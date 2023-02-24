Global Bioplastic Market Report 2023: Growth Opportunities in the Development of Innovative IP to Produce In-demand New Materials

DUBLIN , Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bioplastic Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study discusses bioplastic's repercussions on sustainability and the fossil fuel price impact on bioplastic demand.

The study covers the global market, which is segmented by end application. Demand and revenue are established in terms of finished polymers, with their respective units being kilotons and the US dollar.

Today, the vast majority of plastic is still made from fossil fuels and is designed to be durable. However, the twin challenges of reducing fossil fuel consumption and decreasing plastic waste brought some significant changes to the plastic industry in 2022.

Options to counter these challenges include the use of plastic that is biobased or biodegradable or both. All 3 options are included in the broadest definition of bioplastic and are covered in this study.

Some complications were observed when trying to quantify this market, especially because some bioplastics are only partially biobased, that is, they comprise a mix of fossil- and bio-based monomers.

Where companies have replaced their fossil-based monomers with the same molecule from a bio-based source, they are referred to as drop-in bioplastics.

The future of the plastic industry depends on participants' recycling and waste material management efforts. In this sense, bioplastic offers an alternative source and a different end-of-life process, with some of it being biodegradable and/or compostable in industrial or household facilities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Bioplastic Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Definition of Bioplastic

Segmentation

Different Types of Bioplastic

Bioplastic in Context

Life Cycle Assessment: Recycling

Life Cycle Assessment: Degradation Routes

Regulations, Standards, and Certification

Key Competitors by Bioplastic Subtype

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Total Plastic Production and Bioplastic Share Forecast

Revenue and Demand Forecast

Demand Forecast by Bioplastic Type

Demand Forecast by Bioplastic Subtype - Biodegradables

Percent Demand by Bioplastic Subtype - Biodegradables

Demand Forecast by Bioplastic Subtype - Non-Biodegradables

Percent Demand by Bioplastic Subtype - Non-Biodegradables

Demand Forecast by Application

Demand Forecast by Application and Bioplastic Type - Biodegradables

Demand Forecast by Application and Bioplastic Type - Non-Biodegradables

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Bioplastic Trends by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Mergers and Acquisitions

Collaborations, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships

New Product Launches and New Plant Construction

Public Commitments

Market Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Packaging

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Demand Forecast

Demand Forecast by Bioplastic Type

Percent Demand Forecast by Bioplastic Type

Demand Forecast by Packaging Type

Demand Forecast by Packaging Type and Bioplastic Type

Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Consumer Goods

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Demand Forecast

Demand Forecast by Bioplastic Type

Percent Demand Forecast by Bioplastic Type

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Agriculture

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Demand Forecast

Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Mobility

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Demand Forecast

Demand Forecast by Bioplastic Type

Percent Demand Forecast by Bioplastic Type

Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis:

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Demand Forecast

Demand Forecast by Bioplastic Type

Percent Demand Forecast by Bioplastic Type

Demand Forecast by Application

Percent Demand by Application

Forecast Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Acquisition or Development of Innovative IP to Produce In-demand New Materials

Growth Opportunity 2: Development of Specialized Equipment for Plastic Separation and Recycling

Growth Opportunity 3: Promotion and Marketing of Bioplastic to Improve Compounders and Processors' Brand and Demand

