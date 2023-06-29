Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Industry Research Report 2023: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecasts 2018-2028 - Growing Environmental Concerns and Driving Towards Sustainability

DUBLIN, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type, By End-Use Industry, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers market is anticipated to increase at an impressive rate through 2028 due to the increasing demand from end-use such as packaging. In 2020, the consumption volume of plastic products in China grew by 12 percent.



Toxic chemical elements of plastic materials seep into beverages, food, and water when they are used over an extended period and exposed to high temperatures. As per the data released by the European Plastic Association, an estimated 8 million tonnes of plastic are dumped into the ocean each year, causing the marine habitat to deteriorate and ultimately affecting aquatic life.



Growing Environmental Concerns and Driving Towards Sustainability



Due to growing environmental concerns, the biodegradable plastics market is projected to improve throughout the forecast period. Banning single-use plastic is a revolution that has been gaining momentum for the past many months.

Already, railways, airlines, hotels, and residential societies are waking up to cut down single-use plastic use to save the planet and the ocean from becoming more polluted. From 3 July 2021, single-use plastic plates, cutlery, straws, balloon sticks, and cotton buds cannot be placed on the markets of the EU Member States.

Globally, consumer preferences are moving toward goods and producers that can provide products equipped with sustainable motives. India has banned the manufacture, sale, and use of identified single-use plastic items like plates, cups, straws, trays, and polystyrene from July 1, 2022. The industry will witness brands and manufacturers coming together to develop sustainable packaging solutions and build a circular economy.



Economic Benefits of Bioplastics & Biopolymers



To manufacture plastics, approximately 8% of crude oil is extracted. Bioplastics & Biopolymers can reduce expenditure on crude oil and electricity. According to a recent study, around 980 kg of recycled plastic saves 680 gallons of oil, nearly 5,700 kWh of electricity, and more than 28 cubic yards of landfill space.

Furthermore, the price of recycled plastics is usually lower than that of its virgin counterpart. Swachh Pune, an informal waste management service in the City of Pune in India, achieves considerable plastic waste segregation and high recycling levels. It collects around 28,000 tons of plastic material annually, thereby diverting around 51% of the plastic waste in the city from landfills.

Swachh Pune carries out plastic waste collection and recycling activities at a much lesser cost than conventional or formal mechanized and centralized waste management approaches. Waste pickers in the service save an estimated US$ 12.5 Mn each year in labor, transportation, waste collection & sorting equipment, and processing costs.



Increasing Demand for Electricity from Sustainable Sources Driving the Growth



Ongoing research and development operation worldwide is driving it to sustainable development to ensure optimum and sensible use of the resources. Europe is the biggest leader in terms of research and development on bioplastics and biopolymers. T

he turbine blades of wind energy are made from glass fiber yarn, making them stiff and lighter in weight. As the technology is emerging, there is a massive opportunity for Bioplastics & Biopolymers to acquire a significant market share.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers market

BASF SE

Biome Bioplastics Limited

Arkema S.A.

BIOTEC biologische Naturverpackungen GmbH & Co

NatureWorks LLC

Novamont S.p.A.

TotalEnergies Corbion

Toray Industries, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Plantic Technologies Ltd

Report Scope:



Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By Type:

Non-Biodegradable

Biodegradable

Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By Source:

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Agriculture & Horticulture

Textile

Automotive & Transportation

Others

Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Japan

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17id5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets