio includes such iconic assets as Rockefeller Center in New York City, The Springs in Shanghai, TaunusTurm in Frankfurt, and the Mission Rock neighborhood currently being realized in San Francisco.

About Breakthrough Properties (btprop.com)

Formed in 2019 as a joint venture between global real estate owner, developer, and investor Tishman Speyer and biotechnology investment firm Bellco Capital, Breakthrough Properties is a life science real estate development company that leverages cross-sector collaboration to deliver environments that foster innovation and scientific breakthroughs. Breakthrough Properties' mission is to acquire, develop and operate the best life science properties in leading urban technology centers around the world and support scientific innovation across biotechnology, agriculture, and nutrition. Breakthrough combines Tishman Speyer's decades of global real estate development experience with Bellco Capital's industry-making biotechnology entrepreneurship to reimagine environments where companies can create life-changing therapies for patients.

