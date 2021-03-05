Global Biophotonics Market Report 2020

DUBLIN, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biophotonics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biophotonics market grew at a CAGR of around 11% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global biophotonics market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, along with the widespread adoption of biophotonics for disease diagnostics, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, is also driving the market growth.

Furthermore, the widespread adoption of biophotonics from the non-medical sector is creating a positive outlook for the market. It is being used for testing chemicals, toxins and microbial materials for environmental monitoring and defense applications. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the advent of nanotechnology and novel photoacoustic tomography (PAT) systems, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

These systems use gold and silica nanoparticles for biomedical imaging and accurate sensing of cancer cells in the patients. Other factors, including increasing investments in the development of diagnostic and testing facilities for proteins, nucleic acids and viruses, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global biophotonics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global biophotonics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technique?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global biophotonics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Biophotonics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technique

6.1 Surface Imaging

6.2 Molecular Spectroscopy

6.3 Microscopy

6.4 Light Therapy

6.5 Biosensors

6.6 Inside Imaging

6.7 See-through Imaging



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 In-Vitro

7.2 In-Vivo



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Medical Diagnostics

8.2 Medical Therapeutics

8.3 Material Testing

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

Andor Technology Ltd. (Oxford Instruments Plc)

BD (Becton

Dickinson

Company)

Carl Zeiss AG (Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung)

Glenbrook Technologies Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

Lumenis Ltd.

Olympus Corporation

Perkinelmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zecotek Photonics Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6j7hww



