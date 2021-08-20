Global Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $12.6 Billion by 2027 - Continuous Bioseparation Gains Momentum

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market to Reach $12.6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the period 2020-2027.

Chromatography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Technologies segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR



The Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Bioseparation Systems - Invaluable Tools in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Recent Market Activity

US Remains Market Leader; Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth

Chromatography Leads the Pack

Global Market for Gas Chromatography Systems

Competitive Landscape

A Peek into Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Downstream Processing of Biosynthetic Products - An Overview

Growing Biopharmaceutical Market Drives Demand for Bioseparation Systems

New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approvals-2017

New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approvals: 2016

New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approval: 2015

Biopharmaceutical Industry Transforms Downstream Processing

Growing Biological Drug Manufacturing Capacity to Drive Growth

Growing Market for Monoclonal Antibodies - A Key Review of Current Status and Future Prospects

Approved Monoclonal Antibodies: 2014-2017

An Insight into Bioseparation of mAbs

Growing Biosimilars Market - A Clear Advantage for Bioseparation Technologies

Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and Europe

UU Approved Biosimilars As Of December 2017

Europe Approved Biosimilars As Of December 2017

Europe Approved Biosimilars As Of R&D Funding Crucial for Biologics and Bioseparation Market

Huge Biopharmaceutical Pipeline - A Clear Indicator of Future Prospects

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 55 Featured)

3M Company ( USA )

Company ( ) 3M Purification, Inc. ( USA )

Purification, Inc. ( ) Agilent Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Alfa Wassermann Separation Technologies, LLC ( USA )

) Flottweg Separation Technology ( USA )

) GEA Westfalia Separator Group GmbH ( Germany )

) GE Healthcare Life Sciences ( USA )

) KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Gerate GmbH ( Germany )

) Konik Nanobiotech SL ( Spain )

) Merck KGaA ( Germany )

) Pall Corporation ( USA )

) ProMetic Life Sciences, Inc. ( Canada )

) Sartorius Stedim Biotech ( France )

) Repligen Corporation ( USA )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. ( USA )

) Tosoh Bioscience, Inc. ( Japan )

) YMC Europe GmbH ( Germany )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Need for Further Advances in Downstream Processing Techniques

Process Optimization and Cost Reduction - Key Goals of Innovations in Bioseparation

Continuous Bioseparation Gains Momentum

Process Intensification

Single-Use Systems Play a Key Role

Minimizing Centrifugation Steps

Integration of Down-Stream and Up-Stream

Developmental Efforts

Focus on Enhancing Capture Increases

Introduction of Diversified Resins on the Rise

Multicolumn System Lower Buffer and Resin Requirement

Single-Use Disposable Technologies Gain Attention

Select Commercial Disposable/Single-Use Technologies by Process Technique

Innovations in Single-use Systems

Increasing Biopharma Productivity and Efficiency via Continuous Manufacturing

Changing Paradigm of Primary Recovery in Bioseparation

Growing Use of Membrane Filtration in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Chromatography - The Gold Standard Purification Technology

Continuous Chromatography - A Key Technology for the Biopharma Sector

Challenges to Separate Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Chromatography to the Rescue

Inherent Benefits of Membrane Chromatography to Drive its Use in Bioprocessing

SMBC - An Old Approach Gaining Significant Attention

Superior Efficiency Drives Use of Synthetic Ligands in Affinity Chromatography

A Comparison of Protein and Synthetic Ligands

Increasing Alternatives to Protein A Column based Capturing

Twin-Column SMB - An Emerging Alternative to Protein A Columns

Chiral Chromatography Increases in Popularity

Flexible and Selective Chromatography Improves Biopharmaceutical Efficiencies

Chromatography Efficiency and Selectivity

Mixed-Mode Chromatography

Multimode Chromatography

Mixed-Mode and Multimode Media Offer Cost Savings

Awareness of Mixed Mode and Multimode Media Operating Modes Critical

Magnetic Separation as an Alternative to Chromatography - A Review

Reversible Precipitation - A Novel Bioseparation Technology

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xr7y6g

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

