Global Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity and Production Report 2022: In-depth Analysis of Capacity, Production Trends, Benchmarks, and Much More

Coverage

In-depth analysis of key data, capacity, production trends, and benchmarks

Budget trends and impact of the current economic environment

Downstream purification problems and issues

Current and projected industry bottlenecks

Capacity utilization and current production levels

Capacity bottlenecks - what's being done to resolve

Production trends and Outsourcing trends

International offshoring through 2027

Range of titers, growth

Disposables: Spending growth; downstream uses; L&E's; reasons for increasing/ restricting; budget increases; vendor satisfaction

Batch failure rates & trends

Selecting a CMO - Problems & solutions

Quality management & PAT implementation

Hiring and employment growth

Supplier growth rates, and much more

Compare 140+ Biomanufacturers vs CMOs; U.S. vs. European & Global Biomanufacturing

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 0: DEMOGRAPHICS

0-1 Respondents' Area of Involvement

0-2 Respondents' Qualifications

0-3 Facility Locations

0-4 Areas of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Operations

0-5 Production Operations, Phase of Development

0-6 Employees at Facility

0-7 Batches Run at Facility per Year

0-8 Single-Use Bioreactor Capacity in Use at Site

0-9 Stainless Steel Bioreactor Capacity in Use at Site

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION AND DISCUSSION

1-1 Sector/Market Overview

1-2 Biopharmaceutical Industry Status and Market Trends

1-3 Pharma Industry is Shifting to Biopharmaceuticals

1-4 Global Biopharmaceutical Market Trends

1-5 Biopharmaceutical Markets by Product Class

1-6 Animal Derived Products and Biopharmaceuticals

1-7 Future Trends in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

CHAPTER 2: FUTURE OF BIOPROCESSING: EXPERTS' PERSPECTIVE

2-1 Case Study: Expanding Production Capacity for High Producing mAb Processes

2-2 Case Study: A Raw Material Issue Derails PPQ and

2-3 Case Study: Overcoming Materials Supply Challenges

2-4 Case Study: Selecting the Right Facility Design and Technology to Support AAV Production at Scale

2-5 Case Study: Tech Options to Improve Low-Producing Biotherapeutic Processes.

2-6 Case Study: Bridging the Cell and Gene Therapy Technology Gap

2-7 Case Study: Implementation of a Continuous Technology Strategy to

2-8 Case Study: Build or Buy Decision for Cell and Gene Therapy Companies

2-9 Case Study: Scale-Up Challenges of E. Coli Protein Production Process

2-10 Case Study: Increased Bioburden Excursions in an Aging Facility

2-11 Case Study: Navigating and Making Better

2-12 Getting to Yes: How Major Changes at Phase Can Make an Unapprovable Product Approvable

2-13 Lower Operational Cost by Reducing

CHAPTER 3: EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

3-1 Bioprocessing Innovations Needed in 2022

3-2 Operational Changes in 2022

3-3 Budget Issues in 2022

3-4 New Bioprocessing Products Development Opportunities in 2022

3-5 Cost-Cutting Actions & Development Timelines

3-6 Average Cost per Gram Recombinant Protein

3-7 Assay Development

3-8 Selecting and Purchasing Commercial-Scale Bioreactors

3-9 Discussion: Industry Trends and Issues

CHAPTER 4: CAPACITY UTILIZATION.

4-1 Capacity Utilization Trends

4-2 Capacity Utilization: Biomanufacturers vs. CMOs

4-3 Capacity Utilization: U.S. vs. Western European Manufacturers

4-4 Respondents' Current Total Production Capacity

4-5 Range of Titers with mAb Production

4-6 Discussion: Capacity and Industry Trends

CHAPTER 5: CURRENT AND FUTURE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS AND QUALITY FACTORS

5-1 Current Capacity Constraints

5-2 Expected Capacity Constraints

5-3 Factors Impacting Future Production Capacity

5-4 Key Areas to Address to Avoid Future Capacity Constraints

5-5 Batch Failures in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

5-6 Automation Implementation

5-7 Quality Problems in Biomanufacturing Attributed to Vendors

5-8 Discussion: Industry Trends

CHAPTER 6: FUTURE CAPACITY EXPANSIONS

6-1 Planned Future Capacity Expansions

CHAPTER 7: OUTSOURCING TRENDS IN BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING

7-1 Current Outsourcing by Production System 2006-2022

7-2 Future Outsourcing

7-3 Outsourced Activities in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

7-4 Critical Outsourcing Issues

7-5 CMOs' Problems with Their Clients

7-6 Country Selections for International Outsourcing (Offshoring) of Biomanufacturing

7-7 Offshoring Trends

7-8 Discussion of Outsourcing and Offshoring

CHAPTER 8: DISPOSABLES AND SINGLE-USE SYSTEMS IN BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING

8-1 Use of Disposables and Single-Use Systems

8-2 Leachables and Extractables

8-3 Reasons for Increasing Use of Disposables & Single-Use Systems

8-4 Factors That May Restrict Use of Disposables

8-5 Single-Use Adoption Issues

8-6 Need for Single-use Sensors, and Bioreactor Attributes

8-7 Satisfaction with Single-Use Device Vendors

8-8 Single-Use Operations and Trends

8-9 Discussion: Single-use Bioprocessing

CHAPTER 9: DOWNSTREAM PURIFICATION

9-1 Impact of Downstream Processing on Capacity

9-2 Specific Purification Step Constraints

9-3 Downstream Purification Issues

9-4 mAb Purification Capacity Estimates

9-5 New Downstream Processing Technologies

9-6 Improvements to Downstream Operations

9-7 Discussion Industry Trends

CHAPTER 10: HIRING, EMPLOYMENT GROWTH, AND TRAINING IN BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING

10-1 Hiring Trends

10-2 Hiring in 2027: 5-year Trends

10-3 Hiring Challenges Today

10-4 Training in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

10-5 Discussion: Training Industry Trends

CHAPTER 11: NEW METHODS: CONTINUOUS AND PROCESS INTENSIFICATION, CELL AND GENE THERAPIES

11-1 Continuous Bioprocessing and Process Intensification

11-2 Perfusion Operations and Continuous Bioprocessing Operational Issues

11-3 Cell and Gene Therapy Platforms

11-4 Discussion

CHAPTER 12: SUPPLIERS TO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING AND LIFE SCIENCES

12-1 Demographics

12-2 Growth Rate of Sales by Suppliers

12-3 Budget Issues and Problems Faced by Industry Suppliers

12-4 Problems Clients Have with Their Vendors

12-5 Impacts of Covid-19 on Suppliers' Activities

12-6 New Technology Areas in Development by Vendors

12-7 Sales Staff Training

12-8 Biopharma Vendors' Financial Outlook for 2021

12-9 CMO Pricing Changes for Biopharmaceutical Services .

12-10 Discussion: Biopharma Suppliers

Biopharma Suppliers in Emerging Regions

